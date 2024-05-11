Health

    • Tips to make a house or apartment safe and accessible for older adults living at home

    A grab bar next to the bathtub is shown in the recently remodeled home of Gene and Sallie Carr on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Hendersonville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) A grab bar next to the bathtub is shown in the recently remodeled home of Gene and Sallie Carr on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Hendersonville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Share

    With a majority of Americans preferring to live in their own homes as long as possible, experts stress the importance of modifications to keep dwellings safe and accessible. Here's a summary of tips from the U.S. National Institute on Aging and AARP, which offers a free room-by-room guide with practical suggestions for older adults living independently.

    Entrance way:

    Have at least one exterior doorway with step-free access. If not possible, consider a ramp.

    Add a bench in the foyer to sit on when removing shoes or to set down items while locking or unlocking the door.

    Bathroom:

    Install a walk-in shower with a bench and nonskid decals or mats to prevent falls.

    Add a hand-held nozzle to the shower head to facilitate rinsing off while seated.

    Install grab bars on the shower wall and near the toilet.

    Put in a taller toilet or add a toiler riser.

    Consider plugging in a nightlight.

    Bedroom:

    If stairs are too difficult to manage, create a bedroom on the main level by transforming a den or an office.

    Make sure the bed is easy to get in and out of. Purchase bed risers﻿, if needed.

    Invest in an adjustable bed for extra comfort.

    Kitchen:

    Purchase a stove with safety features that alert the resident when a burner is on or have automatic shut-offs.

    Relocate major appliances to make them easier to reach.

    Add slide-out drawers or trays to existing cabinets for better access.

    Install a lever-style, light-touch or sensor faucet, which is easier to use than a faucet with turn-style knobs or handles.

    Furniture and rugs:

    Get rid of furniture and clutter to make rooms easier to move around in.

    Replace chairs with armrests to make it easier to stand and sit.

    Avoid furniture with sharp corners, which can cause bruises and cuts when bumped up against.

    Hide cords out of pathways﻿ — but don’t put them under rugs.

    Area rugs, if used, should be secured to the floor with a nonslip mat or anti-slip rug tape.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are some gardening questions, answers

    When it comes to gardening, a lot of questions come up, including the best way to keep pets away from plants, maintaining your lawn and keeping the dandelions at bay.

    opinion

    opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

    Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

    Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News