Liberals defend revised attempt to amend gun bill to ban future assault-style firearms
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is defending his revised approach to federal gun control legislation, saying the new proposed definition banning future assault-style firearms rather than targeting those currently on the market was not "invented out of thin air."
"The goal is to make sure that we are, as I said yesterday, shrinking the ground … underneath criminals’ feet who may try to use an AR15-style gun to commit a mass shooting," Mendicino said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Mendicino announced a revised package of amendments to the government's contentious Bill C-21, including a proposed new Criminal Code "technical definition" of what constitutes a prohibited assault-style firearm meant to "cement in law" a permanent ban on new assault-style firearms.
The Liberal definition would cover firearms that are not a handgun, that discharge centre-fire ammunition in a semi-automatic manner, and were originally designed with a detachable magazine with a capacity of six cartridges or more.
"That is, like, not a definition that the government has just invented out of thin air, but rather by consulting extensively with law enforcement who support it, with advocacy groups who support it," Mendicino told reporters on Parliament Hill Tuesday.
“As a lawmaker in this space, we have a very solid foundation on which we can say: ‘This policy, when added to the existing Order in Council and the action we’re going to take on large-capacity magazines, provides a very robust and strong and comprehensive ban on AR15-style firearms."
However, the definition the Liberals are trying to stitch in to Bill C-21 is being framed as "prospective," meaning it would only apply to future firearms designed and manufactured after Bill C-21 becomes law, and not any guns currently on the market.
Bill C-21 was first tabled in May 2022. But, what started as legislation focused on reducing the number of firearms in circulation in Canada by tightening gun laws to include "red flag" provisions and restricting legal access to handguns, is still being evolved by the Liberals to include more gun control changes.
After withdrawing an initial amendment package that sparked considerable backlash last fall due largely to trying to inject an "evergreen" definition for assault-style weapons that would have prohibited hundreds of gun models, including some commonly used for sport and hunting, the legislation has been languishing as the Liberals reconsidered their approach.
The minister said in unveiling it that his newly-revealed "package of reforms" was informed by consultations done over the last few months with a range of stakeholders, from gun violence victims to Indigenous hunters.
However, almost as quickly as Mendicino revealed this new approach, did both pro-gun control groups and the Conservatives balk at what's been put on the table.
Vocal gun control group PolySeSouvient called Mendicino's proposed definition "worse than inadequate" as it doesn't capture currently-available assault-style guns, adding that it was "a gift to the gun lobby and to Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative Party, who will have an easy time reversing this less-than-half-measure."
The Conservatives took a different view of the Liberal plan.
"To be clear, the 'new' Liberal definition is the same as the old one. It is important to note that the power to ban additional firearms by adding them to the May 2020 OIC list remains in force, and commonly used hunting firearms, like the SKS, will likely be added to this list… Hunters, farmers, Indigenous Canadians, and sport shooters will not be fooled," said the party's public safety critic Raquel Dancho in a statement on Monday.
WHAT OTHER GUN POLICY CHANGES PROPOSED?
According to senior officials who briefed reporters on the package of amendments and separate regulatory changes ahead surrounding firearm classifications and magazine capacities, the proposed plain-language definition would not cover models like the SKS.
Work considering whether to roll in firearms already on the market is being put on another plank of Mendicino's latest gun control measure package. The government announced Monday it will also be reconstituting a federal firearms advisory committee to independently review the classification of existing firearms and advise the minister on whether more guns currently on the market should be restricted.
The government is vowing to appoint this new committee "with a diverse membership" aimed at tamping down the politicization and polarization surrounding the gun control debate within 60 days and ask the panel to report back with firearm classification recommendations by the end of August.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair told reporters on Tuesday that there will "obviously" be more work to do as "there are some rifles that are not yet prohibited, were not prohibited in the Order in Council that we brought into place three years ago."
Blair pointed to the new panel as the venue for this work to take place.
Asked to comment on the immediate reaction from gun control advocates, Mendicino said Tuesday that he has "nothing but the utmost respect and empathy" for those whose lives have been impacted by gun violence and that it’s their advocacy that has contributed to the government's plans to "strengthen" Bill C-21 to target AR15-style firearms.
"I respect the fact that they want to push this government to go as far as we possibly can. We have gone further than any government in the history of this country," he said.
Overall, Mendicino said this revised approach builds on the Liberal government's initial move to prohibit 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms in May 2020 through an Order in Council.
BILL C-21 AMENDMENTS COMING TO COMMITTEE
The Liberals are also proposing to further amend Bill C-21 to require a parliamentary review of the technical definition five years after it comes into effect; reintroduce changes meant to make it illegal to make or buy ghost guns; and inject wording in the bill making clear the government's intent to uphold Indigenous treaty rights.
Asked if he's expecting a different response to the government’s gun bill amendments this time, Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said he thinks the latest approach will answer "a number" of the concerns raised by Indigenous groups.
"The right to hunt isn’t embodied in any particular model or model number, and I think that is where a number of the challenges are," Miller said.
The amendments are expected to be moved by Liberal MPs at the House Public Safety and National Security Committee on Tuesday afternoon, where clause-by-clause consideration of the bill is scheduled.
Mendicino has indicated that he's secured the backing of the Bloc Quebecois and New Democrats to see his desired changes to Bill C-21 pass, despite the Conservative opposition.
"I am cautiously optimistic that with the support of the NDP and the Bloc that these proposals are going to become law and by doing so, will save lives," he said Tuesday.
