Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate

U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are about to be locked in a head-to-head battle.

But first, CTV News analysts and guest panelists are breaking down the debate’s significance through a uniquely Canadian lens at 8 p.m. ET.

Power Play Pre-Debate Special

Anchored by Power Play and Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, pre-debate special guests include:

David Frum – staff writer with The Atlantic and a former speechwriter for U.S. President George W. Bush

Brian Stelter – special correspondent with Vanity Fair, former CNN media critic

Eric Ham – bestselling author and former congressional staffer

Strategy Session:

Shakir Chambers -- Earnscliffe Strategies

Kathleen Monk -- Monk + Associates

Scott Reid -- CTV Political Analyst

CNN Presidential Debate at 9 p.m. ET

The debate itself is taking place at CNN's Atlanta studios and will be moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. You can watch it right here on CTVNews.ca, the CTV News app or on CTV News Channel.

CTVNews.ca will also host below, a live blog full of colourful expert commentary and analysis. This will allow you to watch the debate and get analysis at the same time.

Guests for the live blog include:

– bestselling author and former congressional staffer Tracey Thomson – body language expert and co-founder of communication training company TruthPlane

– body language expert and co-founder of communication training company TruthPlane Dr. Nate French -- debate expert and political communications professor at Wake Forest University

-- debate expert and political communications professor at Wake Forest University Dr. Allan Louden -- debate expert and political commentator, former director of debate at Wake Forest University

-- debate expert and political commentator, former director of debate at Wake Forest University Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News

Post-debate special after 10:30 p.m. ET

After the debate wraps, you can keep watching as CTV News Channel's post-debate analysis kicks off with experts weighing in on how it all went for the candidates. Host Vassy Kapelos will be joined by:

Nik Nanos – chief data scientist and founder of Nanos Research

Strategy Session: