OTTAWA -- Embattled Green Party Leader Annamie Paul will be making a “brief statement” Monday morning, on the heels of the party confirming that a review of her leadership has begun.

This follows Paul failing to win a seat, or grow the Greens’ seat count in the Commons in last week’s federal election.

Moreover, the Greens saw a significant drop in their share of the popular vote, after only managing to put a Green candidate on the ballot in 252 of the 338 ridings.

It was the fewest number of candidates the party had run in a federal election since 2000. The party placed sixth in overall percentage of the vote, dropping to 2.3 per cent from the 6.5 per cent secured in 2019. In 2021 just 398,775 Canadians voted Green, in contrast to the 1,189,631 votes secured in 2019.

After spending the majority of the federal election campaigning in her home riding of Toronto Centre, Paul placed a distant fourth. It was her third time running, and losing, in that riding.

In an interview with CTV National News ahead of the federal vote, Paul defended her choice to run in what historically has been a Liberal stronghold, saying that there wasn’t another so-called safe Green seat waiting for her.

The Green Party will be sending two MPs to Ottawa for the 44th Parliament: Longtime Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C. MP and former leader Elizabeth May and rookie Mike Morrice representing Kitchener Centre, Ont.

Incumbent Green MP Paul Manly lost in a tight race in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, B.C., despite Victoria being one of the few regions Paul visited in the final days of the campaign.

Party bylaws stipulate that because Paul did not become prime minister, she would have to face a leadership review within six months. Voting in that process is set to begin Oct. 26 and end on Nov. 25, according to the Green Party.

A similar review nearly took place in June, as part of a bout of intra-party politicking that also included an attempt to strip Paul of her Green membership.

The spring internal Green Party dispute related to the defection of a Green MP to the Liberals over a rift related to differing positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and it had Paul under intense scrutiny and her leadership in limbo in the months leading up to the election.

This left her on shaky ground heading into the vote and prompting some candidates to ask that she not come campaign in their ridings.

When she became leader following the 2019 federal election, Paul made history as the first Jewish woman and first Black woman to be elected leader of a major political party in Canada.

With files from CTV News’ Ryan Flanagan