More doctors across Canada should prescribe safer drugs to reduce overdoses: minister

Canada's minister of mental health and addictions says more doctors across the country should be willing to prescribe a safer supply of drugs instead of fearing they will be investigated by their regulatory colleges.

Carolyn Bennett told a news conference in Vancouver that a guidance document by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia could be very helpful in other provinces and territories.

The B.C. college has said physicians who prescribe pharmaceutical-grade alternatives to street drugs as part of a comprehensive treatment plan or a stand-alone harm reduction strategy could better support patients and reduce their risk of overdose and death.

The practice is based on a policy directive created last July by the B.C. ministries of Health and Mental Health and Addictions as part of an urgent response to the overdose crisis.

Bennett says over 7,500 people in Canada fatally overdosed last year, and it's time that Canadians understand the role they could play in dealing with stigma involving drug use.

She made the comments while announcing initiatives across Canada, including for seven safer supply programs in B.C. and Ontario, involving $40 million in funding that's already been budgeted for various programs.

