Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada
Canada urged to lift travel ban on several African countries, focus on vaccine equity
Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on COVID-19's animal origins
U.S. companies rethink return-to-office plans amid Omicron cases
COVID-positive travellers fell through cracks, quarantine hotel system flawed: AG report
Rapid tests a 'good additional tool' but not a replacement for PCR tests, expert says
'Not a question of if, but when': Infectious disease expert warns of Omicron surge
With more than 500,000 fewer surgeries due to COVID-19, delayed surgeries cost some their lives
Unvaccinated 'imposter' stopped at border with sister's documents, U.S. officials say
What happened to 59 per cent of potential COVID-19 quarantine rule-breakers?
Females more likely than males to experience long-term COVID-19 symptoms, small study suggests
Mask mandates in Canada: A province-by-province look at the rules and exemptions
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?