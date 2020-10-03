Green Party of Canada members have chosen Toronto's Annamie Paul as their new leader.

Paul won a bare majority of votes in the eighth round, defeating Dimitri Lascaris.

Paul, who is Black and Jewish, took the microphone in an Ottawa art gallery after her win was announced and declared herself the descendant of slaves and an ally of those, such as Indigenous people, who are fighting for justice.

She stands on the shoulders of female leaders like the NDP's Audrey McLaughlin and the Conservatives' Kim Campbell, and Black female leaders like the Liberals' Jean Augustine, she said.

"Tonight, we have to recognize that this is an historic moment," Paul said.

"We as Greens, once again, are leading the way. We have done something that has never been done before in Canadian politics, and I congratulate us."