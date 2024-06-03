AFN national chief blasts governments' inaction on fifth anniversary of MMIWG report
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations blasted all levels of government on Monday, the fifth anniversary of a national inquiry's report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, for what she calls slow progress to stop the crisis.
Only two of the more than 150 calls to action focused on First Nations people have been implemented since 2019, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said.
That's despite constant calls from advocates for more funding from all levels of government for Indigenous housing, justice and programs for LGBTQ people that they say would keep women and girls safer.
"There is a long, winding road ahead to address and prevent all forms of gender-based violence," she said Monday morning.
"But together, with all Canadians, we remain hopeful that we can get there step by step."
The 2019 inquiry concluded Indigenous women are 12 times more likely to go missing or murdered than their non-Indigenous counterparts.
The commission brought forward a total of 231 calls to action to help curb the epidemic.
The final report was the culmination of testimony from more than 2,380 family members, survivors, experts and knowledge-keepers over two years to understand the crisis and come together to form solutions.
Family members spoke of intergenerational trauma and the impacts of poverty as compounding factors, while knowledge-keepers highlighted how women, through colonization, have been displaced from their traditional roles.
"The steps to end and redress this genocide must be no less monumental than the combination of systems and actions that has worked to maintain colonial violence for generations," the report read.
Five years after its publication, however, Woodhouse Nepinak said governments have abdicated their responsibilities, and inaction is not acceptable for First Nations peoples.
She said she hopes it's not acceptable for Canadians, either.
Woodhouse Nepinak called on governments and their agencies to bring forward meaningful change, based on justice and respect for human rights, with survivors and their families in mind.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
'They need this protection': Trudeau gov't re-offers $1.5M for enhanced Pride security in Canada
For the second year, the federal government is offering up to $1.5M to Pride organizations across the country to fund enhanced security measures, amid a continued rise in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Prospective jurors in Hunter Biden's firearms case questioned on gun rights, addiction
A federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election.
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Katy Perry 'fixed' Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech
Katy Perry has reimagined a recent commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker that was criticized as homophobic and sexist.
Elected leaders should read Supreme Court decisions before speaking, says top justice
The chief justice of the Supreme Court is sending a warning about the risks elected officials run by reacting to decisions from the court without first having read the rulings themselves.
Bank of Canada interest rate decision coming on Wednesday amid rate cut speculation
The Bank of Canada will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday amid speculation the central bank will deliverits first rate cut in more than four years.
University of Toronto convocations to begin as campus protest continues
The University of Toronto says it's hopeful that graduation ceremonies set to begin today will proceed without disruption as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action.
Expert to testify in Winnipeg trial about mental state of admitted serial killer
An admitted serial killer's mental state is expected to be the focus of a murder trial that resumes in Winnipeg.
Air Canada expands service to India, to offer non-stop flights from Toronto to Mumbai
Air Canada says it is ramping up flights to India this year including new non-stop service from Toronto to Mumbai.
The far-right is set to make huge gains in European elections. It could define the next five years of European politics
This is a historic and pivotal year for democracy across the globe. Around 70 countries – from the United States to South Africa, via Mexico and Taiwan – will hold elections in 2024.
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first woman president
Mexico's projected presidential winner Claudia Sheinbaum will become the first woman president in the country's 200-year history.
She is set to be Mexico's first female president. But who is Claudia Sheinbaum?
Known as “la Doctora” for her glittering academic credentials, Claudia Sheinbaum is a physicist with a doctorate in energy engineering and a former major-city mayor.
Biden prepares a tough executive order that would shut down asylum after 2,500 migrants arrive a day
The White House is telling lawmakers that President Joe Biden is preparing to sign off on an executive order that would shut down asylum requests to the U.S.-Mexico border once the number of daily encounters hits 2,500 between ports of entry, with the border reopening once that number declines to 1,500, according to several people familiar with the discussions.
Trump joins TikTok and calls it 'an honour.' As U.S. president, he once tried to ban the app
Donald Trump has joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok, a platform he once tried to ban while in the White House, and posted from a UFC fight two days after he became the first former president and presumptive major party nominee in U.S. history to be found guilty on felony charges.
Global pandemic treaty to be concluded by 2025, WHO says
Talks aimed at reaching a global agreement on how to better fight pandemics will be concluded by 2025 or earlier if possible, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.
