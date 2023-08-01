Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is "cuts and be angry," challenging Trudeau to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
"After eight years, Justin Trudeau is running out of people to blame… housing costs have doubled, the cost of living is rising, crime, chaos, drugs and disorder are common in our streets," said Poilievre at a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday. "Now, Justin Trudeau thinks the worst problem in Canada today is that people are angry at him. I think the worst problem is that people can't pay their rent."
At a housing event in Hamilton, Ont. on Monday, Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, suggesting his "answer to everything is cuts and be angry, that's not Canada."
"That's where the anger that he is drumming up is dangerous for Canadians, who would much rather work hard and build a strong future than throw up their hands and say, 'Oh, it's all terrible, it's all broken, let's all stay home.' No. That's not who Canadians are," Trudeau continued.
In a rebuttal on Tuesday, Poilievre said he’s “not concerned whether or not Justin Trudeau’s feelings are hurt, because people are angry at him. I'm concerned about the misery that he has unleashed on our streets and in the pocketbooks of Canadians.”
Trudeau had also questioned Poilievre's housing policies, prompting the Conservative leader on Tuesday to point to his "fire gatekeepers" and "build homes fast" plan unveiled in the spring of 2022, while taking aim at new Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Sean Fraser.
"I was surprised that Justin Trudeau chose the worst immigration minister in Canadian history to be his housing minister," Poilievre said, criticizing Fraser's record on his previous file, then later dodging questions about what immigration targets he’d set if he was the prime minister.
Touting that when he was responsible for housing under Stephen Harper a decade ago, "housing cost half of what it does now," Poilievre questioned why Trudeau suggested at the event unveiling funding to help build more homes that the file isn’t a primarily federal responsibility, given the core roles provinces and municipalities play.
"Yesterday he held a press conference to announce in front of a house, to tell you all that he's not responsible for housing. That's funny, because eight years ago, he promised he was going to lower housing costs. It's also funny that the biggest housing agency in Canada… is federal. Mortgage insurance: federal. Taxes, fiscal and monetary policy: federal, federal, federal… All these things are federal, and yet the federal prime minister claims he has nothing to do with it," Poilievre said.
Speaking to reporters outside of West Block on Parliament Hill, Poilievre also dismissed concern about the prime minister portraying him as angry at a time he's trying out a new look and tone in what's largely been considered an effort to expand his appeal.
"Do you think, do you really think, that the single mother who has seen her rent go up by 100 per cent under Trudeau wouldn't have noticed if I didn't say it?... Justin Trudeau and some of his supporters in the media are really concerned that Canadians are angry with him. I'm concerned that Canadians can't afford to live and that they're not safe in their communities," Poilievre said.
"Justin Trudeau is upset that I'm saying things are broken. Maybe he should stop breaking them."
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
