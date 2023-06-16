Ontario democracy coalition fights foreign interference at 'ground zero'

MARKHAM, ONT. -

As opposition parties fight for a public inquiry into foreign interference on Parliament Hill, a community watchdog is trying to shine a light on where political meddling often first takes hold - in local politics.

The Markham Coalition for Democracy was formed following months of allegations that entangled federal, provincial and municipal politicians in the Greater Toronto Area. Two illegal Chinese police stations have also been discovered in the city, leading some to believe that Markham is "ground zero" for Chinese interference.

Robert Mok, a long-time community activist and coalition member, says China is exploiting the city’s demographics and its weak policies.

Markham has a population of more than 350,000. According to Statistics Canada, 70 per cent of residents are people of colour. Nearly half are ethnic Chinese, while one-in-five residents was born in China.

“The whole thing about foreign interference is that you want somebody you want to be elected, so that eventually they can be a mouthpiece,” said Mok.

GROOMING FOR HIGHER OFFICE

Mok says agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are helping get candidates elected in municipal elections, then supporting them as they make the jump to provincial and federal politics.

“Municipal politics is not non-partisan,” said Mok. “It’s clear some councillors are affiliated party members. You groom them…and eventually they progress into the upper echelons - into higher levels of government.”

Mok says the CCP works through established cultural organizations, ranging from recreation to business associations to direct donations toward a preferred candidate, and mobilizes votes and volunteers to get that candidate elected.

“We need to take a deeper look at the money,” said Mok.

Robert Mok is a member of the Markham Democracy Coalition which was formed in May to raise awareness of foreign interference in local politics

FINANCING IRREGULARITIES

Campaign finance reports for Markham’s municipal election in 2022 show that 11 of 41 candidates raised money surpassing the limit. By law, the excess fundraising monies go into city coffers.

CTV News analyzed the contributions and found some irregularities, including that one losing candidate raised more than twice as much money than was allowed.

Several reports revealed donations to one candidate from multiple people at the same address.

The most striking case involved donations attached to a home at 20 Edgecombe Court. Twelve people with different last names used the same address when they contributed to Regional Coun. Allan Ho last year. They made contributions to Ho’s campaign of either $500 or $1,000.

When a reporter visited the Edgecombe address, the homeowner said he didn’t recognize the names of several people on the donation list.

The councillor’s finances were audited and certified. Ho didn’t respond to a request for comment and it’s uncertain if he is aware of this unusual pattern.

Twelve different names were attached to donations linked to the address of this home on Edgecombe Court in Markham during the 2022 municipal election.

TOP FUNDRAISER

Markham’s deputy mayor, Michael Chan, is known in political circles as a prolific fundraiser and has campaigned for – by his own count – 45 politicians at federal and provincial levels. He previously served in former Ontario Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne’s government.

Chan is currently suing the federal government, CSIS and two journalists for using leaked information he says wrongly implicates him in election interference.

According to public records, Chan raised the most money during the 2022 municipal election campaign. His contributions totalled $224,776, more than $35,000 over the limit. Nearly half the donors supported Chan with the maximum allowed personal contribution of $1,200.

Chan says he’s a strong fundraiser because he “shows up to honour” people and “gives them respect.”

“People remember that,” Chan said. “And when you need help in terms of contributions, they will support me.”

The overwhelming majority of Chan’s donors have Chinese surnames.

When asked if his donors were predominantly supporters of the Chinese regime - the former Ontario trade minister responded, “they are people who support the country they come from.”

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti and Deputy Mayor Michael Chan pose for photos on June 14, 2023

EXPELLED DIPLOMAT IN ATTENDANCE

Another local politician who aspired to higher office is Ward 6 Coun. Amanda Collucci. She ran as an Ontario Liberal candidate in 2018, but returned to municipal politics after losing the race.

In January, Collucci hosted a Lunar New Year celebration. At that event, she presented more than $30,000 in donation cheques to York University and seniors' associations. Among the guests were officials with Toronto’s Chinese Consulate, including diplomat Zhao Wei who made a speech and posed for photos with Chan, Collucci and Mayor Frank Scarpitti.

Five months later, allegations surfaced that Wei tried to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong. The diplomat was declared persona-non-grata by the federal government and expelled.

Despite this brush with potential foreign interference, Mayor Scarpitti says the City of Markham hasn’t changed its policy regarding meeting with diplomats.

“Whether a foreign diplomat makes speeches or attends an event in our community, they’re representing a country in their role. What they do between functions and other times – that’s beyond our ability to investigate and evaluate.”

Scarpitti says national security officials haven’t warned him of any risks, and he continues to meet with consul-generals to pursue economic initiatives.

But there’s no requirement for the mayor or his council to log such meetings. Markham does not have a lobbyist registry.

“It means that stuff potentially is happening kind of in the shadows and in back rooms that people aren't aware of,” says Reid McAlpine, a councillor who is also a member of the Markham Democracy Coalition. He’s pushing for a city policy to require lobbyists to register and for meetings with special interest groups to be put on the public record.

McAlpine says Markham’s registry should also include diplomats to safeguard against foreign interference.

“Local politicians including school board trustees are more susceptible because we typically are out of the media spotlight and are probably more vulnerable to this sort of influence.”

Reid McAlpine is a Markham city councillor who is pushing for a registry for lobbyists and diplomats at the city.