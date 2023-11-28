Politics

    • Ottawa was always flexible on clean-energy rules, despite Alberta concerns: Wilkinson

    OTTAWA -

    Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is open to extending the deadline for existing natural gas plants to operate without emissions-trapping technology.

    He says that negotiation was underway before Alberta Premier Danielle Smith moved yesterday to invoke her new Sovereignty Act, which she says allows the province to opt out of the proposed clean-electricity regulations.

    Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the act is a symbolic political gesture with no basis in law or Canada's Constitution.

    And Wilkinson says he is baffled by the whole thing, because Ottawa has made clear that it understands province's concerns about how some newer gas plants might end up as stranded assets if the regulations aren't adjusted.

    The draft regulations were tabled in the summer and require any power plant that creates greenhouse-gas emissions to either close or install emissions abatement by 2035.

    But gas plants that are built and begin operating before 2025 can run without abatement for 20 years from their opening date, and Wilkinson says the government is looking at extending that period to address provincial concerns.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News