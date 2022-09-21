Justice minister urges senators to pass Liberal mandatory minimums bill
Justice Minister David Lametti urged senators to pass the Liberal government's proposed legislation on mandatory minimum penalties Wednesday, saying the bill would target the overrepresentation of Black and Indigenous people in the criminal justice system.
Twenty mandatory minimum penalties would be removed from the Criminal Code if the legislation passes, Lametti said during a hearing of the Senate's legal and constitutional affairs committee. They were chosen because of their exaggerated impact, he said.
"We've picked minimum mandatory penalties that do have an impact right now on Indigenous communities, on Black communities, on racialized communities," he said.
Bill C-5, which passed third reading in the House of Commons in June, would amend the Criminal Code to remove mandatory minimum prison sentences for all drug convictions and for some firearms and tobacco-related offences.
If the Senate passes the bill and it becomes law, prosecutors would also be required to consider referring defendants to treatment programs or other support services instead of charging them for simple drug possession offences.
Lametti has argued that the changes, which reverse "tough on crime" measures passed under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, would lessen the caseloads on courts.
But some senators, including Saskatchewan Conservative Denise Batters, argued that Lametti doesn't have public support to pass the bill. "Canadians are no longer onside with your soft crime approach that’s epitomized by this bill," she said.
Lametti told senators during a committee hearing he is aware of the criticisms the law is "soft on crime," but he said serious crimes would continue to have serious consequences.
"There seems to be this presumption out there that everybody gets the minimum mandatory," he said in an interview after the committee hearing.
In fact, he said, judges often hand down sentences that are more severe than mandatory minimum penalties, and the Liberal government is moving to raise the maximum penalties for certain gun and gang offences under another piece of legislation focused on firearms, Bill C-21.
Other senators questioned why only some mandatory minimum sentences are being repealed.
“This is a very significant first step," Lametti said. "It's one that Canadians will be able to understand, and then we'll be able to gather more data, move forward and see what the next steps should be."
If the bill passes the Senate and becomes law, it will be Liberals' first major reform on the file after promising to review mandatory minimums in 2015.
It would also result in major changes to how drug possession records are dealt with in Canada.
Thanks to an NDP amendment to the bill, existing criminal records associated with simple possession charges would disappear within two years, and records created by new convictions would be expunged two years after the end of the sentence.
A previous version of the same legislation, Bill C-22, was introduced in February 2021 but died on the order paper when last fall’s federal election was called.
The Senate committee is expected to wrap up its study of the bill sometime this fall.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
'Failing and flailing': Trudeau condemns Putin's escalation of war, nuclear threat
Russian President Vladimir Putin's escalation of the war in Ukraine shows that he is losing control, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday as he condemned his nuclear threats and decision to mobilize some reservists in the ongoing invasion.
Toxic chemicals found in school uniforms across North America
A new study found toxic ‘forever’ chemicals were present in children’s school uniforms among other outdoor and stain-repellent clothes.
Ministers mum on expected COVID-19 travel rule changes, defend ArriveCan as 'critical' border tool
Parliament Hill was abuzz Wednesday amid reports that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional. Peppered with questions, Liberal ministers refused to confirm their plans, saying they'd have more to say soon.
Experts call for better dementia treatment in new report, saying most patients receive no care after diagnosis
In a sweeping new report, Alzheimer’s and dementia experts are urgently calling for better treatment for patients and better education for health-care professionals, revealing that the majority of dementia patients receive little to no post-diagnosis care.
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
After Trudeau video backlash, do world leaders have the right to sing or party?
In light of the backlash in response to the videos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing, CTVNews.ca spoke with political science and marketing experts on whether world leaders have the right to enjoy themselves while out in public.
Around 200 stranded whales die in pounding surf in Australia
A day after 230 whales were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia's island state of Tasmania, only 35 were still alive despite rescue efforts that were to continue Thursday.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
A federal appeals panel has lifted a judge's hold on the U.S. Justice Department's ability to use classified records seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation.
Canada
-
Sask. chief coroner announces inquests into James Smith Cree Nation deaths
Saskatchewan's chief coroner has announced an inquest will examine a mass stabbing that left 11 dead — including one of the suspects. The jury will be comprised entirely of Indigenous persons.
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
-
Postmedia to end Monday print edition of nine urban daily newspapers
Postmedia Network Inc., owned by Postmedia Network Canada Corp., says nine of its urban daily newspapers will no longer be printed and delivered on Mondays effective Oct. 17.
-
As food prices continue to rise, bananas have remained affordable -- why?
Canadian shoppers are spending more at the grocery store, but bananas, tofu and flour remain affordable despite inflation.
-
Marineland agrees to relocate walruses after settling lawsuit with activist
The last two walruses at Marineland will be moving to another facility where they can join others of their species, the park said Wednesday.
-
Manitoba First Nation to begin searching former residential school sites for graves
An Indigenous community in northern Manitoba is set to begin its search for any unmarked graves on the grounds of two former residential school sites.
World
-
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
A federal appeals panel has lifted a judge's hold on the U.S. Justice Department's ability to use classified records seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation.
