Mendicino was 'misunderstood' in saying police asked for Emergencies Act: deputy minister
A senior official in the department of public safety says the minister has been "misunderstood" in saying police asked the federal government to use the Emergencies Act in February.
Deputy minister Rob Stewart appeared before the special joint committee that’s examining the Liberals' decision to invoke the act on Tuesday evening.
In April, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told the same committee that after weeks of blockades in downtown Ottawa and at several border crossings, the government was in regular consultation with law enforcement including the RCMP.
"The advice we received was to invoke the Emergencies Act," Mendicino said at the time.
But Stewart said Mendicino didn’t mean police directly asked for the law to be used.
“I believe that the intention that he was trying to express was that law enforcement asked for the tools that were contained in the Emergencies Act,” Stewart said.
MPs and senators on the committee have been trying to get answers about who, if anyone, asked for police to be granted those extraordinary powers.
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell both said they did not ask for the Emergencies Act to be used.
Lucki told the committee there were discussions with the government about the potential of using the Emergencies Act. But she said the RCMP didn't ask that the act be invoked, the federal police agency was merely consulted.
On April 27, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons that “police were clear that they needed tools not held by any federal, provincial or territorial law."
Francois Daigle, the deputy minister of justice, also appeared before the committee Tuesday.
He said the test to determine whether the Emergencies Act can be invoked is not whether existing laws — such as the Criminal Code, provincial highway legislation or municipal bylaws — could be used to end the emergency, it’s “whether those laws were being used effectively."
"Our view is they were not.”
But when asked if that was a failing of police, Daigle said no.
The deputy ministers said the emergency declaration enabled police to deal with the fact that there were children at the protest and that tow truck operators were unwilling to remove vehicles blocking Ottawa streets.
Bloc Québécois MP Rheal Fortin asked Stewart whether that means another federal emergency would be declared if there’s a similar protest in the future.
He said it wouldn’t be needed, adding in French that “we would prevent the demonstration in the first place” and calling the February protests unforeseen events.
The Emergencies Act requires that a special parliamentary committee and a federal inquiry examine the government’s use of the law.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
Watch Matthew McConaughey's impassioned plea for gun control
Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks during Tuesday's White House press briefing, making an impassioned plea for action on gun control after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
13-year-old boy charged after leaving 'threatening' messages at Toronto school: police
Toronto police say a 13-year-old boy is facing two charges after he allegedly called a Scarborough school and left two 'threatening voicemail messages' last week.
A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.
Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a 'super visa.'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a vote of confidence triggered by discontented lawmakers in his own Conservative Party, but his troubles are far from over.
Ukrainian troops were engaged in fierce street fighting with Russian soldiers in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, while other towns were under constant shelling, as the Kremlin pushed for control of the eastern Donbas region.
Sunday's attack on St Francis Catholic Church in the Nigerian town of Owo killed 22 people and injured 50, an official from the National Emergency Management Agency said on Tuesday.
Investigators commissioned by the UN's top human rights body say tensions between Palestinians and Israelis are underpinned by Israel's 'perpetual occupation' of Palestinian areas with no apparent intention of ending it.
India's government sought on Monday to calm anger at home and abroad after two officials of the ruling BJP party made remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, with 38 people arrested for rioting in a northern city and a protest planned later in Mumbai.
