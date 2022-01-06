NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu are welcoming a new addition to their family, a baby girl born Jan. 3.

Singh posted about the news on Instagram on Thursday, writing that both mom and baby are healthy and their “hearts are filled with gratitude.”

Singh, 43, and Sidhu, 31, were married in February 2018.

The leader called his “powerful” little girl his birthday present for life after turning 43 on Jan. 2.

Sidhu is a fashion designer and co-founder with her sister of Jangiiro, a “new age south Asian” clothing line.