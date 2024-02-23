Russian ambassador to Canada calls new sanctions 'act of empty symbolism'

Russia's ambassador to Canada is calling new sanctions by the Canadian government an "act of empty symbolism," according to Russian media.

Oleg Stepanov says that Moscow will answer them, news organization TASS reported Friday, following the announcement of several new sanctions. CTV News has reached out to the embassy for more information.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is set to pass the two-year mark on Saturday.

Canada announced the sanctions in a news release in co-ordination with the United Kingdom and the United States.

"These sanctions target individuals and entities who support the Russian military through finance, logistics and sanctions evasion," the press release said.

"The individuals listed include an aide to President Putin as well as senior officials of private and state-owned companies registered in Russia and Cyprus."

The announcement also includes the prohibition on the export to Russia of designated goods that could be used to make weapons and serve its war against Ukraine.

"We will continue to use disruptive measures against the Russian government, targeting its ability to wage its illegal war until Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully restored," Joly said in the statement.

Ottawa summoned Stepanov on Wednesday following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in custody.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed Navalny's death on President Vladimir Putin, and vowed to hold Russia to account.