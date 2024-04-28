World

    A Florida sheriff says 10 people were wounded by gunfire after a fight broke out at a party venue

    FILE - Police tape cordons off the scene of a fatal shooting in Philadelphia, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) FILE - Police tape cordons off the scene of a fatal shooting in Philadelphia, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    SANFORD, Fla. -

    A teenage gunman wounded 10 people when he opened fire early Sunday after fighting broke out during a private event at a Florida party venue, authorities said.

    A security guard tackled and disarmed the shooter almost immediately, and a second guard handcuffed him until sheriff's deputies arrived, according to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

    None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said in a statement. It said 10 people were treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds, primarily below their waists.

    Sunday's mass shooting underscored the problem of gun violence in America and was the latest example of how law enforcement officials nationwide face increasing difficulty curbing violence as juveniles find easy access to firearms.

    A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in the Florida case Sunday and taken to a juvenile detention center. He was charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

    The shooting happened during a crowded, late-night event at Cabana Live in Sanford, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of Orlando. The venue's website says it's a restaurant that rents cabanas and hosts pool parties and other events.

    Witnesses told law enforcement the shooting started after a fistfight broke out. Someone who wasn't involved in the melee drew a handgun and began firing toward a crowd of people, the arrest report said. A security guard standing near the gunman wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him.

    Two deputies who were assisting private security at the venue arrived soon after and arrested the teenager. The arrest report said they also recovered a 9mm handgun and spent shell casings that matched the bullets in the gun's magazine.

    A post on the Facebook page for Cabana Live said it was holding a private event when the shootings occurred and all of its employees were safe. A woman who answered the phone there Sunday afternoon said no one had further comment.

    "We are cooperating with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and praying for all those involved," the social media post said.

