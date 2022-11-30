Nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's "not looking for a fight" with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
"We know that the exceptional powers that the premier is choosing to give the Alberta government in bypassing the Alberta legislature, is causing a lot of eyebrows to raise in Alberta," Trudeau told reporters on his way into a Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday.
"We're going to see how this plays out. I'm not going to take anything off the table, but I'm also not looking for a fight. We want to continue to be there to deliver for Albertans," Trudeau said.
On Tuesday, Smith introduced the 'Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act' in the legislature, proposing to give her cabinet new powers to rewrite provincial laws without passing legislation to do so, while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
"A long and painful history of mistreatment and constitutional overreach from Ottawa has for decades caused tremendous frustration for Albertans," Smith told reporters. "In response, we're finally telling the federal government: 'No more.' It's time to stand up for Alberta."
The provincial bill still has a ways to go before it could become law, but should it come to pass, the act would allow any cabinet minister, including the premier, to identify federal initiatives and legislation that are deemed unconstitutional or "harmful to Albertans" and introduce a motion in the legislature to invoke it.
While the Alberta government has indicated some degree of confidence that its legislation would survive a court challenge, the provincial government has vowed to continue to respect court rulings, something that was not clear when Smith initially proposed a 'sovereignty act.'
"Obviously, we're going to look at this very, very closely and think about the implications," Trudeau said. "But we're already seeing a number of Albertans expressing real concern… These are things that obviously are going to play out over the coming weeks and months."
Introducing this legislation early in her tenure was a key commitment in Smith's leadership bid to replace former Alberta premier Jason Kenney, who resigned his seat in the legislature on Tuesday after expressing strong concerns that the proposal was a "full-frontal attack on the rule of law," that could lead to the province becoming a "banana republic."
A Wednesday statement from the Alberta government sought to downplay “the extent to which the act will authorize cabinet to amend legislation,” by trying to point to how any future amendments to existing legislation would only be possible after debate and a vote. However, that process is less comprehensive than the process for moving through legislation.
“The rationale for this process is simply to allow the legislative assembly a tool to act swiftly and efficiently in protecting Albertans from federal initiatives that violate the constitutional or charter rights of Albertans or which otherwise harm the interests of Albertans,” said Ethan Lecavalier-Kidney, press secretary to the Alberta Minister of Justice, in a statement.
Asked about Alberta's efforts to clarify, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notely said that Smith and her government are "either being incredibly incompetent, or intentionally misleading."
"The very feature of them conducting themselves that way adds yet more uncertainty to the most undemocratic bill we have seen in Alberta's history, on top of a bill that just even in principle is going to significantly jeopardize our economic growth, and our economic stability," Notley said in an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play. "So we're very concerned about this bill. And the more people see about see of it, the more worried they are."
Ahead of the legislation being tabled, federal Liberal cabinet ministers— including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc— largely seemed to be keeping their powder dry. LeBlanc told reporters on Tuesday that while some of what was said about the bill during the provincial leadership race indicated the act would lean into federal jurisdiction, he was waiting to see what the legislation actually contained.
Now that he's had a closer look, speaking with reporters following a Wednesday morning Liberal caucus meeting, LeBlanc said "a great number of what-ifs" remains, as the bill moves through the provincial legislature where it's already facing opposition.
"Before people start talking about challenging laws, I'm not even sure it's constitutional to challenge a law that hasn't been passed. So, I think the whole thing may be hypothetical. In fact I don't think… I went to that course in law school,' LeBlanc said. "We're not rushing around as I said yesterday, looking to pull fire alarms or create squabbles. We're looking to work collaboratively… The Alberta government is entitled to present whatever legislation it wants before the legislature of Alberta. I assume that it will be debated, and ultimately voted upon. And our government will decide at that point if it's something that we want to take up."
Similarly, Quebec Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said while he's waiting to see how Alberta uses these new powers, he thinks there is a role for the federal government "to make sure that the Constitution of Canada is upheld."
"That's why I've taken such a strong stand against Bill 21 and Bill 96 in my home province, and I would take the same stand against the Alberta 'sovereignty act.' I don't think that this is appropriate for our province to determine whether or not a federal law exceeds constitutionality," Housefather said.
Asked by reporters on Parliament Hill for his thoughts on the act, Saskatchewan Conservative MP Garnett Genuis said on his way into a Conservative caucus meeting on Wednesday that he hadn't had a chance yet to read it.
"I'll just say that I know there's a great deal of frustration in Alberta about decisions of the Trudeau government. I think there's a lot of frustration in other provinces as well about those decisions," he said,
Asked whether he thought the Alberta United Conservative Party's bill would be something the federal Conservatives would be taking a position on, Genuis said that while there may be some discussion and debate at the federal level about proposed provincial legislation, it's on Trudeau to "address the steps that he's taken that caused this kind of tension and frustration."
"I think we could do more at the federal level to promote national unity, to promote understanding and respect between different regions," he said.
In an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play, pollster Nik Nanos said that while it is no surprise that picking on the federal government makes for "very good provincial politics," what he's watching for is whether there will be other provinces that follow suit.
"I think if this spreads beyond one province to another province, then we've got a whole world of pain on the federal-provincial relationship front. And I think for Canadians that are just worried about putting food on the table and paying the bills, the last thing they want is a constitutional crisis."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato, CTV News Calgary's Jordan Kanygin, and The Canadian Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1; here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
Nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Eating grapes can help protect against sunburns, skin cancer: study
New research suggests eating grapes might help protect against skin damage caused by UV light, including sunburns and skin cancer.
Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding
Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist says. He was 37.
How Canada can earn its first men's World Cup point(s) against Morocco
Morocco has looked impressive in Group F but Canada has an opportunity to finish its World Cup experience on a high.
