NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating.
It's an affordability-focused push the New Democrats have been making for months, but amid the current political firestorm the Liberals are facing over their recent carbon tax carve-out for home heating oil and doubling of the rural rebate top-up, attention on the issue has gained new traction.
Similar to Monday's failed Conservative motion calling for the three-year pause on the carbon price collected from home heating oil to be expanded to all forms of home heating, Singh's proposal is non-binding, meaning even if it passes, it won't force the government to act.
Specifically, the NDP motion is calling for three things:
- Removing the GST from all forms of home heating;
- Making eco-energy retrofits and heat pumps free and easy to access for low-income and middle-class Canadians, regardless of energy source; and
- Financing these projects by putting in place a tax on the excess profits of big oil and gas corporations.
"Canadians continue to struggle with dramatic increases to the cost of living while Canada’s biggest corporations, including oil and gas corporations, post record profits," reads the motion in-part, sponsored by B.C. NDP MP Taylor Bachrach.
"[And] federal government programs aimed at supporting energy-efficient retrofits such as heat pumps are hard to access, especially for low-income Canadians … effective climate action must also address the very real affordability concerns of ordinary Canadians."
While the motion will be debated for the majority of the sitting day Tuesday, it won't come to a vote until later in the week. Early indications are that it may be unlikely that the Conservative caucus will be reciprocating the support the NDP lent to their latest carbon tax motion.
During debate in the House on Tuesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused the New Democrats of performing "yet another flip-flop."
"Originally they wanted to quadruple the tax. Yesterday, they said they wanted to pause the tax. And today they won't take a position because they have omitted mention of the prime minister's quadrupling of the tax in to the motion," Poilievre said, before unsuccessfully trying to tack on an amendment to the motion.
"Now the question is, what are the Liberals and Conservatives going to do tomorrow? If the Conservatives, if Pierre Poilievre is serious about giving people a break, then he will support this motion tomorrow. He'll vote in favor of it. If he doesn't vote in favor of it, it'll show two things," Singh told reporters Tuesday.
"One, that the corporate controlled-Conservatives are too interested in protecting the profits of big oil and gas to support this motion, or two, they're so opposed to helping people do the right thing… that they're voting against a plan to help people lower their costs and fight the climate crisis."
In a back-and-forth kicking off question period on Tuesday, Trudeau called out Poilievre for his “divisive rhetoric” on the issue, and accused the Conservatives of failing to recognize that climate change is real.
“These are things that we've done right across the country, only the Conservatives would think that taking serious action on climate change and supporting Canadians right across the country with affordability measures would be divisive,” he said.
Later today, the Senate is also set to vote on whether to advance Bill C-234 — a private member’s bill by Conservative MP Ben Lobb — seeking further exemptions in the carbon price for certain fuels used in farming.
Namely, the bill would make changes to the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act to include natural gas and propane as qualifying farming fuels exempt from the carbon tax. It is currently at report stage in the upper chamber and would still need to clear third reading before becoming law.
Lobb's bill has been before Parliament since 2022, and passed the House in March 2023. If the Senate passes it, the carbon price to heat and cool buildings used for raising livestock or growing crops, as well as on grain drying and feed preparation, would be scrapped.
More to come…
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Trio of Hallmark holiday films gives Newfoundland and Labrador's film industry a boost
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is set to vote on advancing a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.
Canada
-
Jewish community outraged after suspected arsons at Montreal-area synagogue, institution
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating attempted arsons Tuesday at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island and a neighbouring Jewish organization.
-
Woman missing from B.C. First Nation along Highway of Tears found dead
A woman who disappeared from a First Nations community in central British Columbia last month has been found dead.
-
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
-
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.
-
Trio of Hallmark holiday films gives Newfoundland and Labrador's film industry a boost
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
-
U.S. dismisses charges against Saskatoon mother accused of faking deaths
A United States court has dismissed charges against a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her child before they crossed the border.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel says troops push deeper into Gaza City as Palestinians flee to the south
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will have 'overall security responsibility' in Gaza 'for an indefinite period' after its war with Hamas and expressed openness to 'little pauses' in the current fighting to facilitate the release of hostages.
-
Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case insists he was the 'decision-maker' in rare testimony
The prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation testified Tuesday that he had the ultimate authority in the yearslong case as he made an unprecedented appearance before Congress to rebut Republicans' explosive claims that the probe has been plagued with interference.
