Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her

Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Her breath reeked of alcohol. She was dizzy, disoriented and weak, so much so that one day she passed out and hit her head on a kitchen counter while making lunch for her school-age children.
Yet not a drop of liquor had passed her lips, a fact that the 50-year-old Toronto woman and her husband told doctors for two years before someone actually believed her.
“She visited her family doctor again and again and went to the emergency room seven times over two years,” said Dr. Rahel Zewude, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto.
Doctors found the woman’s alcohol levels could range between 30 millimoles per litre and 62 millimoles per litre — below 2 millimoles per litre is normal, Zewude said.
Alcohol levels of up to 62 millimoles per litre are extraordinarily high and would be considered life-threatening, even fatal, said Barbara Cordell, president of an advocacy association called Auto-Brewery Syndrome Information and Research, which provides patient education and does research on the unusual condition.
While no one she knows has had alcohol levels reach that level, many people can function at blood alcohol levels of up to 30 millimoles per litre or 40 millimoles per litre, Cordell said in an email.
“I know of over 300 people diagnosed with auto-brewery syndrome and we have over 800 patients and caregivers in our private Facebook support group,” said Cordell, who was not involved in the new case.
“Part of the mystery of this syndrome is how these people can have these extremely high levels and still be walking around and talking.”
All of the emergency room doctors questioned the Toronto woman’s drinking habits, and she was examined by three different hospital psychiatrists who concluded that she did not meet criteria for the diagnosis of alcohol use disorder.
“She told doctors her religion does not allow drinking, and her husband verified she did not drink,” said Zewude, who treated the woman and co-authored a report on the anonymous case that published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
“But it wasn’t until the seventh visit that an emergency room doctor finally said, ‘I think this sounds like auto-brewery syndrome,’ and sent her to a specialist,” Zewude said.
Dr. Fahad Malik, a gastroenterologist at United Heath Services in Binghamton, New York, who currently has 30 patients with the disorder, said in an email that being treated with disbelief and ridicule is common for patients. He was not involved in the new case study.
“Most patients have been disregarded as ‘closet drinkers’ or with behaviour conditions prior to diagnosis,” said Malik, who is also a clinical assistant instructor at the State University of New York Upstate Medical University.
Auto-brewery syndrome, also known as gut fermentation syndrome, is an extremely rare condition in which bacteria and fungus in the gastrointestinal tract turn the carbohydrates in everyday food into ethanol. The first known case occurred in 1946 in Africa, when a 5-year-old boy’s stomach ruptured for no known reason. An autopsy found his abdomen filled with a “frothy” fluid smelling of alcohol.
Since 1974, 20 diagnosed cases of auto-brewery syndrome have been reported in English medical literature, according to an April 2021 review. Additional reports of auto-brewery symptoms have occurred in Japan, where the condition is known as meitei-sho, or “alcohol auto-intoxication syndrome.”
Auto brewery syndrome occurs when certain species of bacteria and fungi overpopulate a person’s gut microbiome, basically turning the gastrointestinal tract into a still apparatus.
Scientists believe the process takes place in the small bowel and is vastly different from the normal gut fermentation in the large bowel that gives our bodies energy.
While a number of pathogens can contribute, most cases are due to an overgrowth of two species of fungi: Saccharomyces and Candida. Candida lives on the body and in the mouth, digestive tract and vagina, often taking over when more beneficial bacteria are killed off by a round or two of antibiotics.
A July 2013 report documented the case of a 61-year-old man who had frequent bouts of unexplained drunkenness for years before being diagnosed with an intestinal overabundance of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, or brewer’s yeast, the same yeast used to make beer.
Many people with the syndrome can function with an enormous amount of metabolically generated alcohol in their system, sometimes only realizing it when they get in trouble with the law.
A North Carolina man in his late 40s was pulled over for what cops were convinced was drunk driving. He denied drinking despite a blood alcohol level of 0.2%, the equivalent of consuming 10 drinks an hour and about 2.5 times the legal limit.
“It’s not as rare as we think, it’s (just) rarely diagnosed,” Cordell said. “I believe many people may walk around feeling foggy and just think they are tired when they might be fermenting alcohol.”
There are risk factors for auto-brewery syndrome. Diabetes and liver disease can play a role as can gastrointestinal diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and short gut syndrome, in which the small intestine is damaged or shortened, Zewude said. There may even be a genetic predisposition connected to how well a person metabolizes alcohol.
“But all of these things have to collide at the perfect time,” she said. “It requires multiple risk factors interacting and creating a metabolic storm for this syndrome to emerge in an individual.”
