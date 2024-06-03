Pharmacare bill passes in the House of Commons, heads to the Senate
The Liberals' pharmacare bill is headed to the Senate after passing third reading in the House of Commons.
The bill was the result of careful and lengthy negotiations between the Liberals and the New Democrats as a key element of their political pact to prevent an early election.
The legislation would see the federal government offer first-payer coverage of some contraceptive and diabetes medications, and sets the stage for a future full-fledged universal pharmacare program.
It's not yet clear exactly what drugs will be covered, since they will be the subject of negotiations with provincial and territorial governments.
Once the bill is passed, Health Minister Mark Holland can begin those formal negotiations with provinces and territories to deliver the program, which is expected to cost $1.5 billion over five years.
The goal is that Canadians will be able to access the contraceptive or diabetes drugs or supplies by showing their health card, whether they have insurance coverage or not.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
Pharmacare bill passes in the House of Commons, heads to the Senate
The Liberals' pharmacare bill is headed to the Senate after passing third reading in the House of Commons.
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Poilievre disagrees with Conservative MP who opposes same-sex marriage, vows to uphold
Facing scrutiny over comments one of his MPs made, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he become prime minister, he will uphold same sex marriage rights, 'full stop.'
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Canada
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
-
'We are sorry': University of Manitoba apologizes for keeping Indigenous remains
The president of the University of Manitoba offered an apology to Indigenous communities Monday for the hurt the university has caused by keeping Indigenous remains.
-
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
-
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
World
-
Colorado man's necklace helps him dodge a bullet
Many may consider their accessories necessary but for one Colorado man, his was, quite literally, a lifesaver.
-
Trump raises US$141 million in May, bolstered by guilty verdict
Donald Trump 's campaign and the Republican National Committee say they raised US$141 million in May, a massive fundraising haul that includes tens of millions of dollars raised in the aftermath of his guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial.
-
OPINION
OPINION We used to be part of Trump’s press team. That’s why we can see through his post-conviction spin
In a political season when many Americans have chosen to tune out the news, tens of millions of people turned to cable and broadcast TV to learn about former President Donald Trump’s fate following his historic criminal trial.
-
Takeaways from Fauci’s testimony at contentious House hearing on Covid-19 pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified on Monday at a House subcommittee hearing about the U.S. response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the origins of the virus.
-
Paris judge questions three men suspected of 'psychological violence' at Eiffel Tower
Three people were released from custody Monday pending further investigation after they allegedly placed five coffins at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, a Paris landmark that will feature prominently in the upcoming Olympic Games.
-
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as its first woman president
Mexico's projected presidential winner Claudia Sheinbaum will become the first woman president in the country's 200-year history.
Politics
-
Pharmacare bill passes in the House of Commons, heads to the Senate
The Liberals' pharmacare bill is headed to the Senate after passing third reading in the House of Commons.
-
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
-
Poilievre disagrees with Conservative MP who opposes same-sex marriage, vows to uphold
Facing scrutiny over comments one of his MPs made, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he become prime minister, he will uphold same sex marriage rights, 'full stop.'
Health
-
Children, people with disabilities to qualify for national dental care on June 27
The Liberal government says it will expand eligibility for the federal dental program to children and people with disabilities on June 27.
-
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
-
Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Sci-Tech
-
Boeing, NASA target June 5 for Starliner's debut crew flight
Boeing and NASA said on Sunday that their teams are preparing to launch the new Starliner space capsule on June 5 after scrubbing its inaugural test flight launch attempt on Saturday.
-
Scientists are on a quest for drought-resistant wheat, agriculture's 'Holy Grail'
Plant biologist Marcus Samuel has been working for more than a decade to improve the climate resilience of crops.
-
China lands spacecraft on the moon amid growing space rivalry with U.S.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
Entertainment
-
Janis Paige, star of Hollywood and Broadway, dies at 101
Janis Paige, a popular actor in Hollywood and in Broadway musicals and comedies who danced with Fred Astaire, toured with Bob Hope and continued to perform into her 80s, has died. She was 101.
-
Female musicians underrepresented on Canadian radio playlists: study
A new report on Canada's radio airwaves says songs performed by women have been underplayed on commercial music stations for at least the past decade.
-
Rapper Sean Kingston booked into Florida jail, where he and mother are charged with US$1M in fraud
Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars' worth of fraud.
Business
-
Dr Pepper just passed Pepsi as the second biggest soda brand
Coke is still the top soda in America. But the runner up spot, long held by Pepsi, now belongs to Dr Pepper.