BREAKING | Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as 'You Make Loving Fun,' 'Everywhere' and 'Don't Stop,' died Wednesday at age 79.
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which rattled homes and nerves Tuesday, was probably due to natural causes, says a geologist.
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort California girl
A Virginia sheriff's deputy posed as a 17-year-old boy online and asked a teenage California girl for nude photos before he drove across the country and killed her mother and grandparents and set fire to their home, authorities said Wednesday.
Canada
-
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which rattled homes and nerves Tuesday, was probably due to natural causes, says a geologist.
-
Some commuters trapped for 8 hours as snow wreaks havoc in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Frustrated commuters were trapped in cars and buses for hours on end Tuesday night as snowy conditions wreaked havoc on highways and bridges across B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
What you need to know about Ontario’s auditor general report
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's 2022 annual auditor general report.
-
Ottawa to spend $1.2 million to replace and repair homes after mass stabbing
The federal government is to spend $1.2 million to repair and replace houses damaged during a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan nearly three months ago.
-
LRT INQUIRY
LRT INQUIRY | 'Unconscionable,' 'egregious:' Scathing Ottawa LRT inquiry report slams senior city staff, RTG
The construction and maintenance of the Ottawa LRT project was plagued by persistent failures in leadership and saw 'egregious violations of the public trust,' a scathing new report has found.
-
Snow day: Dozens of schools closed in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Wednesday following winter storm
In the wake of southern B.C.’s first major snowstorm of the season, more than 100 schools in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are keeping their doors closed Wednesday.
World
-
Rome's fake 'gladiators' arrested for alleged tourist extortion
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of extortion after dressing up as gladiators and centurions and demanding money from tourists for their self-styled "imperial selfies" -- which they had asked the tourists to take.
-
Bodies-in-suitcases suspect appears in New Zealand court
A woman who was extradited from South Korea this week after the bodies of her two children were found in abandoned suitcases made her first court appearance in New Zealand on Wednesday.
-
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort California girl
A Virginia sheriff's deputy posed as a 17-year-old boy online and asked a teenage California girl for nude photos before he drove across the country and killed her mother and grandparents and set fire to their home, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Treasury complies with court order on releasing Trump taxes
The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former U.S. president Donald Trump's tax returns available to a congressional committee.
-
4 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams
A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers near Quetta, Pakistan on Wednesday, killing a police officer and three family members travelling in a car nearby. The bombing wounded 23 others, mostly police, officials said.
-
Tornadoes fuelled by record heat wreck homes in Mississippi, Alabama
Tornadoes fueled by record high temperatures damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
-
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1; here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
-
Gun group says firearms ban driven by ideology as government stresses public safety
A firearm advocacy group says the Liberal government's effort to ban a wide variety of rifles is being driven by ideology, not public safety.
Health
-
Eating grapes can help protect against sunburns, skin cancer: study
New research suggests eating grapes might help protect against skin damage caused by UV light, including sunburns and skin cancer.
-
Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?
An experimental Alzheimer's drug modestly slowed the brain disease's inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday – but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people's lives.
-
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
Sci-Tech
-
Ethiopia offers no date for end to blackout in Tigray region
There is "no timeline" for restoring internet access to Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region, a senior government official said Tuesday.
-
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station
Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country's space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size.
-
NASA cancels greenhouse gas monitoring satellite due to cost
NASA is cancelling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated.
Entertainment
-
Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding
Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist says. He was 37.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as 'You Make Loving Fun,' 'Everywhere' and 'Don't Stop,' died Wednesday at age 79.
-
Kim Kardashian, Ye reach divorce settlement
Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed.
Business
-
Tax implications of Rogers-Shaw deal discussed at hearing before tribunal
Canada's competition watchdog says the tax revenue implications of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. will not necessarily benefit consumers.
-
Canada has most educated workforce in G7, according to StatCan
Slightly over 57 per cent of workers aged 25 to 64 have a college or university credential in Canada, making it the most highly educated workforce of G7 countries, according to Statistics Canada's 2021 census data.
-
Royal Bank of Canada reports $3.88B Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend
Royal Bank of Canada is taking measures to prepare for a more uncertain year ahead, but results from the past quarter still show gains in key areas like loans and new client additions.
Lifestyle
-
Debbie Downer: Little Debbie snacks no longer available in Canada
Not to be a Debbie Downer but Canada will be without some iconic snacks for the foreseeable future after Little Debbie was forced to pull its sweet treats from store shelves across the country.
-
French baguette given UNESCO protection
Freshly baked news: the baguette, the long, crusty loaf bread that is a delicious staple of French life, has been awarded special protected status, placing it in a culinary pantheon alongside other regional food delicacies from around the world.
-
Couple who found love after tragedy to be married during Santa Claus parade
An Ailsa Craig-area couple has beat out 30 others in a contest to be married on a parade float during the village’s upcoming Santa Claus Parade. The application of Katie Nigh and Trevor Vanderloo was selected, above all others, based on their personal story.
Sports
-
Canada looks for first World Cup win as Morocco hopes to advance
Morocco and Canada have met once previously, a 4-0 victory by the Atlas Lions in a 2016 friendly as Hakim Ziyech scored twice.
-
Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries
Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.
-
Ovechkin tops Gretzky for most road goals, Caps beat Canucks
Alex Ovechkin scored twice, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history, and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Autos
-
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
-
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years -- four as head of the Formula One team -- following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.
-
Suncor to keep Petro-Canada retail business after comprehensive review of business
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has decided to keep its Petro-Canada retail business after a comprehensive review that included what it would mean to sell the operations.