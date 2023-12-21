Politics

    • Matthew Boswell's mandate as competition commissioner renewed for another two years

    Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell speaks at Canada's Competition Summit hosted by the Competition Bureau Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell speaks at Canada's Competition Summit hosted by the Competition Bureau Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

    The federal government is reappointing Matthew Boswell as the commissioner of competition for a two-year term.

    Boswell, who was first appointed as commissioner in 2019, was slated to finish his term at the end of February.

    A news release published Wednesday says his reappointment comes as the federal government looks to fulfill its promise of a comprehensive modernization of the country's competition law.

    The Liberals have made several amendments to the Competition Act over the last couple of years, but the changes still fall short of what the Competition Bureau has recommended to the government.

    Boswell, who has been at the bureau since 2011, has been a vocal advocate for reforming the law and has called for a "whole-of-government" approach to unlock more competition across the economy.

    During his tenure, the bureau notably tried to block the Rogers-Shaw merger from going ahead, but lost the case in court.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News