NDP want Speaker Fergus disciplined but not ousted, Conservatives ratchet up resignation calls
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday that they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
"We believe in taking tough measures, and the Speaker needs to respond to these tough measures," NDP House Leader Peter Julian told reporters in the House of Commons foyer ahead of question period.
Julian said specifically that, as the party that could tip the scales in making the call about Fergus' fate, the NDP want to see a financial penalty imposed, for Fergus to apologize again, and make sure he's fully aware the same serious error of judgment cannot happen again.
This comes amid questions over whether the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) would be recommending that Fergus resign, a call that would need the support of the majority of MPs to be included in the committee's report, due to the House on Thursday.
Fergus has been under scrutiny and called out by the entire House of Commons for breaching the expectations of impartiality that are essential to his high office, by filming a video for outgoing interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser in his Speaker's attire, which was then allegedly errantly played at a partisan event.
While Fergus has apologized repeatedly, and vowed to rebuild trust with MPs, throughout the controversy, both the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have been calling for Fergus to resign. Without the NDP's backing, it appears unlikely their push will be enough to pressure the relatively newly-elected Speaker to step aside.
Julian said the NDP also wants to see the Speaker's job description beefed up to include more direct language around the importance of maintaining impartiality, and a codification of the parameters of what would be considered partisan conduct, echoing suggestions made by House of Commons Clerk Eric Janse during his PROC testimony.
"We believe these are vitally important to maintain confidence in the institution," Julian said.
Though, should a similar situation ever happen again, the NDP wouldn't hesitate to move a motion of non-confidence in the Speaker, Julian added, noting he led the calls for Fergus' predecessor Anthony Rota to resign over his invitation and recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
"We did that on the basis of what we felt that was in the best interests of the institution. And in the same way this time, we're acting as the adults in the room," Julian said.
If the Liberals are amenable to the NDP's proposals, the two parties would have the votes on the committee to see these recommendations for sanctions and overarching procedural changes included in the final report, while the resignation calls may be relegated to an opposition dissenting addendum.
The committee met for two hours behind closed doors on Tuesday morning and is scheduled to resume sitting on Tuesday afternoon to continue drafting its report into the controversy, after hearing directly from Fergus and other key players on Monday.
Last week, MPs gave the committee clear marching orders to probe the Speaker's perceived partisan participation, with the expectation that they had to report back to the House as a whole, by Dec. 14.
During his two hours of testimony, a repentant Fergus said Monday that he would accept whatever recommendations the committee makes.
"I've been pining over this moment in my mind, over and over again. I wish I had just taken a moment to think about it. Sometimes in politics, and I think we all do this… we go from one event to another, to another. We don't take the time sometimes to just take a step back and think about it," Fergus said.
"I made the wrong decision. I am here today to say that I will do better… I will set up a more rigorous protocol to make sure that it never happens again."
While the Liberals accepted their colleague's apology, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer, who has been leading the charge as a former House Speaker against Fergus, said he couldn't see a path forward for him.
Upon learning of the NDP's position, Scheer—who was the MP to launch the call for the committee study—indicated his party plans to ratchet up the pressure further, regardless of what the probe concludes.
"Conservatives will move non-confidence in Speaker Fergus in the House. The NDP have said they will ignore the Speaker's partisan displays and refuse to call for his resignation. All MPs get a vote when a Speaker is selected. All MPs should get a vote now," Scheer said in a post on "X."
On Tuesday, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said he thinks Fergus has "disqualified" himself from the job and should vacate the Speaker's chair.
Julian described the proceedings as "disciplinary hearings into the actions of the Speaker," and sought to position the New Democrats as the party "asking tough questions" while the other parties "make speeches."
"What the NDP has been attempting to… is get to the bottom of things, and get clear answers as to what transpired," Julian said, expressing disappointment in specifically how the Conservatives comported themselves in Monday's marathon hearing.
"I think it's fair to say we have a responsibility when we're talking about a parliamentary institution like the Speakership, to ensure that we are working in a methodical way… And, I'm satisfied with the NDP's approach in this, that we're ensuring that it will never happen again," Julian said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
