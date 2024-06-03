Politics

    • MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee

    CTV News breaking news
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    A new report says some MPs began "wittingly assisting" foreign state actors soon after their election, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.

    The report from a committee of MPs and senators with top security clearance says Canadian spy agencies produced a body of intelligence showing foreign actors cultivated relationships with both MPs and senators.

    The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians was asked to assess foreign interference in federal electoral processes, including meddling attempts in the last two elections.

    It says Canada's overall response to meddling attempts has been inadequate, and "troubling intelligence" suggests some parliamentarians participated in efforts by other countries to interfere in Canadian politics.

    The report cites what it says is a particularly concerning case of an unnamed MP who maintained a relationship with a foreign intelligence officer.

    It says the MP sought to arrange a meeting with a senior intelligence official in another country and "proactively" gave the intelligence officer information that was provided in confidence.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News