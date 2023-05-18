Poilievre's 'jail, not bail' idea may not pass constitutional muster, experts say
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said this week that if he became prime minister, his government would pass legislation to deny repeat violent offenders access to bail -- and while the proposal speaks to Canadians' deepening concerns about crime, experts suggest it would likely be unconstitutional.
"A repeat violent offender, newly arrested for another serious violent offence, will have to serve their entire period in jail," Poilievre told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday.
"Not bail, and not early parole. That's common sense."
The Opposition leader's comments came in response to the federal government announcing its own plans to reform Canada's bail laws by bringing in measures making it more difficult for some repeat violent offenders to get released on bail.
The Liberals introduced the proposed changes in response to mounting pressure from provinces, police associations and victims' rights groups to strengthen the system amid a spate of high-profile crimes.
Poilievre said the measures don't go nearly far enough to improve public safety. But experts reacted to his alternate proposal with skepticism.
Boris Bytensky, a criminal defence lawyer, said legislation that would deny some accused people access to bail hearings would not pass constitutional muster.
The approach doesn't account for the possibility of innocence, he said.
"Somewhere in there, there should be room for a person to be found not guilty. Because presumably, we don't actually sentence people until and unless they've been found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, he said.
"But that doesn't seem to be included in the narrative."
Bytensky said Poilievre seems to be suggesting that the existence of a prior record means people should be presumed guilty and sentenced as soon as possible so that they can remain behind bars.
"That's what he's essentially saying that his government is pledging to do, if he's elected, so I'm a little surprised by that."
Danardo Jones, an assistant professor at the University of Windsor's law school, said that from a constitutional legal perspective, the promise does not make "a tremendous amount of sense."
"I'm not really sure what society these folks are imagining, if it's a society where there is no risk, or a society where there is no crime," he said.
"I would love to live in a society like that, but I don't know if draconian criminal measures are going to usher in a society like that."
About 70 per cent of people who are already in Canadian detention facilities are there because they were denied bail, Jones said.
"Then we're going to see an even higher representation in our provincial detention facility of folks who have not been criminally convicted of the offence for which they've been charged," he said.
Nicole Myers, a Queen's University sociologist who has an expertise in bail and pretrial detention, said the idea "completely ignores the foundational principles of our criminal justice system" and the fact that the right to be released on reasonable bail is protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It's a right has been repeatedly affirmed by the Supreme Court.
Poilievre's pitch seems to be more about politics, Myers said.
"He's trying to grab onto and exploit public fear and public concern."
The slogan Poilievre is using to promote the idea that certain offenders' rights to bail hearings should be waived -- "Jail, not bail" -- is "misguided," said Myers.
"We do not have a lenient bail system in this country. We've had more people in pretrial detention than in sentence provincial custody since 2004," she said.
Moreover, she said spending time in prison makes people more likely to commit an offence after they are released.
And if people who are ultimately convicted spend more time in prison waiting for a trial, then time will be shaved off the end of their sentences after they are convicted, Myers added.
"If he were actually interested in public safety, as he says he apparently is, then we would not be trying to put more people in jail."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre's 'jail, not bail' idea may not pass constitutional muster, experts say
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said this week that if he became prime minister, his government would pass legislation to deny repeat violent offenders access to bail -- and while the proposal speaks to Canadians' deepening concerns about crime, experts suggest it would likely be unconstitutional.
WestJet says it is activating contingency plan in preparation for work stoppage
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Trudeau arrives in Japan for G7 summit amid geopolitical tensions with China, Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has landed in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 Leaders' Summit, where he's expected to push for increased co-operation on global and economic security to guard against geopolitical instability and the threat of climate change.
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defences, which shot down 29 of them, officials said.
Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.
Quebec man, 27, fatally shot in Mexico; second tourist death in Oaxaca this week
A Quebec man was fatally shot in Puerto Escondido, a seaside town on Mexico's Pacific coast, the local prosecutor's office said Tuesday.
Brampton and Mississauga to become separate cities, source says
The Ontario government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
Canada
-
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
-
Alberta UCP candidate says sorry for comparing transgender students to feces in food
A United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender children in schools to having feces in food says she is sorry, plans to learn from it and is staying on to run in the May 29 Alberta election.
-
Brampton and Mississauga to become separate cities, source says
The Ontario government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
Man posed as massage therapist before sexually assaulting woman on Vancouver beach, police say
A man who allegedly posed as a massage therapist before sexually assaulting a woman on a beach in downtown Vancouver Sunday night has been arrested.
-
Nunavut declares state of emergency to help restore water services in Kinngait
The Nunavut government has declared a state of emergency in Kinngait to help restore water services in the hamlet.
World
-
Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years
An unrepentant and defiant Islamic extremist received 10 life sentences and another 260 years in prison on Wednesday for killing eight people with a truck on a bike path in Manhattan on Halloween in 2017, as a judge decried his "callous and cowardly" crimes.
-
The joke that cost $2 million: China imposes huge fine for comedian’s army-themed quip
A joke by a Chinese stand-up comedian that loosely referenced a slogan used to describe the country’s military has cost an entertainment firm more than $2 million after it was slapped with enormous fines by authorities.
