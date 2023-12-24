Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to "rein in" government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
The Liberals have suggested that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s plans to balance the budget would include scrapping key social programs. In an interview on CTV's Question Period with host Vassy Kapelos, Lantsman was asked to clarify when and how the Official Opposition plans to tamp down the currently projected $40 billion federal deficit.
"We're going to present a plan during the election to give Canadians the very clear choice," Lantsman said.
"Either you have a government that spends more than we have on things that we don't need or want… or you're going to have a Conservative government who is going to rein in the spending, so we can lower interest rates, lower inflation, and make sure that people can take more home of what they earn," she said.
Since becoming leader, Poilievre has offered some examples of ways he'd scale back—such as implementing a 'pay-as-you-go' law requiring every $1 of new spending be offset by $1 of savings, and scrapping the ArriveCan app. But in terms of what else may be on the chopping block, Lantsman wouldn't say.
Asked specifically to address the Liberal claims that a Conservative government would cut dental care, the Canada Child Benefit, and $10-a-day childcare, Lantsman promised "a very clear plan" is in the works, but for now, Poilievre’s party is focused on holding the government to account for its spending.
Her comments come after a pair of Liberal MPs took to the House of Commons foyer on Tuesday to decry what they saw as a lack of information around what Poilievre's plans are, more than a year into his leadership, but potentially still years away from the next campaign.
"We have yet to see anything substantive," said Liberal MP and Deputy Government House Leader Mark Gerretsen.
Chief Government Whip Steve MacKinnon said Canadians’ attention should be drawn to "not only what he's saying, but what he is not saying. And what he is not saying, is anything about a specific plan to move Canada forward."
CTV News requested a year-end interview with Poilievre, he was not available.
LANTSMAN DEFENDS POSITION ON UKRAINE
In the interview, Lantsman was also asked about her party's opposition to a bill to implement the updated Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon pricing wording concerns, and what the Conservatives' current position is on supporting Ukraine.
Poilievre's deputy said the reason the Conservatives rejected the bill repeatedly, is because they are taking "a principled position" against the carbon tax, but they remain supportive of trade with Ukraine and further supports to assist in their war efforts.
"If we're not going to support the carbon tax for Canadians, we're not going to support the carbon tax for Ukrainians," Lantsman said. "We're a party that has a long standing history of support for Ukraine. But, we are not going to get behind the promotion of a carbon tax in any free trade agreement."
While the text of the modernized trade deal does include a broad commitment that both countries would both, bilaterally and internationally "promote carbon pricing and measures to mitigate carbon leakage risks," the legislation to implement it does not include any wording that would to force either country to have a pollution pricing plan.
Moreover, Ukraine has had its own price on carbon for more than a decade, and officials have indicated the country is looking forward to working on further climate policies, in line with European Union membership requirements.
Asked whether funding for Ukraine would be maintained should the Conservatives form government while the war or rebuilding efforts are underway, Lantsman said she thinks there is "a lot more" Canada could do.
She dismissed Liberal-led criticisms that her caucus' recent voting record suggests Poilievre is echoing U.S. Republicans' resistance to Ukraine.
"We have supported Ukraine from the beginning, we will support Ukraine until the end," said Lantsman.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A 'watershed year' for Canada-U.S. relations, but guess who's lurking in the wings?
Two years ago, the new United States ambassador to Canada arrived in snowbound Ottawa for the first time, thinking he knew all about America's rock-ribbed relationship with its trusted northern neighbour. But David Cohen soon noticed something was amiss.
Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.
B.C. woman receives encouragement from around the world after Christmas display criticized by 'Grinch' letter
After three weeks of working long days to decorate her house for the holidays, Cheryl Dinse was looking forward to inspiring an abundance of Christmas cheer in her neighbourhood.
A merchant vessel linked to Israel has been damaged in a drone attack off India's west coast
A drone hit an Israeli-affiliated merchant vessel off the coast of India in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, a British maritime security firm said, damaging the vessel but causing no casualties.
Deadliest earthquake in China in 9 years causes millions in economic losses
The strong earthquake that hit northwest China this week, killing at least 148 people, caused economic losses estimated to be worth tens of millions in the agricultural and fisheries industries, state media said Saturday.
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
Number of people hit by hurricanes and typhoons doubled from 2002 to 2019: study
The number of people affected by tropical cyclones nearly doubled from 2002 to 2019, when the powerful storms reached nearly 800 million people, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Nature.
How a Christian saint inspired the Santa Claus legend
The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not.