'The legacy I want to leave:' Mother with Stage 4 cancer advocates for survivors
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
Boeing, NASA target June 5 for Starliner's debut crew flight
Boeing and NASA said on Sunday that their teams are preparing to launch the new Starliner space capsule on June 5 after scrubbing its inaugural test flight launch attempt on Saturday.
Scientists are on a quest for drought-resistant wheat, agriculture's 'Holy Grail'
Plant biologist Marcus Samuel has been working for more than a decade to improve the climate resilience of crops.
China lands spacecraft on the moon amid growing space rivalry with U.S.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
Rapper Sean Kingston booked into Florida jail, where he and mother are charged with US$1M in fraud
Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars' worth of fraud.
Dolly Parton loved the surprising way Beyonce changed up 'Jolene'
Dolly Parton thinks Beyonce's take on her classic song 'Jolene' is 'bold' breath of spring.
Jonas Brothers to perform at Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver
The Jonas Brothers will perform the Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver this fall, event organizers announced Monday.
Expect the cost of your airfare to continue to rise, an aviation trade group and industry heads warn
The cost of your next flight is likely to go up. That's the word from the International Air Transport Association, which held its annual meeting Monday in Dubai.
Star Wars elopements and mashed potato bars: Manitoba brides making weddings their own
From Star Wars costumes to mashed potato bars to mid-week soirees, Manitoba couples are finding ways to personalize their weddings in new and creative ways.
Cannabis-infused poutine sauce, jerky, nuts among new edible options in Quebec
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
Beef on and off the ice: Who has the best steak between Alberta and Texas?
As the Edmonton Oilers battle the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals, there's some beef brewing off the ice as well.
Kylian Mbappé has signed a contract to join Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé has signed a contract to play for Real Madrid in a union of the sport’s top talent and its most successful club.
Deep, talented Blue Bombers look for fifth straight trip to Grey Cup
Zach Collaros could have a problem this season, but it's a good one.
Jonas Brothers to perform at Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver
The Jonas Brothers will perform the Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver this fall, event organizers announced Monday.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Montreal driver says it's quicker to drive to the U.S. than the West Island
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
107-year-old luxury rail car ready for visitors after major restoration
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
U of W Two-Spirit Archives aim to preserve history of a community 'erased' from heritage
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
'It really has brought a lot of joy': Family of baby foxes moves into Manitoba woman's yard
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman with paralysis, amputated leg lives out dream of riding horse again
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
Video shows driver in Toronto frantically getting out of car being pushed by truck
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island celebrates first-ever International Day of Potato
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
'Bigger and better and stronger than ever': Covered Bridge Chips president sets sights for late 2025 rebuild after fire
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Winnipeg high school helps lead ducks that nested in courtyard to water
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Elenore Sturko leaves BC United party for Conservatives to 'defeat the NDP'
Another BC United member has left the party to join the Conservative Party of BC just months before the provincial election.
Metro Vancouver's heavy rain to transition to sun, heat this week
While Vancouver is starting off the week with a rainfall warning, sun and a potential extreme heat event are expected for the region in the coming days.
1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting outside Rexdale high school: police
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
'People should be preparing': TTC union says not enough progress made in talks ahead of Friday strike deadline
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC employees says little progress has been made in negotiations with just days left before a strike deadline, and they are advising people to plan to get around some other way.
Boy, 14, among 2 people randomly shot in separate incidents in Etobicoke over the weekend: police
Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy was one of two people shot at random in separate shootings in north Etobicoke over the weekend.
Family of 4-year-old with neurological disorder hopes to raise money for robotic walker
The family of a four-year-old girl with a rare neurological disorder is hoping to raise enough money to help her get a robotic walker.
Calgary home prices on the rise again as lower-priced listings remain in demand
As home prices continued to rise in Calgary, a limited supply of lower-priced listings forced sales numbers to decline slightly in May.
-
WEATHER Showers, thunderstorms, strong wind and funnel clouds possible in Calgary Monday
Most of southern Alberta can expect a decent start to their week, with warmer temperatures early in the day Monday.
Child dies after three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 417 last Friday
A young girl died has died from her injuries two days after being seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.
Hudson's Bay asks city not to designate Rideau Street location as heritage property
The Hudson's Bay Company is asking the city not to designate the department store's location across from the Rideau Centre as a heritage property, for fear it would diminish its value for a future sale or redevelopment.
No 'murder hornets' in eastern Ontario, but sightings of European hornets increase
Across social media, there have been many sightings in the Ottawa Valley region of what are being described as giant hornets. Experts identify them as non-invasive European hornets.