-
Musk's X is allowing users to post consensual adult content, formalizing a prior Twitter policy
The social media platform X says it will now formally allow people to show consensual adult content, as long as it is clearly labeled as such.
-
Rail strike could cost Canadian manufacturers millions, industry says
A rail strike would raise expenses, lower sales and delay shipments for Canada's manufacturers, an industry group says, as various sectors grapple with looming uncertainty around a key cross-country transport link.
Lifestyle
-
Why this popular card game is still relevant 52 years after its debut
The family-favourite card game has been around for 52 years — but it may be more popular than ever. Almost everyone seems to play it, and by one measure it’s the top-selling game in the world.
-
Star Wars elopements and mashed potato bars: Manitoba brides making weddings their own
From Star Wars costumes to mashed potato bars to mid-week soirees, Manitoba couples are finding ways to personalize their weddings in new and creative ways.
-
Cannabis-infused poutine sauce, jerky, nuts among new edible options in Quebec
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
Sports
-
Fan steps in to caddie for pro golfer at Canadian Open in Hamilton
Paul Emerson only planned on watching the RBC Canadian Open from the gallery this weekend in Hamilton, but ended up caddying for one of the pros.
-
Larry Allen, Hall of Fame offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, dead at 52
Larry Allen, one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the NFL during a 12-year career spent mostly with the Dallas Cowboys, has died. He was 52.
-
MLB player Tucupita Marcano faces possible lifetime ban for alleged baseball bets, AP source says
San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegedly betting on baseball and could be subject to a lifetime ban, according to a person familiar with the probe.
Autos
-
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
-
Montreal driver says it's quicker to drive to the U.S. than the West Island
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
Local Spotlight
Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Lanny McDonald and a few old Flames take the Stanley Cup on a surprise visit to the man who saved his life
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
107-year-old luxury rail car ready for visitors after major restoration
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
U of W Two-Spirit Archives aim to preserve history of a community 'erased' from heritage
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
'It really has brought a lot of joy': Family of baby foxes moves into Manitoba woman's yard
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman with paralysis, amputated leg lives out dream of riding horse again
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
Video shows driver in Toronto frantically getting out of car being pushed by truck
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island celebrates first-ever International Day of Potato
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
'Bigger and better and stronger than ever': Covered Bridge Chips president sets sights for late 2025 rebuild after fire
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Vancouver
-
'Like winning the lottery': B.C. mayors slam federal disaster relief fund after projects denied
The mayors of three B.C. cities that were hard-hit by flooding in 2021 slammed the federal government Monday, saying they have been denied the financial support they need to rebuild and protect their communities.
-
Homicide team investigating suspicious death in Chilliwack
Homicide investigators were called to Chilliwack over the weekend to investigate a suspicious death.
-
'What in the name of Luongo was I thinking': Eby makes good on playoffs bet with Smith
It goes without saying that one should always honour their bets, especially when national pride is on the line.
Toronto
-
SIU investigating after man critically injured in police-involved shooting in Scarborough
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man was critically injured in shooting involving a Toronto police officer in Scarborough on Monday.
-
1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting outside Rexdale high school: police
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
-
Fan steps in to caddie for pro golfer at Canadian Open in Hamilton
Paul Emerson only planned on watching the RBC Canadian Open from the gallery this weekend in Hamilton, but ended up caddying for one of the pros.
Calgary
-
Man and woman assaulted during private vehicle sale meet-up
Two people were assaulted while trying to sell their vehicle privately over the weekend in the community of Carrington.
-
Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder up for parole in less than a decade
A 41-year-old Calgary man convicted of second-degree murder will be eligible for parole after the minimum amount of time.
-
Former Wildrose, UCP politician Derek Fildebrandt charged with uttering threats
Former conservative politician and current Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt has been criminally charged with uttering threats after an incident that occurred outside his home this spring.
Ottawa
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water at Britannia Beach
Ottawa paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach Monday afternoon.
-
Community housing organization in Ottawa giving 20 women refugees a fresh start
Twenty women refugees have found a new start in Ottawa thanks to the help of a community housing organization.
-
Developers eye residential future after buying Carlingwood Shopping Centre
A pair of development firms have purchased Ottawa's Carlingwood Shopping Centre, announcing a plan for future residential development.
Montreal
-
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
-
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER June starts off sunny and warm, but rain sweeping in at the end of the week
Montreal holds onto high pressure for the beginning of the first week of June.
Edmonton
-
Tornado watch issued for areas southeast of Edmonton
The potential for funnel clouds and weak, short-lived tornadoes exists through this afternoon and into this evening for areas southeast of Edmonton.