For Zewude’s Toronto patient, that metabolic storm began in her mid-40s when she started to have concurrent urinary tract infections, each treated with a round of antibiotics. Beneficial bacteria in her intestinal tract began to die off, allowing the fungi lying in wait to take over.
That much yeast needs fuel, which it gets from carbohydrates in the diet. By the time the woman was 48, her body was turning nearly every carb she ate into alcohol.
“If she didn’t eat many carbs, the symptoms weren’t so bad,” Zewude said. “But then she might have a slice of cake or another big carbohydrate meal, which led to a rapid rise in her alcohol level. These were the times where she might be getting lunch ready for her kids and just fall asleep.”
Treatment for auto-brewery syndrome begins with a course of fungicides prescribed after a biopsy or colonoscopy identifies the specific pathogens that have colonized the gut, Zewude said. Starting with a broad-spectrum fungicide can backfire.
“Antimicrobial resistance is an important part of the syndrome, because part of the reason people get this is because of the frequent antibiotic use that disrupts their gut,” she said. “You need to start narrowly, and then if the patient becomes resistant to that fungicide, try others.”
In addition to killing off the yeast, patients are expected to follow an extremely restricted low-carb diet. “No carbs would be best, but it’s almost impossible to do that,” Zewude said. Probiotics to build back beneficial bacteria can also help, she said.
Today, the woman is no longer taking antifungal medications, but she remains on a very low-carb diet after having a relapse. As each person’s experience is different, it’s important that patients stay in close touch with their doctors to manage their condition, Zewude said.
“In this case, the woman has a very supportive husband, who called me immediately when he began to smell alcohol on her breath again,” Zewude said. “For anyone dealing with the syndrome, it’s important that your spouse, friend, roommate or whatever, know the signs and symptoms and connect with physicians or bring the person to the emergency department when this occurs.”
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
A federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election. First lady Jill Biden was seated in the front row of the courtroom, in a show of support for her son.
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Katy Perry has reimagined a recent commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker that was criticized as homophobic and sexist.
Turi King takes pride in her work solving ancient and modern-day DNA puzzles – including a centuries-old mystery involving an infamous British king.
Known as “la Doctora” for her glittering academic credentials, Claudia Sheinbaum is a physicist with a doctorate in energy engineering and a former major-city mayor.
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Research shows that art experiences, whether as a maker or a beholder, transform our biology by rewiring our brains and triggering the release of neurochemicals, hormones and endorphins.
Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action.
The Bank of Canada will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday amid speculation that the central bank might start to cut rates.
An admitted serial killer's mental state is expected to be the focus of a murder trial that resumes in Winnipeg.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Almost 10 years after a disturbed man with a rifle killed three Mounties in Moncton, N.B., the RCMP have yet to fully implement a key recommendation from a 2014 review aimed at preventing such deadly encounters.
Legislation restricting disruptive protests targeting B.C. schools came into effect Friday, with the province saying there have been 20 such incidents since last September.
A federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election. First lady Jill Biden was seated in the front row of the courtroom, in a show of support for her son.
Mexico's projected presidential winner Claudia Sheinbaum will become the first woman president in the country's 200-year history.
Known as “la Doctora” for her glittering academic credentials, Claudia Sheinbaum is a physicist with a doctorate in energy engineering and a former major-city mayor.
Donald Trump has joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok, a platform he once tried to ban while in the White House, and posted from a UFC fight two days after he became the first former president and presumptive major party nominee in U.S. history to be found guilty on felony charges.
Palestinian health officials said Israeli strikes killed 11 people overnight into Monday, including a woman and three children, in central Gaza.
Earthquakes early Monday again struck Japan's north-central region of Ishikawa, still recovering from the destruction left by a powerful quake on Jan. 1, but the latest shaking caused no major damage.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming the election of Mexico's next president, Claudia Sheinbaum, and pitching closer ties between the two countries as they ponder the future of North American relations.
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
Canadian cities and towns facing an uphill battle to stave off the effects of climate change will share more than half a billion dollars from a new federal adaptation fund.
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Talks aimed at reaching a global agreement on how to better fight pandemics will be concluded by 2025 or earlier if possible, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
Boeing and NASA said on Sunday that their teams are preparing to launch the new Starliner space capsule on June 5 after scrubbing its inaugural test flight launch attempt on Saturday.
Plant biologist Marcus Samuel has been working for more than a decade to improve the climate resilience of crops.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
Dolly Parton thinks Beyonce's take on her classic song 'Jolene' is 'bold' breath of spring.
