How to pay your respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Ottawa

People have another chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in Ottawa today before the public tributes move to Montreal.

The former prime minister died on Feb. 29 at age 84.

Officials say more than 900 people offered their condolences to Mulroney's family on Tuesday.

That includes current and former politicians, ambassadors and other dignitaries.

Mulroney's casket will lie in state until around 1 p.m. today, when it will be moved to the St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal to lie in repose Thursday and Friday.

A state funeral is set for Saturday at the Notre-Dame Basilica, with eulogies from Mulroney's daughter Caroline and Wayne Gretzky.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.