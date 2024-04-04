NDP MPs Charlie Angus, Carol Hughes, Rachel Blaney opt against seeking re-election

OTTAWA -

NDP MPs Carol Hughes and Rachel Blaney have joined Charlie Angus in deciding that they won't run again in the next federal election.

The federal New Democrats delivered the news in a joint announcement, saying all three want more family time after years of dedicated public service.

Angus, a 20-year veteran of Parliament Hill, confirmed his own plans to leave politics earlier Thursday.

New federal boundary changes have also led to their decision to leave politics behind.

Angus's northern Ontario riding of Timmins-James Bay will expand this month, and Angus says building relationships with constituents in so many communities requires new energy.

Hughes, a longtime deputy Speaker who also represents northern Ontario, will see her riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing disappear entirely in the next federal election.

Blaney, who serves as party whip, says it's time for her to focus on her family and stay closer to home.

In a statement, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh thanked all three for their years of advocacy and their contributions to the party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.