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
Canada
-
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers remain off the grid as Christmas Eve approaches
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers were still off the grid early Saturday evening, with the race to reconnect households moving closer to Christmas Day.
-
Police arrest Winnipeg man in forcible confinement case, still searching for two suspects
Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection to a disturbing forcible confinement incident earlier this month.
-
Leaders of two Quebec teachers unions approve partial deal with provincial government
Two Quebec teachers unions say their leadership has approved a partial agreement with the government after weeks of participating in larger public sector strikes.
-
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
-
University researchers confirm fire-generated tornado over B.C. lake in viral video
Researchers at Western University say they've confirmed that a fire-generated tornado occurred in British Columbia this summer after a video of the “rarely observed” event went viral back in August.
-
Canadians are opting for cheaper ways to celebrate the holidays this year. Here's how
Canadians shared with CTVNews.ca how they are downsizing on the holiday festivities this year by giving fewer gifts, thrifting and choosing simple meals.
World
-
A merchant vessel linked to Israel has been damaged in a drone attack off India's west coast
A drone hit an Israeli-affiliated merchant vessel off the coast of India in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, a British maritime security firm said, damaging the vessel but causing no casualties.
-
Deadliest earthquake in China in 9 years causes millions in economic losses
The strong earthquake that hit northwest China this week, killing at least 148 people, caused economic losses estimated to be worth tens of millions in the agricultural and fisheries industries, state media said Saturday.
-
Large parts of Australia endure heat wave, high bushfire risk
Large swaths of Australia on Sunday sweated through heat wave conditions as authorities warned of a high bushfire risk in many parts of the country's vast Western Australia state.
-
Number of people hit by hurricanes and typhoons doubled from 2002 to 2019: study
The number of people affected by tropical cyclones nearly doubled from 2002 to 2019, when the powerful storms reached nearly 800 million people, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Nature.
-
A man is killed and a woman injured in a 'targeted' afternoon shooting at a Florida shopping mall
A man died in a shooting at a shopping mall in central Florida two days before Christmas in which the victim was 'targeted' for the attack, police said.
-
Israel and Hamas measures get a look as most U.S. state legislatures meet for first time since Oct. 7
Most U.S. state legislatures will reconvene in January for the first time since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel sparked a war in Gaza and protests worldwide -- and they're preparing to take action in response, both symbolic and concrete.
Politics
-
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
-
A 'watershed year' for Canada-U.S. relations, but guess who's lurking in the wings?
Two years ago, the new United States ambassador to Canada arrived in snowbound Ottawa for the first time, thinking he knew all about America's rock-ribbed relationship with its trusted northern neighbour. But David Cohen soon noticed something was amiss.
-
'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest
Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
Health
-
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, Canada's 1st Indo-Canadian physician, dead at 92
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, the first Canadian born in India to become a doctor in Canada, has died.
-
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
Sci-Tech
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Entertainment
-
Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.
-
'Horribly unfortunate': B.C. mother and daughter out $1,600 after Taylor Swift ticket scam
A B.C. mother and daughter are out $1,600 after falling victim to a Taylor Swift ticket scam.
-
Suspect arrested in alleged theft of a Banksy stop sign decorated with military drones
A man suspected of stealing an artwork by Banksy of a stop sign adorned with three military drones, was arrested Saturday, London police said.
Business
-
Moneris reports 'intermittent network slowness' day after network outage
Payments processing company Moneris is reporting "intermittent network slowness" this afternoon, one day after experiencing a network outage that it says affected customers' ability to process transactions.
-
Creeping price points: A look at the rising cost of Canada's streaming TV services
Streaming TV isn't getting any cheaper. After it was once heralded as the cost-effective alternative to cable, the price of Canada's streaming services is inching higher every year. Here's a look at recent changes in the monthly price of the top streaming services.
-
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords of entertainment have come to collect their dues.
Lifestyle
-
Norad ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
How a Christian saint inspired the Santa Claus legend
The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Sports
-
Detroit Pistons match NBA single-season record with 26th straight loss
The Detroit Pistons matched the NBA record for the longest losing streak in a single season, falling 126-115 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night for their 26th straight loss.
-
San Diego Padres, 5-foot-8 Japanese pitcher agree to US$28-million contract
Yuki Matsui, a 28-year-old left-handed relief pitcher from Japan, agreed to a US$28 million, five-year contract with the San Diegro Padres.
-
Lane Hutson scores overtime winner as United States beats Canada in WJC exhibition
Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson scored the overtime winner as the United States defeated Canada 6-5 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Saturday.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.