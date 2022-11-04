Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, followed by testimony from a pair of protest participants, and Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie,
Up now is former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford, who assisted with security for the "Freedom Convoy" and previously had been on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's security detail before resigning over the forces' vaccine mandate.
From Lich being accused of having a "selective" memory when it comes to recalling the events that unfolded in Ottawa, to hearing about protesters' experiences, here are the highlights from Friday's hearings so far.
LICH ACCUSED OF 'SELECTIVE' MEMORY
One notable exchange from Friday's proceedings came while Lich was under cross-examination by a lawyer representing the Ottawa Police Service. In showing Lich a Feb. 16 police log that indicated officers had told her to depart the city and share that message with others, she was asked whether she recalled this interaction.
Lich said that she remembers being upset.
"I believe I said something to the effect of 'I can't believe that you're about to do this to your own people,"' she said.
Asked if she was crying because it was over and police told her to leave, she said she didn't recall police telling her that she needed to leave. "It was suggested," she said.
The Ottawa police lawyer then stated: "It seems to me your memory is selective when I take you to something that implicates you, you have no memory of it."
Lich's lawyer then popped up to say that was "inflammatory," and quickly the line of questioning moved on.
Though, another instance where Lich's memory was called into question came up while under questioning by a lawyer representing the citizens of Ottawa.
Asking Lich about testimony indicating that she "obviously" would have followed a court injunction to leave, it was pointed out to her that when an injunction against horn honking was imposed, her legal representation appeared in court to oppose it.
"You weren’t aware that was the positon you were taking?" the lawyer asked.
"I don't recall that. But if you say so," Lich said.
'I WAS ALSO RECEIVING DEATH THREATS'
Under cross-examination by a lawyer representing the federal government, Lich was asked whether she was aware of death threats various political figures were receiving during the protests, prior to hearing testimony to that effect.
Asked first if she was aware that outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson received threats, Lich said she didn't know.
Asked if she was aware former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly received threats, she said "no."
"You didn't know that Deputy Prime Minister Freeland had received…" said the lawyer.
"I learned of that the other day," Lich said.
"And the prime minister was receiving threats," said the lawyer.
"I didn't know that. I was also receiving death threats."
ARRESTED PROTESTERS' EXPERIENCES
Friday also saw a pair of protesters—not organizers but two people who decided to come and take part—offer the commission their experience of being in Ottawa, and being arrested after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
First, here's how each described their experience protesting.
Veteran Chris Deering: "It really wasn't that I wanted to come to Ottawa, is that I felt it was my duty and that I had no choice [but] to be there. Seeing what was happening over the last few years was troubling… During the protests… there was homeless people being showered with food. I had read that crime was down. It was the most amazing experience I've had in my life, and I don't regret going or being there one bit."
Peterborough resident Maggie Hope Braun: "There was just a lot of energy. I was seeing people from all different backgrounds and cultures, different outfits and you know, cultural outfits that I had never even seen before in Canada… There was just grown men crying and giving hugs everywhere, and it was emotional, and we cried. We had spent a long time feeling like we were really alone, and not being able to go out and really not being able to even talk or share our experience in our family gatherings… It felt like this was our family… The positive masculine experience, the way that the men were behaving, they were complete gentlemens [sic] and you know, I felt not unsafe whatsoever in the city."
Maggie Hope Braun and Chris Deering are seen during their testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
And here's what they said about being arrested.
Deering: "I gave myself to the police and as the police took me down and he kneed me in my side, kicked me in my back. I was laying down…. I had my hands completely up, I'm saying 'I'm very peaceful. I'm peaceful. I'm not resisting.' … My hands were zip-tied. The officers slowly picked me up and then we slowly proceeded to the processing line… I was standing there in the cold for two hours. I asked the policeman who was on both sides of me I said: 'do you mind, you know my condition, is it okay if I sit or kneel because I'm in chronic pain?' It was obvious, my face was flush and I cried multiple times, and I don't cry ever. I was it was the worst pain..."
Braun: "There was a man who had the Charter, the Charter of Rights or, I guess it was a bill of rights. It was a document. They look the same and they both represent human rights, and so I took three copies of that and there was three different police units it seemed… So I spoke to each unit, and I said, 'you may have been able to justify this up until this point, but if you keep moving forward onto the people, because we're just the people now that you have the trucks, you will be trampling our Charter of Rights with your boots.' And I put it down in front of each one of them, and in the middle of the street I knelt down in front of the Charter and I told the police officers that that if they move forward, I'm willing to not resist arrest and I won't move at that point. So that that was my line in the sand."
MACKENZIE SEEKS TO DOWNPLAY DIAGOLON
During his appearance before the commission, MacKenzie made repeated efforts to try to downplay or dismiss previous testimony before the commission about Diagolon—a controversial online community he leads—being an extremist entity.
MacKenzie was in Ottawa for the protests, but appeared by videoconference for his testimony as he is currently in custody in Saskatchewan, on assault, mischief and firearm charges not connected to the convoy. He said Friday that he plans to plead not guilty.
