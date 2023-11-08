NDP's Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as home heating motion defeated
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
On Wednesday afternoon, the proposal was voted down 292 to 30, with the New Democrat, and Green parties backing it.
Similar to Monday's failed Conservative motion calling for the three-year pause on the carbon price collected from home heating oil to be expanded to all forms of home heating, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's proposal was non-binding, meaning even if it had passed, it wouldn’t have forced the government to act.
Specifically, the NDP wanted the government to:
- Remove the GST from all forms of home heating;
- Make eco-energy retrofits and heat pumps free and easy to access for low-income and middle-class Canadians, regardless of energy source; and
- Finance these projects by putting in place a tax on the excess profits of big oil and gas corporations.
Ahead of the vote, the NDP noted that 13 years ago, then-NDP leader Jack Layton tried to push for a similar proposal, and then too the Liberals and Conservatives rejected it.
This motion was the latest effort from opposition parties to keep the carbon pricing conversation alive on Parliament Hill, after the federal Liberals faced backlash over the home heating oil carve-out to the carbon tax.
In Wednesday's question period, the fraying cross-party relations over the heated file were on display.
"We put forward a plan to help Canadians with their home heating bills, help Canadians tackle the climate crisis, and make big oil and gas pay for it. Now environmental organizations are on board, but climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives will back the profits of big oil again. So how can the prime minister and the leader of the Conservative party justify voting against this?" asked Singh.
"Mr. Speaker, it was with confusion and consternation that I noted the way the NDP voted with the Conservatives against one of the most successful measures Canada has ever seen in the fight against climate change," Trudeau said in response. "Seeing the NDP vote with the Conservatives against a price on pollution is something that has disappointed millions of progressives across this country."
Then, when it was next his turn to rise and question the prime minister, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre started by first noting how it was "almost tragic and heartbreaking to see these two squabbling in this way."
Later, responding to a softball question from a backbench Liberal MP about the Conservatives' stance on climate change, Trudeau accused Poilievre of having "no plan, and no vision," and that "perhaps he should put his glasses back on," a nod to the Official Opposition leader's recent attempts to soften his image.
IN DEPTH
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