-
Chile president calls for referendum on new constitution proposal drafted by conservative councilors
Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday received the new Constitution draft and called for a national plebiscite next month so citizens can decide whether the new charter will replace the country's dictatorship-era constitution.
-
Cyprus official says Israel-Hamas war may give an impetus to regional energy projects
The political and economic ramifications from the Israel-Hamas war may provide an impetus to plans for a pipeline conveying offshore natural gas to Cyprus for processing and shipping to foreign markets, the east Mediterranean island nation's energy minister said Tuesday.
-
Hungary has fired the national museum director over LGBTQ+ content in World Press Photo exhibition
Hungary's cultural minister on Monday fired the director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, accusing him of failing to comply with a contentious law that bans the display of LGBTQ+ content to minors.
-
U.S. envoy flies to Beirut in a surprise visit, says Washington doesn't want Gaza war to expand
A top U.S. envoy said in Beirut Tuesday that Washington doesn't want the ongoing war in Gaza to expand to Lebanon after a Lebanese woman and her three granddaughters were killed in an Israeli strike two days ago.
Politics
-
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is set to vote on advancing a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
-
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Canada's emissions reduction plan falling short: environment commissioner
Canada's detailed plan to reach its greenhouse-gas emissions targets in 2030 is coming up short, the federal environment commissioner said Tuesday in a new audit.
Health
-
Syphilis cases in newborns in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alarmed by yet another jump in syphilis cases in newborns, U.S. health officials are calling for stepped-up prevention measures, including encouraging millions of women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.
-
Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
-
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
Sci-Tech
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescope
Scientists on Tuesday unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid, a shimmering and stunning collection of galaxies too numerous to count. The photos were revealed by the European Space Agency, four months after the telescope launched from Cape Canaveral.
Entertainment
-
Trio of Hallmark holiday films gives Newfoundland and Labrador's film industry a boost
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
-
Hungary has fired the national museum director over LGBTQ+ content in World Press Photo exhibition
Hungary's cultural minister on Monday fired the director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, accusing him of failing to comply with a contentious law that bans the display of LGBTQ+ content to minors.
-
Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards
Celebrities joined Britain's Prince William to walk the "green carpet" in Singapore on Tuesday for the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where five winners ranging from solar-powered dryers to combat food waste to making electric car batteries cleaner were unveiled.
Business
-
Blue diamond sells for more than US$44 million at Christie's auction in Geneva
The largest fancy vivid blue diamond to ever come to auction sold Tuesday for more than US$44 million, far outstripping the pre-sale estimate, Christie's said.
-
CRTC allows smaller internet companies to sell service over telecoms' fibre networks
In a move it says is meant to revive dwindling competition for internet services in Canada's two largest provinces, the CRTC will allow independent competitors to sell over the large telephone companies' fibre networks in Ontario and Quebec.
-
OPINION
OPINION Expert tips on how to stop living paycheque-to-paycheque
Although many provinces have raised their minimum wage this year, some may argue these increases still don't provide Canadians with a livable wage based on today's standards. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to determine a livable wage based on your current lifestyle and expenses.
Lifestyle
-
Drugs aren't required to be tested in people who are obese. Here's why that's a problem
More than 40 per cent of American adults are considered obese, yet the medications many take are rarely tested in bigger bodies.
-
There's a movement to 'leave the leaves' in gardens and lawns. Should you do it?
Unless you've been living under a pile of leaves, you've no doubt heard about the 'Leave the Leaves' movement that's been gaining in popularity in recent years. The idea is to avoid sending bagged-up fallen leaves to landfills.
-
World wine output to fall to lowest in 60 years
World wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in 60 years in 2023 due to poor harvests in the Southern Hemisphere and in some major European producers, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Diego Maradona's heirs win legal battle over use of trademark
The heirs of the late soccer star Diego Maradona have won a legal battle over the use of his trademark.
-
Glenn Maxwell smashes astonishing 201 to lead Australia past Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Glenn Maxwell produced one of the most astonishing Cricket World Cup innings by smashing 201 not out off 128 balls on Tuesday to lead Australia past Afghanistan with 19 deliveries to spare and into the semifinals.
-
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Autos
-
Biden will meet with United Auto Workers president in Illinois on Thursday
President Joe Biden on Thursday will meet in Belvidere, Illinois, with the head of the United Auto Workers union, and the two leaders are expected to highlight plans to reopen an auto factory that Stellantis wanted to close
-
Don't put that rhinestone emblem on your car's steering wheel, U.S. regulators say
U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car's logo on the center of its steering wheel.
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.