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
Quebec to spend $31 million to boost security at courthouses after violent incidents
The Quebec government is pledging $31 million to add security checkpoints and more special constables to the province's courthouses after recent violent incidents that raised safety concerns.
English Montreal School Board applauds court decision on French-language law
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is celebrating after winning a pair of legal decisions in its fight against Quebec's French-language law: Bill 96.
This is where and when the Oilers will play the Panthers for the Stanley Cup
The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup. This is when and where the games will take place. All times are MT.
Edmonton Elks, Riverhawks move start times for Saturday's games so fans can cheer on the Oilers
Two Edmonton sports teams are changing the start times of their games this Saturday so fans can watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers.
Body recovered from river near Dawson Bridge in central Edmonton: EFRS
A body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River early Sunday evening.
Fire at Dartmouth, N.S., recycling facility deemed under control, no injuries reported
A fire at a recycling facility in Burnside – a business park in Dartmouth, N.S. – has been deemed under control, according to Halifax Regional Fire.
Man shot by unknown assailant in Dartmouth: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning.
Nova Scotia RCMP searching for Kings County man wanted on provincewide warrant
The RCMP in Nova Scotia's Kings County is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
Woman sexually assaulted while walking home in Winnipeg park: police
A Winnipeg woman was sexually assaulted while walking home in a Richmond West park.
Inquest into death of Eishia Hudson to look at systemic racism, use of force
An inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson will look at systemic racism and use of force.
Five arrested following Regina home invasion
Five men have been arrested and charged after a home invasion in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday night, police said.
Former Regina police superintendent named Saskatchewan's next chief coroner
The new Chief Coroner for Saskatchewan will be Jeff Wagner, a former superintendent of the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) community services division.
No injuries reported in Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday evening east of Regina’s downtown.
Guelph man stabbed outside home: police
Guelph police are investigating after a man was hurt in a stabbing outside of his home Sunday night.
Former Stratford business owner pleads guilty to one charge
Kevin Larson, the former owner of The Hub restaurant, entered a guilty plea to one charge in a Stratford Ont. court Monday.
Wanted man arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
Saskatoon man killed in stabbing outside Esso gas station
Saskatoon police are investigating after a stabbing outside the Esso gas station on 22nd Street turned fatal early Monday morning.
City solicitor rejects Downtown Saskatoon's pitch to ban buskers with amps
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect after police vehicle rammed, officer injured
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
North Bay police charge Brampton man with attempted murder of officer
A 20-year-old from southern Ontario is facing 19 criminal charges, including the attempted murder of a North Bay police officer who tried to arrest him in a stolen vehicle Friday, police say.
Ontario Health Coalition holding public hearings on ER closures
Ontario has seen more than 1,200 temporary closures of emergency departments and other hospital services over the past year, according to the Ontario Health Coalition.
Listowel native comes close at Canadian Open
Listowel’s Corey Conners, almost became the second Canadian to win the Canadian Open in successive years. Conners was within a shot of the lead at Sunday’s final round of the RBC Canadian Open in Hamllton.
Portion of Highway 402 reopens following crash involving transport truck
According to Middlesex OPP, the single-vehicle crash involved a transport truck, towing two other transport tractors.
Seadoo incident claims life of man, 23, in Muskoka
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a seadoo in Muskoka.
Penetanguishene fire may have started in outdoor cooking stove
Early-morning Penetanguishene fire destroys garage.
Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
Over 20 Windsor artists and organizations celebrated
The City of Windsor and the Windsor Endowment for the Arts (WEA) celebrated over 20 artists, arts organizations and supporters with a special celebration.
Country legends Sawyer Brown and Shenandoah coming to Caesars Windsor
Country music legends Sawyer Brown and Shenandoah, with special guest George Fox are booked to perform at Caesars Windsor this fall.
Transport Canada recall removes buses from service in Greater Victoria
BC Transit says several buses in its Victoria fleet are affected by a Transport Canada recall.
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
Brooks wins Rocky Mountain Challenge, defeating Surrey 4-1
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Sault suspect enters victim’s home, runs away, then returns to make threats
A 30-year-old man has been charged following an incident Sunday at a residence on Farwell Terrace in Sault Ste. Marie.
Angry about parking ticket, man assaults security officer in the Sault
A suspect angry about getting a parking ticket in Sault Ste. Marie recently assaulted a security officer.
Northern Ont. woman threatened to burn down apartment building: OPP
Provincial police in Elliot Lake have arrested a local woman who allegedly threatened to burn down an apartment building in the community.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.