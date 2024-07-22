Evacuations end for Labrador City, N.L. a week after wildfire forced out thousands

Labrador City residents will soon be returning home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey has said the evacuation order officially lifts at noon Monday, though essential workers and their families were allowed to return over the weekend.

Furey said in a statement Saturday the gradual return would "allow residents of Labrador City to return home in a safe and orderly manner."

More than 7,000 residents of Labrador City were ordered to evacuate last week after a sudden shift in conditions reignited the once-smouldering fire and it moved toward the town.

Labrador City Mayor Belinda Adams said in an update on Facebook Sunday the fire that had threatened the city is now "very low risk," and rain was helping crews who are working to put out hot spots.

Officials say there hasn't been any damage to the town.