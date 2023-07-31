Trudeau pans Poilievre's approach as 'dangerous for Canadians'

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Opinion

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau pans Poilievre's approach as 'dangerous for Canadians'

Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.

Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.

Angus Cloud, breakout star of 'Euphoria,' is dead at 25

Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco 'Fez' O'Neill on the HBO series 'Euphoria,' has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social