-
Oilers back in Cup final, and fans from Arctic Circle to Philippines celebrate
The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Stanley Cup final in a celebration reaching north of the Arctic Circle and drawing in fans from as far away as the Philippines.
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run incident in Parkland County
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident early Monday morning in Parkland County.
Atlantic
-
Soaring cost of air travel not keeping passengers grounded
The International Air Transport Association says the cost of a plane ticket is expected to keep soaring due to a number of factors, including inflation, jet fuel costs, and pressure to decarbonize.
-
'Suspicious' fire under investigation after N.S. home, vehicles damaged
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home and damaged several vehicles on Sunday morning.
-
'Not worth the risk': Truro police say train hit car after man tried to drive around safety arms
Police in Truro, N.S., say a freight train collided with a car in the town Saturday night.
Winnipeg
-
Credibility of psychiatrist heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
Lawyers at the Winnipeg trial of an admitted serial killer are discussing whether a forensic psychiatrist, author and YouTuber can provide expert testimony.
-
'We are sorry': University of Manitoba apologizes for keeping Indigenous remains
The president of the University of Manitoba offered an apology to Indigenous communities Monday for the hurt the university has caused by keeping Indigenous remains.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister received government contract, faces disclosure questions
A Manitoba cabinet minister is being accused of hiding the fact he has a contract with the provincial government.
Regina
-
Regina police now investigating city's second homicide of 2024
An investigation into the death of a Regina man over the weekend has been elevated to a homicide investigation, according to police.
-
Swift Current RCMP investigating fatal Highway 1 crash
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed that a previously reported "serious collision" near Swift Current has resulted in a death.
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Guilty plea from man who stabbed three at University of Waterloo
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man charged with a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, has pled guilty to four charges.
-
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman’s car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
-
Former Stratford business owner pleads guilty to one charge
Kevin Larson, the former owner of The Hub restaurant, entered a guilty plea to one charge in a Stratford Ont. court Monday.
Saskatoon
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
-
Saskatoon man killed in stabbing outside Esso gas station
Saskatoon police are investigating after a stabbing outside the Esso gas station on the 800 block of 22nd Street West turned fatal early Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon impounded thousands of vehicles for outstanding parking tickets last year
Thousands of vehicles were towed away in Saskatoon last year after their owners failed to pay city parking tickets.
Northern Ontario
-
Attempted murder charge after Sudbury driver tries to run over victims with a car three times
A 23-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder after someone in a vehicle made multiple attempts to run over two people on Kathleen Street.
-
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
London
-
'If we can’t maintain property standards, our city is lost': Encampment crackdown in OEV
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
-
Controversy surrounding accused at field dog event years before shooting death
A court in St. Thomas heard that Boris Panovski’s name was dropped from a champion field dog by the victim years before his shooting death.
-
Ontario Health Coalition holding public hearings on ER closures
Ontario has seen more than 1,200 temporary closures of emergency departments and other hospital services over the past year, according to the Ontario Health Coalition.
Barrie
-
Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
-
Seadoo incident claims life of man, 23, in Muskoka
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a seadoo in Muskoka.
-
Toronto woman takes home $287K with RVH Auxiliary 50/50
Toronto resident Sonia Beharry is the latest Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw winner, taking home $287,055.
Windsor
-
'It's a really sad day': Demolition begins in Wheatley
The jaws of a machine devoured the side of the Wheatley Legion Branch 324 building as demolition began Monday morning.
-
Cross-border workers in Windsor concerned over potential border strike
While there were no delays at Windsor's international land border crossings Monday, that might not be the case later this week.
-
Crews battle house fire on Campbell Avenue
A fire on Campbell Avenue in Windsor is under investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man arrested after trying to pull driver from vehicle in impaired road rage incident: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
-
Cyberattack on B.C. government may have compromised 'sensitive personal information': officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Kelowna
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
-
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
-
Brooks wins Rocky Mountain Challenge, defeating Surrey 4-1
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Ontario Chamber of Commerce says businesses feeling the impact of the drug crisis
Citing a projection of more than 3,000 annual drug poisoning deaths in the province for a fifth consecutive year, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling for urgent action on the substance use and overdose crisis.
-
Northern Ont. police cleared in arrest that left man with serious injuries
Police in Thunder Bay who entered a drug den in February have been cleared of wrongdoing after a suspect they arrested was left with serious head and other injuries.
-
Sault suspect enters victim’s home, runs away, then returns to make threats
A 30-year-old man has been charged following an incident Sunday at a residence on Farwell Terrace in Sault Ste. Marie.
N.L.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.