The self-described podcaster and a comedian testified that while he was in Ottawa, he passed out business cards with the Diagolon logo on them, encouraging other protesters to check out his online accounts. However, when asked by his counsel whether he thought anyone who consumes his content would actually consider the group an organization, he said he wouldn't think so.
Reporters work as a television shows Commission Counsel John Mather questioning Jeremy MacKenzie as he appears by videoconference at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Asked then how he'd explain the intelligence suggesting otherwise, MacKenzie sought to place blame on the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, "out of context statements," and mainstream media, which he said has then been consumed by police and politicians.
"Up the network it goes until it lands on the desk of the public safety minister, or perhaps even the prime minister's office where they're faced with these scenarios that have no basis in reality... It's absurd," MacKenzie said.
Among the evidence that has been submitted to the commission is an OPP intelligence report that was looking into MacKenzie in connection to "extremism," noting his involvement with Diagolon and other groups; as well as a heavily-redacted CSIS analytical brief on Diagolon participation in the convoy and beyond, that makes not of the group's "violent rhetoric."
On Friday, MacKenzie testified that it was "not my intention to see any kind of violence, political violence or anything like that," because that would undermine the protesters' intention to "peacefully demonstrate their discontent."
More to come...
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Diagolon' leader Jeremy MacKenzie testifying at inquiry into use of Emergencies Act
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, followed by testimony from a pair of protest participants. Underway now is the commission's questioning of Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie. Here are the highlights so far.
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
WATCH LIVE | 'Diagolon' leader Jeremy MacKenzie testifying at inquiry into use of Emergencies Act
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie is testifying at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act today, after petitioning the commission to share his testimony privately.
Election deniers, the constitution and rights: What's at stake for the U.S. midterm elections
As Americans prepare to cast their ballots for the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8, some voters say "everything" is at stake, including the constitution and the future of their political system.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV's W5: Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
Man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi waives court appearance, future hearings set
David DePape -- the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, one week ago -- on Friday waived his appearance in a San Francisco Superior Court.
BREAKING | B.C. Mountie who exposed himself to high school students given 18-month sentence
A B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars.
Canada
-
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, followed by testimony from a pair of protest participants. Underway now is the commission's questioning of Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie. Here are the highlights so far.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. Mountie who exposed himself to high school students given 18-month sentence
A B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Diagolon' leader Jeremy MacKenzie testifying at inquiry into use of Emergencies Act
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie is testifying at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act today, after petitioning the commission to share his testimony privately.
-
W5
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV's W5: Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
World
-
Man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi waives court appearance, future hearings set
David DePape -- the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, one week ago -- on Friday waived his appearance in a San Francisco Superior Court.
-
Pakistan's ex-PM Khan in stable condition after shooting
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in stable condition on Friday after being shot and wounded during a protest march the day before, a senior leader from his party said.
-
Iran marks 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country's morality police.
-
North Korea, South Korea both scramble warplanes in extension of tensions
South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength.
-
On stand in Jan.6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power.
-
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy's zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.
Politics
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, followed by testimony from a pair of protest participants. Underway now is the commission's questioning of Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie. Here are the highlights so far.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Diagolon' leader Jeremy MacKenzie testifying at inquiry into use of Emergencies Act
'Diagolon' founder Jeremy MacKenzie is testifying at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act today, after petitioning the commission to share his testimony privately.
Health
-
Pfizer study says updated COVID-19 boosters rev up protection
Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults' virus-fighting antibodies, the company said Friday, releasing early findings from a rigorous study of the new shots.
-
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
-
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter informs staff layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by 12 p.m. EDT Friday that informs them of their employment status.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
-
Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?
Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, wants to turn the blue check verification system on Twitter into a revenue source for the company he paid $44 billion to purchase.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard's Twitter account vanishes after Elon Musk took over
More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform.
-
From 'Enola Holmes' to 'Extraction,' Netflix bets on sequels
With a robust library of proprietary and commercially minded films and characters, Netlifx is leaning into another important pillar of the movie business: sequels.
-
Jimmy Kimmel says he was going to quit his show if ABC asked him to stop making Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel claims he was ready to walk out on his longtime late-night hosting gig if his bosses at ABC asked him to stop making jokes about then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump.
Business
-
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
-
Small businesses welcome Ottawa's promised action on credit card fees
Small business advocates say the government's mention of credit card transaction fees in Thursday's fall economic statement is a positive step, but won't help businesses deal with rising costs in the short term.
-
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
Lifestyle
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
-
The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6B is Saturday
The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated US$1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.
-
Alternatives to dry shampoo amid mass recall of products
With more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products in Canada being recalled by Unilever, consumers are left wondering what they can use instead. CTVNews.ca rounds up some alternatives that can clean without harming hair or scalp.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada governance review calls for leadership structure changes
Hockey Canada finds itself at "a crossroads" that requires reimagined leadership coupled with more oversight and transparency, a third-party governance review has found.
-
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for 'failure to disavow antisemitism,' star apologizes
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to 'unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.'
-
Verlander gets elusive World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2
Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Pena hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night to head home with a 3-2 lead.
Autos
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel
For the next three months, anyone flying out of San Francisco to Calgary using WestJet will be part of the airline's commitment to helping the environment.