-
Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will win as Russia redoubles effort
Ukraine's president implored the world Wednesday to punish Russia for its invasion, even as the leader vowed his forces would win back every inch of territory despite Moscow's decision to redouble its war effort.
-
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years for role in George Floyd's death
A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd was sentenced Wednesday to three years.
-
Experts call for better dementia treatment in new report, saying most patients receive no care after diagnosis
In a sweeping new report, Alzheimer’s and dementia experts are urgently calling for better treatment for patients and better education for health-care professionals, revealing that the majority of dementia patients receive little to no post-diagnosis care.
-
Biden: Russia's Ukraine abuses 'make your blood run cold'
U.S. President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has 'shamelessly violated the core tenets' of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.
-
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage
More than half a million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service on Wednesday -- three days after after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory -- sending many to line up for hours to fill jugs from water trucks and others to scoop water from mountain runoff.
Politics
-
Poilievre's Conservatives in lead while Liberals being 'squeezed' by NDP: Nanos ballot tracking
The Conservative Party is in the lead in the latest Nanos ballot tracking, with the Liberals in second place after a 5 per cent drop over the past four weeks. Meanwhile, the third-place NDP is gaining on the Liberals with a six-point rise.
-
Ministers mum on expected COVID-19 travel rule changes, defend ArriveCan as 'critical' border tool
Parliament Hill was abuzz Wednesday amid reports that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional. Peppered with questions, Liberal ministers refused to confirm their plans, saying they'd have more to say soon.
-
Conservatives may support part of the Liberal government's affordability plan on GST
The federal Conservatives opened the door on Wednesday to supporting part of the Liberal government's affordability plan in one of their first moves with Pierre Poilievre as the new party leader.
Health
-
Ontario hospital leaders say new nursing home law could help free up beds
Several Ontario hospital leaders say much-needed beds could be freed up by a new law that would move discharged patients awaiting long-term care to nursing homes not of their choosing, although some hope to avoid using it on a broad scale.
-
Struggling to find children's medication? We want to hear from you
For months now, Canadians have been facing a nationwide shortage of children's pain and fever medications due to unusually high demand. If you're a parent struggling to find medicine for your child, we want to hear from you.
-
Experts call for better dementia treatment in new report, saying most patients receive no care after diagnosis
In a sweeping new report, Alzheimer’s and dementia experts are urgently calling for better treatment for patients and better education for health-care professionals, revealing that the majority of dementia patients receive little to no post-diagnosis care.
Sci-Tech
-
YouTube, TikTok say Liberal online streaming bill fails to protect digital creators
Online streaming giants YouTube and TikTok are asking Canadian senators to take a sober second look at an online streaming bill that they say would cause significant harm to Canadian digital creators.
-
Listen to the sound of space rocks slamming into Mars
The NASA InSight Lander has 'heard' and detected the vibrations of four space rocks as they slammed into Mars over the past two years. It's the first time a mission has picked up both seismic and acoustic waves from an impact on Mars, and InSight's first detection of impacts since landing on the red planet in 2018.
-
Blinding light of Mars spotted by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope's main goal is to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but it recently observed one of the brightest objects in the night sky: Mars.
Entertainment
-
'Serial' podcast host: Evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available
The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for two decades in a murder case said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
-
More evidence needed in Marilyn Manson sex assault probe, prosecutors say
Detectives have handed the results of their 19-month investigation into sexual assault allegations against Marilyn Manson to prosecutors, who said Tuesday they need more evidence gathered before they can consider criminal charges.
-
Former 'Riverdale' actor who killed mom given life sentence, no parole eligibility for 14 years
A young B.C. actor who fatally shot his mother in their Squamish home has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 14 years.
Business
-
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
-
Postmedia to end Monday print edition of nine urban daily newspapers
Postmedia Network Inc., owned by Postmedia Network Canada Corp., says nine of its urban daily newspapers will no longer be printed and delivered on Mondays effective Oct. 17.
-
Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud
Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.
Lifestyle
-
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
-
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest U.S. lottery jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
-
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
Sports
-
Former Hockey Canada CEO among those summoned to testify before committee
The House of Commons heritage committee has ordered another round of hearings into Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault claims, with past and present top executives and board chairs summoned to testify.
-
Got milk? Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new jersey sponsor
The Toronto Maple Leafs will sport a 'Milk' patch on their jersey this season after reaching a partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario.
-
Nathan MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL: AP source
The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL's salary cap era, with an eight-year contract that is worth US$100.8 million, according to a source that told the Associated Press.
Autos
-
How to find the best deal amid rising auto insurance rates
Amid rising insurance rates, the Canadian Automobile Association offers some tips for finding better car insurance deals.
-
Hertz plans to order up to 175K electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years
Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The agreement announced Tuesday includes electric vehicle deliveries through 2027 and will include SUVs, pickups and luxury automobiles.
-
As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts
Ford said late Monday it will end September with between 40,000 and 45,000 large pickups and SUVs that it can't finish because it doesn't have all the parts.