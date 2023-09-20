Politics

    • Poilievre introduces housing bill, plan focuses on getting cities to build more homes

    OTTAWA -

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has introduced a private member's bill in the House of Commons that outlines a plan to address the national housing crisis.

    The bill, which is unlikely to pass, centres around using federal infrastructure and transit spending to push cities to build more homes.

    It proposes requiring cities to increase home building by 15 per cent each year to receive their usual infrastructure spending.

    Cities that fail to meet that target will see a decrease in the federal dollars they receive, while those who exceed it will get additional money.

    The bill also proposes removing GST charges off rental developments that offer below-market rent prices, which stands in contrast with the Liberals' plan to remove the tax off all rental developments.

    Other tenets of the plan include selling off 15 per cent of federal buildings and land for housing development, and going after the Canada Mortgage Housing Corp. for delayed approvals and missed home-building targets.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.

    MORE POLITICS NEWS

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm

    The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News