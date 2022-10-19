Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures

OTTAWA -

People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday.

The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday less than a month after the legislation targeting the cost-of-living crisis was introduced in the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that the bill will "make a difference" and noted that the House passed it unanimously, with the support of Conservative MPs.

Canadians who are eligible for the GST rebate will receive a lump-sum payment equivalent to the rebate cheques that will be sent in October and January.

The government previously indicated that it would take three to four weeks for the payments to go out after the bill received royal assent.

The federal Liberals are trying to get two other inflation-relief measures through Parliament, but Trudeau is accusing the Conservatives of holding up their progress.

Bill C-31 includes a new dental-care benefit for children under 12 in low- and modest-income families, and a one-time $500 allowance for low-income renters.

"The lowest-income families who struggle to be able to send their kids to the dentist, or low-income renters who need a little extra support will benefit greatly from the bill we have (put) forward in the House right now," he told reporters Wednesday morning before a Liberal caucus meeting.

"This is why we're asking for the Conservatives to not only stop blocking it, but actually support it, because we need to get more support out to families in these difficult moments."

The Liberals are trying to expedite the bill's passage and a vote is expected Wednesday afternoon that would send it to a House committee for study.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.