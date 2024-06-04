World

    • Spanish court summons the prime minister's wife for questioning in a corruption probe

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez are seen in Londonon Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez are seen in Londonon Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    MADRID -

    A Spanish investigative judge has summoned the wife of Spain's prime minister to give testimony as part of a probe into allegations that she used her position to influence business deals, a Madrid-based court said Tuesday.

    Begona Gomez, the spouse of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, is to appear at court on July 5 to answer questions.

    Gomez has yet to speak publicly on the case, but Sanchez has repeatedly called it a "smear campaign" to damage Spain's leftist coalition government led by his Socialist party.

    The probe is based on allegations against Gomez made by a group called Manos Limpias, or "Clean Hands." Manos Limpias describes itself as a union, but its main activity is as a platform pursuing legal cases. Many have been linked to right-wing causes targeting leftist politicians, and most of them never prosper.

    After the probe was launched in April, Sanchez stunned the nation by saying he would contemplate stepping down for what he said was the "attack without precedent" against his wife. After five days of silence, Sanchez said he had decided to remain in office.

    Manos Limpias has said that its allegations against Gomez were entirely based on media reports.

    It said: "If they are not true, it would be up to those who published them to admit to their falsehood, but if they are true, then we believe that the legal case should continue forward."

    Spain's public prosecutors' office recommended the probe be thrown out, but a provincial court ruled that the lower-court judge could continue the investigation.

    The investigative judge will either table the corruption probe or recommend it go to trial.

    Earlier this year, Spain's government watchdog for conflict of interests tossed out a complaint made by the Popular Party against Sanchez in which the opposition party claimed that Gomez had influenced her husband in a decision related to an airline.

    Gomez, 49, does not hold public office and maintains a low political profile. She studied marketing and has been involved with fundraising projects and non-governmental organizations.

