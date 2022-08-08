RCMP's use of spyware tools prompts privacy commissioner to call for updated privacy laws
Canada's privacy commissioner says the belated disclosure that RCMP has for years been using spyware capable of accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data as part of major investigations, is a clear example of why Canada's Privacy Act needs updating.
"The Privacy Act does not require the RCMP or any government institution to prepare privacy impact assessments… for my consideration, but the Treasury Board requires this in its policies. I hope to see this included as a binding legal obligation in a modernized version of the Privacy Act," Commissioner Phillippe Dufresne told the House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee on Monday.
The commissioner made the suggestion during the first in a series of special summer hearings scheduled to examine the national police forces' use of software to conduct surveillance and collect data as part of its investigations.
The committee struck up the study to determine which "device investigation tools" the RCMP uses, as well as the terms and conditions of using this software, after documents tabled in the House of Commons in June shed new light on the police force's use of spyware to conduct surveillance and collect data.
In the documents, the RCMP says the tools used by the Technical Investigation Services Covert Access and Intercept Team are used "primarily" to "covertly and remotely" access text messages and other private communications from suspects of major criminal and national security investigations that couldn’t be collected using wiretaps or "other less intrusive investigative techniques."
"Police sometimes need to use advanced technology-based capabilities to address investigative barriers such as those caused by encryption," read part of the RCMP's submission to the House of Commons. The agency also said that these "on-device investigate [sic] tools" were used 10 times between 2018-2022, and that "in every case, a judicial authorization was obtained" before the tools were deployed.
RCMP YET TO SHARE INFO WITH COMMISSIONER
The commissioner said that he first learned about this spyware program in June when the documents tabled were first reported on in the press. At that time, his office contacted the RCMP seeking more information. The RCMP has yet to provide any, but has indicated it is aiming to provide the commissioner with a briefing and demonstration later this month.
Dufresne said his office will review the information gained from that meeting to "ensure that any privacy invasive programs or activities are legally authorized, necessary to meet a specific need, and that the intrusion on privacy caused by the program or activity is proportionate to the public interest at stake."
If the commissioner finds the RCMP's use of these spyware tools has privacy shortcomings, his office will provide the RCMP with recommendations for change.
"We would expect them to make the necessary changes," he told the committee.
'WE'RE IN REACTIVE MODE': DUFRESNE
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has for years been advocating for Canada's privacy laws to be updated in several respects.
On Monday, the commissioner sought to make the case that this instance is representative of why it should become a legal obligation for government departments and agencies such as the RCMP to present a pre-emptive privacy assessment of any new tools and allow the commissioner to provide meaningful input, before they are put into use.
In this instance, the commissioner said that the RCMP did complete a privacy impact assessment about the spyware, in 2021, three years after it had already been in use.
"We see situations like this one, where this is done very late, after the tools have been used for some time. So we're not in a position where we can address or prevent, we're in a reactive mode. And our advice and recommendation, my hope is that this be made a legal obligation in the Privacy Act, because then there would be hopefully, a more timely compliance with this requirement," Dufresne said.
"It's not about choosing one between public interest and privacy of Canadians, but these checks and evaluations should be done before the fact and it should not be something that we find out in an article in the media or in a committee meeting for instance. So these preliminary checks should be done and my office should be consulted when necessary," he said, suggesting doing so would also go a long way in increasing Canadians' trust in intuitions, knowing any new technology's privacy implications were assessed at the outset.
MINISTER, RCMP OFFICERS TO TESTIFY
On Monday afternoon, MPs will hear testimony from Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino as well as several senior RCMP officers, including a sergeant with the Technical Investigation Services team that the RCMP has said uses the software.
A second full day of hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, where the committee will hear from expert witnesses including former privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien, as well as representatives from the Privacy and Access Council of Canada and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
The study was proposed by Bloc Quebecois MP and committee vice-chair Rene Villemure, and was backed by other committee members, though there was some reluctance from Liberal MPs.
In making his case to the committee to begin this study, Villemure echoed concerns expressed by privacy and civil liberties groups when the use of these intrusive tools by police in Canada were revealed.
He said that that while concerns were raised in the Commons when the disclosure was first made by the RCMP, questions remain such as the threshold for using these invasive tools, which vendors are being used, and what is the authorization process.
As part of its work, the committee has called for the RCMP to provide a list of warrants obtained, if any, for the use of this software, and are also seeking information related to the potential wiretapping of MPs, their parliamentary assistants, or any other Parliament of Canada employee.
The committee is aiming to finalize its study and submit a report to the House of Commons—with potential recommendations for changes to the law or oversight mechanisms— by the start of the fall sitting, on Sept. 19.
More to come…
-
