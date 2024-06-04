Politics

    • This MP says hundreds shared stories of coercive control, asks House to pass bill

    NDP MP for Victoria Laurel Collins makes her way to the podium to speak during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld NDP MP for Victoria Laurel Collins makes her way to the podium to speak during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    An NDP MP says she hopes the polarized House of Commons will continue to put partisanship aside to pass her bill to criminalize coercive control this week, after hearing hundreds of personal stories about intimate partner violence.

    Laurel Collins says legislators from across party lines have supported her private member's bill, which seeks to criminalize the type of behaviours experts say abusers often use to isolate and instil fear in their victim.

    "The House of Commons has gotten incredibly divisive and this has been an example of MPs putting their partisan politics aside to try and make the lives of survivors and victims of intimate partner violence better," she said in a recent interview.

    "This is what politics should be."

    Collins, who represents Victoria, shared some of what her own sister endured when introducing her bill last November. She recounted how her sister had turned up at her door in tears after her partner had taken away her cellphone, bank cards and keys to try and stop her from leaving.

    The MP said she's heard from hundreds more people who have shared their own experiences or those of someone they love.

    "The thread that I hear again and again is that survivors of coercive control and intimate partner violence do not want this to happen to other people," she said.

    "It's been really emotional hearing their stories and the devastating impacts that this has had on their lives."

    Collins's bill was amended following a study by a parliamentary committee earlier this year, which featured testimony from legal experts and advocates.

    It seeks to define coercive control as patterns of behaviours that range from threatening to use violence against a partner, or their child or pet, to trying to control a partner's job, their appearance and what opinions they have.

    Threatening suicide or self-harm was another flagged behaviour.

    "It is such an insidious form of violence," Collins said.

    Many fail to recognize coercive control, and experts say it's one of the most common factors in cases of physical abuse and domestic homicide, she said.

    The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has previously said laws that are used to prosecute domestic violence are focused on physical incidents and do not allow police to intervene in cases of coercive control.

    Saskatchewan and Manitoba had the highest rates of police-reported intimate partner violence in 2022, Statistics Canada reports.

    Federal statistics from 2018 show 44 per cent of women who have been in relationships reported experiencing some form of abuse from a partner.

    Collins brought forward her bill after fellow New Democrat Randall Garrison introduced his own private member's legislation two years ago.

    She said she's been working to garner support from other parties to speed it along in hopes that it can be passed quickly and head to the Senate.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report What's the best advice for Canadians with renewing mortgages? More than 50 brokers weigh in

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News