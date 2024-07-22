Climate and Environment

    • Evacuations end for Labrador City, N.L. a week after wildfire forced out thousands

    Share

    Labrador City residents will soon be returning home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.

    Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey has said the evacuation order officially lifts at noon Monday, though essential workers and their families were allowed to return over the weekend.

    Furey said in a statement Saturday the gradual return would "allow residents of Labrador City to return home in a safe and orderly manner."

    More than 7,000 residents of Labrador City were ordered to evacuate last week after a sudden shift in conditions reignited the once-smouldering fire and it moved toward the town.

    Labrador City Mayor Belinda Adams said in an update on Facebook Sunday the fire that had threatened the city is now "very low risk," and rain was helping crews who are working to put out hot spots.

    Officials say there hasn't been any damage to the town.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News