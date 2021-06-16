OTTAWA -- Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is calling out efforts by members of the party’s governing body to force her removal following internal policy disputes as “racist” and “sexist.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, a day after an emergency meeting to discuss the fate of her leadership, Paul said while many of the individuals that sit on the Federal Council remain committed to a mandate of “transformation and diversity,” others don’t.

“A small group of councillors sought to force a vote of no-confidence in my leadership. They did so with no substantive consultation with the members they represent. They produced a list of allegations that were so racist, so sexist, that they were immediately disavowed by both our MPs as offensive and inflammatory and contrary to party ethics,” she said.

This is a breaking news update, a previous version follows…

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul avoided triggering a complex process for her ouster on Tuesday night during an emergency meeting of the party’s governing body, but her fate is contingent on a key stipulation.

The party’s Federal Council, comprised of individuals elected by members to ensure the party follows “Green values,” passed a motion Tuesday that asks Paul and Green MP Paul Manly to organize a joint statement and press conference whereby the leader would “repudiate” her former senior adviser for “attacks” on party members.

“Otherwise, a vote of non-confidence in the leader will take place on July 20, 2021, as per the GPC Constitution,” the statement reads.

The internal party dispute stems from comments made about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Former Green MP Jenica Atwin had tweeted out a pro-Palestinian message, a viewpoint supported by Manly. Meanwhile, Paul urged for peaceful resolution and de-escalation from both sides.

The leader’s now former adviser Noah Zatzman expressed an opposing view posted on Facebook stating : "We will work to defeat you and bring in progressive climate champions who are antifa and pro LGBT and pro indigenous sovereignty and Zionists!!!!!"

These “irreconcilable” differences in opinion, as Atwin told CTV’s Question Period, led to her crossing the floor to the Liberal caucus las week.

Paul on Tuesday underscored that she has never had a conversation with Atwin about the Middle East conflict.

“I want to make it extremely clear that Ms. Atwin and I have never had a conversation about Israel and Palestine, one-on-one, ever. I had never while she was an MP for our party ever asked Ms. Atwin to rein in her comments. I have never sanctioned her in any way for her comments,” she said.

“I believe that this a completely manufactured reason for leaving.”

She also placed blame on the Liberal Party for targeting her success by poaching Atwin, stating that above all else, the past week has shown her that her Liberal opponents are willing to do what it takes to win a majority in the next election.

“They are cynical. They are aggressive in pursuit of their majority in the next election,” she said. “They’re willing to sow division, they’re willing to encourage people to turn against their beliefs and they will stop at almost nothing, even if it means suppressing the views of their newest member, even if it means going after the first Black and Jewish woman to be elected to this role.”

The Quebec wing of the federal Green Party is calling for Paul to resign over the series of events.

“Annamie Paul, by her silence and masked support for Mr. Zatzman, is considered directly responsible for her departure from the Green Caucus by members of the Quebec Wing of the Green Party,” a statement from the group reads.

“Hereby, the Quebec Wing of the Green Party of Canada, representing all local associations in Quebec, calls for the immediate resignation of the leader of the Green Party of Canada, Annamie Paul.”

On Wednesday, the two remaining Atlantic representatives on the party’s Federal Council announced their resignation.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, the former councillor for Nova Scotia Lia Renaud said she could not continue to offer her support given what’s transpired.

"I will continue to support Elizabeth May, Paul Manly, and Green Champions in Atlantic Canada in the upcoming election,” she said. "The earth is the one thing we have in common. Canadians need leaders in sustainability at all levels of government – our economy requires it. We require leaders that are planning for future generations."