The minister also repeatedly noted that what's on the table aligns with the series of federal gun control recommendations contained in March's Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission final report, including revoking firearms licences for anyone convicted of gender-based, intimate partner or family violence.
The commissioners also wanted to see the federal government prohibit all semi-automatic handguns and all semi-automatic rifles and shotguns that discharge centre-fire ammunition and that are designed to accept detachable magazines with capacities of more than five rounds.
Also chiming in on the accusations that the Liberals have watered down its gun control plans, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said what the Liberals have done on gun control is "significant" while accusing the Conservatives of trying to weaken Canada’s laws. “That’s what it comes down to,” he said.
More to come...
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Search continues for 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away during spring floods
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province.
Sudan evacuees 'went through hell' and Canada must help stop crisis: Joly in Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians evacuated from Sudan told her they 'went through hell,' and she says Ottawa will do everything possible to help the country find peace.
Mystery surrounds remains of young girl found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
It’s been exactly one year since the remains of a little girl were found in a dumpster outside an under-construction house in a affluent Toronto neighbourhood. Her identity remains unknown to this day.
Canada
-
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
-
Search continues for 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away during spring floods
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province.
-
Expect long passport lineups this week, post-strike immigration backlog: ministers
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
-
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
-
Mystery surrounds remains of young girl found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
It’s been exactly one year since the remains of a little girl were found in a dumpster outside an under-construction house in a affluent Toronto neighbourhood. Her identity remains unknown to this day.
World
-
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
-
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
A woman said Tuesday that her daughter and three teenage grandchildren were among the seven people found shot to death at a rural Oklahoma property during a search for two missing teens and a convicted sex offender.
-
No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun
A former Memphis police officer who hit Tyre Nichols with a stun gun during a traffic stop that preceded Nichols' brutal beating by other officers won't be charged criminally, a prosecutor said on Tuesday.
-
U.S. tracking balloon over Pacific; not China's, not a threat
The U.S. Defense Department and the Federal Aviation Administration have been tracking a balloon that was flying off the coast of Hawaii last week, but a defence official said Tuesday there's no indication it is connected to China or any other adversary, and it presents no threats to aviation or national security.
-
Ugandan minister shot and killed by bodyguard: reports
A bodyguard shot and killed a government minister in Uganda early Tuesday in an apparent private dispute, according to the army and local media.
-
5 ways King Charles is making this coronation his own
Coronations are always epic events and with many of the ceremonial details now announced, the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6 will be no different. CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen breaks down five ways in which the King is making this coronation his own.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ex-CEO of Trudeau Foundation Morris Rosenberg testifying at House committee
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg is testifying on foreign interference at the House ethics committee.
-
Liberals defend revised attempt to amend gun bill to ban future assault-style firearms
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is defending his revised approach to federal gun control legislation, saying the new proposed definition banning future assault-style firearms rather than targeting those currently on the market was not 'invented out of thin air.'
-
Sudan evacuees 'went through hell' and Canada must help stop crisis: Joly in Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians evacuated from Sudan told her they 'went through hell,' and she says Ottawa will do everything possible to help the country find peace.
Health
-
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: U.S. surgeon general
Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
-
Over 5,000 tons of dangerous fumes escaped from consumer products, study finds
Volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, are liquids or solids used in consumer products that turn into gas when exposed to air and sunlight. Shampoo, body lotion, dishwashing soap, caulking compounds, room deodorizers, household cleaners, paint removers, flooring, carpet and pressed-wood products are just a few of the thousands of consumer items that may contain these chemicals.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT may have better bedside manner than some doctors, but it lacks some expertise
ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information and guidance, but the artificial intelligence tool can't fully replace the value of a human physician -- it says so itself.
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
Entertainment
-
Canadian writer David West Read nabs Tony nomination for '& Juliet'
Canadian writer David West Read was nominated Tuesday for a Tony Award for authoring "& Juliet," a jukebox musical that frames a collection of Max Martin's pop megahits.
-
How will TV shows be affected by the Hollywood writers strike?
Thousands of Hollywood film and television writers will go on strike starting Tuesday, an action that will disrupt TV production. How will the walkout by the Writers Guild of America's affect viewers' favourite TV shows and movies?
-
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Business
-
Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago
Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$277 million, up from US$270 million a year earlier, as its revenue also climbed higher.
-
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
-
Vancouver's April home sales show 16.5% annual dip, board predicts a comeback soon
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales slid 16.5 per cent from a year ago as new listings remained below historical norms.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
-
For healthy plants, test your garden's soil for pH level
Healthy plants are the most critical component of a thriving garden. And one of the best ways to keep them that way is to make sure your soil's pH level suits their needs.
-
These are Canada's 100 most popular brunch restaurants, according to OpenTable
With Mother's Day coming up soon, OpenTable has revealed its list of of top 100 brunch restaurants, which can help you to find a good spot to take mom.
Sports
-
Snoop Dogg plans to start youth hockey league along with Ottawa Senators bid
Rapper Snoop Dogg says he has plans to grow hockey in the U.S. if he becomes a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Maple Leafs mega-fan welcomes 'curse-breaking' baby boy as team makes history
A Toronto Maple Leafs mega-fan welcomed his newborn son on the same night the team broke a long-standing curse, progressing to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time in 19 years.
-
Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet
Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were 'three of us' on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.
Autos
-
Tesla raises prices in Canada, U.S., China and Japan
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.
-
Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets
Osamu Furukawa has driven lots of Japanese cars for his business converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric. But his favorite ride is an import: A battery-powered SUV from China's BYD Auto.
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.