Matthew Boswell's mandate as competition commissioner renewed for another two years
The federal government is reappointing Matthew Boswell as the commissioner of competition for a two-year term.
Boswell, who was first appointed as commissioner in 2019, was slated to finish his term at the end of February.
A news release published Wednesday says his reappointment comes as the federal government looks to fulfill its promise of a comprehensive modernization of the country's competition law.
The Liberals have made several amendments to the Competition Act over the last couple of years, but the changes still fall short of what the Competition Bureau has recommended to the government.
Boswell, who has been at the bureau since 2011, has been a vocal advocate for reforming the law and has called for a "whole-of-government" approach to unlock more competition across the economy.
During his tenure, the bureau notably tried to block the Rogers-Shaw merger from going ahead, but lost the case in court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Student shoots 15 dead, injures at least 24 at Prague university, police say
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic's worst mass shooting, police and the city's rescue service said.
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
Canada launching new temporary immigration measures for family members of Canadians in Gaza
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148M in a defamation case
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of Donald Trump false 2020 election claims and a jury's award of $148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
Police unknowingly directed gunman out of building during frantic search for Nevada university shooter
Police officers responding to a deadly shooting inside the business school at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, mistook the gunman for a bystander and urged him to get out of the building amid the frantic search for the suspect and victims, according to body camera footage and police accounts.
B.C. woman fired after 'strongly worded' email wins $81K for wrongful termination
A B.C. woman who was fired over one "strongly worded" email has been awarded $81,100 in compensation for wrongful dismissal, according to a supreme court decision.
Canada
-
'I regret my choices': Sask. education ministry official resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour
A high-ranked executive in Saskatchewan's ministry of education has resigned the same week a podcast episode was released alleging his inappropriate behaviour.
-
Canada launching new temporary immigration measures for family members of Canadians in Gaza
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
-
Canada faces green Christmas as El Nino follows warm summer, head climatologist says
Canada's chief climatologist says if you don't already have it, the song is the only white Christmas you're likely to get.
-
Only days left to apply to sponsor a parent, grandparent for permanent residency
Did you submit an interest form in 2020 to try and sponsor a parent or grandparent for permanent residency? It might be time to check your email, as the application deadline for this year is just two days away.
-
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
-
Vancouver high school locked down after teacher brought in 'vintage rifle': police
A gun scare at a Vancouver high school Thursday morning turned out to have been caused by a "vintage rifle" a teacher brought to work for a presentation, authorities have confirmed.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Student shoots 15 dead, injures at least 24 at Prague university, police say
A lone gunman opened fire Thursday in a university building in downtown Prague, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic's worst mass shooting, police and the city's rescue service said.
-
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay US$148M in a defamation case
Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of Donald Trump false 2020 election claims and a jury's award of $148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.
-
'It doesn't get any worse': UN report says over 570,000 people in Gaza starving due to fallout from war
More than a quarter of the population is starving due to 'woefully insufficient' quantities of food entering the territory ever since Israel's military responded to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, according to a report released Thursday by the UN and other agencies.
-
Police unknowingly directed gunman out of building during frantic search for Nevada university shooter
Police officers responding to a deadly shooting inside the business school at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, mistook the gunman for a bystander and urged him to get out of the building amid the frantic search for the suspect and victims, according to body camera footage and police accounts.
-
Oklahoma judge rules a man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
An Oklahoma judge has exonerated a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.
-
North Korea's Kim again threatens use of nukes as he praises troops for long-range missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has a policy of not hesitating to launch a nuclear strike on its rivals if provoked, as he praised troops involved in its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, state media reported Thursday.
Politics
-
Canada launching new temporary immigration measures for family members of Canadians in Gaza
Canada is rolling out new immigration measures including granting temporary visas to individuals in Gaza who are related to Canadians, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in this country.
-
Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government says it will give Toronto nearly half a billion dollars in housing funding.
-
Liberals echo Hamas condemnation after militant leader hails Canada ceasefire stance
The Liberals are stressing that Hamas needs to surrender to Israel, after the militant group praised Ottawa for calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Health
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
-
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
Sci-Tech
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
-
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
Entertainment
-
Comedian Jo Koy is picked to host the Golden Globes as award season kicks off
Comedian and actor Jo Koy has been tapped to host the Golden Globes, picked by producers for his "infectious energy and relatable humour."
-
Emmanuel Macron accused of siding with Gerard Depardieu as actor faces sexual misconduct allegations
Women's rights activists criticized French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for appearing to take sides with actor Gerard Depardieu by saying the film star who is facing sexual misconduct allegations 'makes France proud.'
-
American rapper Dave East pepper-sprayed by Montreal police outside his concert
Montreal police are defending the actions of officers who pepper-sprayed American rapper Dave East and some of his fans outside his concert Tuesday night.
Business
-
Apple loses latest bid to thwart patent dispute threatening to stop U.S. sales of two watch models
Apple has been rebuffed in its latest attempt to untangle a patent dispute that is pushing the company into suspending sales of two popular Apple Watch models as the holiday shopping season wraps up.
-
Hermes billionaire wants to bequeath fortune to his former gardener
A descendant of Europe’s richest family has reportedly begun a process to adopt his middle-aged former gardener, planning to leave him at least half of his roughly €12 billion (US$13 billion) fortune.
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales rose 0.7% to $66.9 billion in October
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.7 per cent to $66.9 billion in October, helped by higher sales at new car dealers.
Lifestyle
-
Are you planning on cutting back on Christmas festivities? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who may be cutting back on Christmas festivities this year for various reasons such as costs and morale.
-
'You are the father!' Maury Povich declares to Denver Zoo orangutan
Initially unsure of which orangutan was the father of a new baby primate, the Denver Zoo decided to have a little fun and turned to the paternity announcement guru himself: former daytime talk show host Maury Povich.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Sports
-
Newfoundland and Labrador hockey body axes post-game handshakes, citing 'issues'
Amateur hockey games in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer end with handshakes between the teams, according to a directive posted Thursday to a provincial hockey association's website.
-
Ethan Mbappe, 16, makes his debut for PSG and joins brother Kylian on the field
After watching his brother Kylian Mbappe score for Paris Saint-Germain, 16-year-old midfielder Ethan Mbappe made his debut for the French champion on Wednesday.
-
Bus crash kills player, assistant coach in Algerian soccer's top league, matches postponed
The Algerian Football Federation said late Wednesday that a bus crash has killed two members of its Ligue 1 side Mouloudia El Bayadh and that it would postpone all games scheduled for this week.
Autos
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.