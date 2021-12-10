Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth, is self-isolating for COVID-19, after potentially being exposed to multiple cases of the virus at an event in Toronto, according to her office.

Organizers of Sunday's "The Giants of Africa" gala, which Ien attended, notified attendees on Thursday that multiple COVID-19 cases could be linked to the event.

One case linked back to the event is Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, who said Thursday that he tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Ien's office says she followed "all appropriate protocols" and she tested negative on "the afternoon of December 6, the evening of December 6, and on the morning of December 7." She has been in self-isolation since Thursday.

After testing negative for COVID-19, Ien returned back to work on Parliament Hill. She spoke at the "Equal Voice Gala" in Ottawa on the night of Tuesday, December 7, voted in the House of Commons and was in a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other minister on Wednesday, December 8.

The Prime Minister is not self-isolating because Ien has not tested positive, according to a source in the Prime Minister's office.