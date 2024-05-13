American Jesse Marsch named coach of the Canadian men's soccer team

American Jesse Marsch has been named coach of the Canadian men's soccer team.

Canada Soccer said Marsch, the former coach of Leeds United, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and Montreal Impact, takes over immediately with a contract that runs through July 2026.

The Canadian men have been without a permanent coach since John Herdman stepped down last August to take over Toronto FC.

Assistant coach Mauro Biello has been serving as interim coach since then. The former Canadian international was a candidate for the permanent job.

Canada Soccer looked to hire a general secretary first, then a men's coach. But the timeline was delayed when former MLSE executive Allyson Walker was hired but never took up the general secretary job in January, citing undisclosed personal reasons.

The search resumed after Kevin Blue was appointed CEO and general secretary in late February.

It's a big summer for the 49th-ranked Canadian men.

Taking part in Copa America as one of six CONCACAF guest teams, Canada has been drawn in a pool with No. 1 Argentina, No. 32 and No. 42 Chile.

Canada has scheduled high-profile friendlies with the ninth-ranked Netherlands and No. 2 France ahead of the tournament, which runs June 20 to July 14 in the United States.

The Canadian men have gone 2-2-0 under Biello.