-
Hundreds killed as fighting worsens in Sudanese region of West Darfur
Hundreds of people have died in the Sudanese region of West Darfur, as fighting between the two rival military factions battling control in the country escalated as well as drawing in local militia groups.
-
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defences, which shot down 29 of them, officials said.
-
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note
A high school student who killed three women in northwestern New Mexico with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire left a cryptic note presaging “the end of the chapter” and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Dozens of Serbia schools receive bomb threats following mass shootings in early May
Dozens of Serbian schools on Wednesday received bomb threats, the education ministry said, amid security concerns following two mass shootings early this month, including one in an elementary school.
Politics
-
Poilievre's 'jail, not bail' idea may not pass constitutional muster, experts say
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said this week that if he became prime minister, his government would pass legislation to deny repeat violent offenders access to bail -- and while the proposal speaks to Canadians' deepening concerns about crime, experts suggest it would likely be unconstitutional.
-
Trudeau arrives in Japan for G7 summit amid geopolitical tensions with China, Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has landed in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 Leaders' Summit, where he's expected to push for increased co-operation on global and economic security to guard against geopolitical instability and the threat of climate change.
-
Former senior judges to have last word on disclosure of sensitive laboratory records
Three former senior judges will have the final say on the public disclosure of documents related to the firing of two scientists from Canada's highest-security laboratory.
Health
-
Vaping among high school students dropped to 24 per cent, says Health Canada
New data released by Health Canada shows vaping among high school students decreased from 29 per cent in the 2018-19 school year to 24 per cent in 2021-22.
-
Lack of sleep in male military population linked to obesity: study
A new study from Statistics Canada finds that males in the Canadian military are more likely to be at risk for obesity as a result of poor sleep.
-
Health Canada issue public advisory for abortion, morning after pills sold on 'Dr. Pooja' websites
Health Canada put out an advisory on Tuesday warning against purchasing unauthorized prescription drugs from the website 'Dr. Pooja,' which sells abortion and 'morning after' pills.
Sci-Tech
-
Jurassic sea giants were twice the size of a killer whale, study finds
The chance discovery of large fossil specimens in a museum drawer have led researchers to conclude there was a gigantic marine reptile called a pliosaur swimming the seas 152 million years ago, according to a recent study.
-
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
The discovery of two skeletons buried beneath a collapsed wall in the Pompeii archaeological site point to deaths by powerful earthquakes that accompanied the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century, experts said Tuesday, in addition to the victims of volcanic ash and gas.
-
Alberta study examines why birds sing first thing in the morning
New research from the University of Lethbridge is offering a possible explanation as to why songbirds seem to sing so intensely first thing in the morning.
Entertainment
-
Mattea Roach advances to next round of 'Jeopardy Masters' tournament
Canadian trivia phenom Mattea Roach has made it to the semifinals of "Jeopardy Masters," a spinoff of the TV game show that made them famous.
-
Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
Minnesota prosecutors have dropped sex abuse charges against disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly that alleged he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room in 2001 and paid her $200 to dance naked with him.
-
Naomi Klein has new, more personal book out in September, 'Doppelganger'
Activist and best-selling author Naomi Klein has a book coming out in September that will combine personal reflections with political reporting and cultural commentary.
Business
-
Both sides in Canada-U.S. pipeline debate clash today over cross-border Line 5
North America's existential debate about the virtues and dangers of oil and gas pipelines faces a critical test today in Wisconsin. That's where a district court judge will hear arguments about whether or not to shut down Line 5, a critical cross-border energy conduit between Canada and the U.S.
-
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St higher on hopes for U.S. debt deal
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday on hopes U.S. political leaders can reach agreement to avoid a potentially disastrous default on government debt.
-
Major data breach at one of Canada's largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
Lifestyle
-
How to prepare for a hike in Canada this summer
One outdoor enthusiast shares the simple steps to prepare for a hike, even if you live in the city.
-
One of Paris’ most popular attractions is closing for five years
The third most visited cultural site in Paris needs a makeover. After enchanting art and architecture fans for 50 years with its inside-out construction, the Centre Pompidou is to close for five years for an overhaul.
-
'It's still standing today': B.C.'s iconic Mill No. 3 celebrates 100 years of history
Mill No. 3, which is a National Historic Site, an iconic B.C. landmark and the heartbeat of the Britannia Community, is celebrating 100 years.
Sports
-
Depleted Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls play to scoreless draw
Another draw for Toronto FC and two more injuries, to boot. Plus pockets of empty seats at BMO Field. But given the circumstances, there were positives in a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls.
-
Florida judge rejects attempt by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend to throw out nondisclosure agreement
A Florida judge ruled late Wednesday that the ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods must abide by a nondisclosure agreement she purportedly signed and resolve her lawsuits seeking millions from the golf superstar through private arbitration behind closed doors.
-
Yankees pitcher German suspended 10 games by MLB for using foreign substance
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German was suspended for 10 games Wednesday by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport's prohibition of foreign substances on the mound.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Turtle crossing busy highway in Florida causes multi-vehicle crash
A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.