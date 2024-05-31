Sports

    • Canada's Leylah Fernandez falls to Ons Jabeur in French Open third round

    Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    PARIS -

    Canada's Leylah Fernandez is out of the French Open after losing 6-4, 7-6 (5) to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the third round Friday.

    The eighth-seeded Jabeur hit three aces and won 93 points to 79 for Fernandez en route to taking the match in one hour 53 minutes.

    The No. 31 Fernandez of Laval, Que., had five double faults. Fernandez has lost all four of her matches against Jabeur.

    Jabeur, who reached the quarterfinal last year, moved on to the fourth round for the fourth time in five years. Fernandez's career-best result at Roland Garros was a quarterfinal appearance in 2022.

    Canadian men Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal had their matches pushed to Saturday due to rain delays.

    Shapovalov trailed No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-3, 7-6 (0), 2-1 before the match was suspended. Down 4-3 in the first set, Shapovalov failed to break Hurkacz and smashed his racket over his head twice in frustration after missing two chances at the net.

    No. 21 Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was up 5-4 over No. 15 Ben Shelton of the United States in the first set before the interruption.

    Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., is scheduled to face No. 12 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy on Saturday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

