World Central Kitchen resumes aid mission in Gaza after workers killed by airstrikes

OTTAWA -

The World Central Kitchen plans to resume operations in the Gaza Strip Monday, four weeks after Israeli airstrikes killed seven of its aid workers including one Canadian.

The organization suspended food delivery in the region after the attack on three World Central Kitchen vehicles full of food from a nearby warehouse.

The aid group says the vehicles were clearly marked and their movements were known to the Israeli military when they were hit.

Jacob Flickinger, a 33-year-old military veteran from Quebec, was killed along with six of his colleagues.

Israel accepted responsibility and said the strikes were unintentional, and has pledged to change its rules accordingly.

The aid group says it plans to restart its operations to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, but reiterates calls for an independent investigation into the deaths of its workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024.