The Jonas Brothers will perform the Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver this fall, event organizers announced Monday.
A snowstorm, a Tim Hortons and a group of Canadian artists loosely sums up ‘The Last Timbit,’ a musical hitting the stage in Toronto this month. However, the writers involved explain that it is much more than that. To them, it is a celebration of community, Canadians and togetherness.
The Bank of Canada will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday amid speculation that the central bank might start to cut rates.
The cost of your next flight is likely to go up. That's the word from the International Air Transport Association, which held its annual meeting Monday in Dubai.
Shares of GameStop are soaring in early trading on Monday following speculation that the man at the center of the pandemic meme stock craze owns a large number of shares of the video game retailer that may be worth millions.
From Star Wars costumes to mashed potato bars to mid-week soirees, Manitoba couples are finding ways to personalize their weddings in new and creative ways.
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
As the Edmonton Oilers battle the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals, there's some beef brewing off the ice as well.
The Jonas Brothers will perform the Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver this fall, event organizers announced Monday.
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has won the RBC Canadian Open.
Kylian Mbappe will not play for France at the Paris Olympics after he was left out of Thierry Henry's provisional squad for the Games on Monday.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday sued South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co., an auto parts plant and a labour recruiter over illegal use of child labour in Alabama.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
While Vancouver is starting off the week with a rainfall warning, sun and a potential extreme heat event are expected for the region in the coming days.
The Jonas Brothers will perform the Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver this fall, event organizers announced Monday.
BC Transit says several buses in its Victoria fleet are affected by a Transport Canada recall.
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action.
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
A bear warning is in effect in part of Banff National Park.
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
It has been a banner year for PADS with 33 service teams graduating, five from Calgary.
The city of Ottawa will officially kick off construction season in the capital on Monday, with several road resurfacing and culvert renewal and replacement projects to be completed this spring and summer.
The report finds insurance companies paid Ottawa drivers over $41 million in stolen vehicle claims last year.
A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
The driver of a watercraft involved in the death of a toddler in the Baskatong reservoir has been arrested.
Quebec must improve its energy efficiency and focus on better resource utilization in order to “ensure its future economic viability”, according to the 2024 edition of Prospera, an economic barometer designed by BCF Avocats d'affaires and Quadrat Conseils.
The Edmonton Oilers rode their special teams and goaltender to victory on Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 to win the National Hockey League's Western Conference and earn a berth in the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.
A body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River early Sunday evening.
After a warm weekend that had Edmonton hitting highs slightly above 20 C on both Saturday and Sunday, we'll settle back into a wetter and cooler pattern to start the work week.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning.
A community centre opened in Portapique, N.S., over the weekend with a special surprise performance by Scottish-Canadian singer Johnny Reid.
The QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax unveiled new cutting-edge nuclear medicine technology Monday.
An admitted serial killer's mental state is expected to be the focus of a murder trial that resumes in Winnipeg.
An inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson will look at systemic racism and use of force.
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday evening east of Regina’s downtown.
It was all things aviation at the Regina Flying Club's annual open house over the weekend.
Despite losing out against the Saginaw Knights in the Memorial Cup semi-final, the Moose Jaw Warriors returned home to hero's welcome.
With only a few below average days during the month, the overall temperature ended up being almost 2.5 degrees above average.
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
Guelph Dance is seeking support from the community after facing a funding cut.
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
A 20-year-old from southern Ontario is facing 19 criminal charges, including the attempted murder of a North Bay police officer who tried to arrest him in a stolen vehicle Friday, police say.
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
Westbound lanes are closed at Glendon Drive, according to police with traffic being diverted onto Glendin Drive.
OPP have charged a driver in South Bruce for going 70 km/h over the posted speed limit. On Saturday, police stopped the vehicle in Kincardine after being clocked at 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
In a game that started out slow but picked up in the third period, the Saginaw Spirit are Memorial Cup champions.
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
At least half-a-dozen people injured in assault attacks in Wasaga Beach.
A man faces a slew of charges after doing donuts in busy parking lot.
Country music legends Sawyer Brown and Shenandoah, with special guest George Fox are booked to perform at Caesars Windsor this fall.
The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
BC Transit says several buses in its Victoria fleet are affected by a Transport Canada recall.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Provincial police in Elliot Lake have arrested a local woman who allegedly threatened to burn down an apartment building in the community.
Two people are facing multiple charges after a pickup truck stolen in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. was found stuck in the sand at a beach in a Thessalon First Nation community last week.
A Sault man is facing multiple charges – including impaired driving – after an SUV was spotted speeding the wrong way on Highway 17 without its lights on.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.