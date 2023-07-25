Ministers announce they're not seeking re-election as cabinet shuffle looms
Ahead of what's shaping up to be a sizable cabinet shuffle expected on Wednesday, a handful of current ministers have announced they won't be running again.
On Tuesday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray, and Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek all revealed that they will be bowing out of federal politics before the next election.
Senior government sources confirmed to CTV News on Monday that the prime minister was meeting with ministers—prompting several to cancel scheduled public events— as he made preparations for this summertime rejig of his front bench.
His itinerary has had him in “private meetings” so far this week, with all eyes waiting for the confirmation that Wednesday’s itinerary will have him strolling over to Rideau Hall.
Tuesday's announcements follow Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett confirming Monday that she will not be running again, opening up the downtown Toronto-St. Paul's riding she has held since 1997.
Alghabra said Tuesday in a social media post that "after a lot of reflection," he has decided not to run in the next election and "will be stepping aside from cabinet."
Alghabra was first elected in 2006 in Mississauga-Erindale, Ont. and then returned to the House in 2015, representing Mississauga Centre, Ont.
Murray, who last month indicated to reporters she was planning to run again, said Tuesday that she now has changed her mind and will vacate her seat "after my current term." Murray has represented the B.C. riding of Vancouver Quadra since 2008.
"My work in politics and time serving my community both federally and provincially as an elected official has been the honour of my life," she said
Similarly, Jaczek said once the current Parliament ends, she will not re-offer, but will keep representing her riding until then.
The former Ontario MPP-turned Markham-Stouffville, Ont. MP said she is looking forward "to being able to dedicate more time here on the ground as an active member of our vibrant community," and called it an "immense honour and a privilege to represent our community at both the provincial and federal levels as well as serving in cabinet at both levels."
These announcements are a signal that Trudeau's current cabinet was asked by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to confirm whether they'd planned on running again, should an election be called.
Those who have signalled plans not to re-offer are likely about to be shuffled out of cabinet and replaced with high-performing members of Trudeau's caucus, allowing the prime minister to reset the deck now and present Canadians with a refreshed roster of decision-makers before the next campaign, currently scheduled for 2025.
There are currently 38 members in the gender-balanced cabinet, not counting the prime minister. Regional representation is always a core consideration in building cabinets as well, and these newly-announced departures mean Trudeau will be looking to current Ontario and British Columbia MPs to fill these slots.
With the Liberal minority roughly midway into its current mandate, this impending shuffle is being framed as an attempt by the minority Liberals to reset their messaging on a few hot files after fall and spring sittings that saw intense political scrutiny over the government's handling of issues such as housing affordability, public safety, and policies involving online platforms.
Moving current ministers around and bringing in new ones now will give them some runway to make progress on, and better communicate the work they're doing, political analysts have suggested.
The last major modifications Trudeau made to his cabinet were in the fall of 2021, when he shook up who was responsible for some key portfolios following the last federal vote.
While speculation abounds, it has been suggested that the ministers in some of those top portfolios secured two years ago may not be changing as part of this shuffle.
The timing of this shuffle comes ahead of an August cabinet retreat in P.E.I. and the return of Parliament in late September.
More to come.
With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk
