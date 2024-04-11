Higgs says he didn't expect gender policy changes in schools to become national wave
Premier Blaine Higgs says he never expected other provinces to follow New Brunswick's lead on requiring teachers to seek parental consent before using a student's preferred pronouns.
"We certainly have talked amongst colleagues," Higgs told a crowd of conservative faithful at the annual Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Ottawa on Thursday.
"And so in those discussions, did I think it would turn into a national thing? No, that wasn't a discussion."
New Brunswick became the first province in Canada to impose the rule for students under 16 last year, prompting backlash from the LGBTQ2S+ community, doctors and the province's advocate for children, who warned it could place vulnerable kids at risk.
Saskatchewan and Alberta have since followed suit -- a development Higgs says he did not necessarily expect, but is now watching closely.
Higgs, who has been premier since 2018, is facing an election this year, a fight made tougher by a caucus revolt spurred by his gender policy changes.
He says the week he introduced those changes, he and his wife of more than 40 years said: "This could be the issue that either continues us in government or takes us out."
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is also scheduled to address the conference later on Thursday.
Poilievre has said that minors should not have access to puberty blockers and that transgender athletes should be barred from female sports and change rooms.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Gas leak may cause fire, Ford says in recall impacting thousands of vehicles in Canada
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing US$16M from baseball star in sports betting case
The former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is being charged with federal bank fraud for crimes involving gambling debts and theft of more than US$16 million from the Japanese sensation, federal authorities said Thursday.
Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Canada needs to build 1.3M additional homes by 2030 to close housing gap, says PBO
The parliamentary budget officer (PBO) says Canada would need to build 1.3 million additional homes by 2030 to eliminate the country's housing gap.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
O.J. Simpson 'died without penance,' attorney for Ron Goldman's family says as reaction begins
O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend, has died. Here's how those connected to him are reacting.
Canada
-
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
-
Before likely 'ferocious' wildfire season, fire chiefs worry about drop in volunteers
As Canada looks ahead to what experts fear could be another devastating wildfire season, fire chiefs say they are worried about the dwindling number of volunteers available to combat the rising threat.
-
Supreme Court won't hear families' years-long case over access to Bernardo documents
Canada's top court says it won't hear arguments about the release of prison and parole documents concerning serial killer Paul Bernardo.
-
Tiny B.C. town rallies around killer whale calf rescue effort as time ticks away
It's just after 10 a.m., and Yvonne Malanfant has finished brewing a fresh pot of coffee and placing a plate of homemade quesadillas with a side dish of spicy mayonnaise on a table for everybody to share.
-
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. judge rejects bid to throw out Ibrahim Ali's murder conviction
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to throw out the conviction of Ibrahim Ali for the murder of a 13-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., over what his lawyers say were unreasonable delays in getting him to trial.
World
-
Trump tests limits of gag order with post insulting two likely witnesses in criminal trial
Days after a New York judge expanded a gag order on Donald Trump to curtail "inflammatory” speech, the former president tested its limits by disparaging two key witnesses in his upcoming criminal hush money trial as liars.
-
Stolen goat rescued from bridge in Kansas City to be reunited with owner
A goat rescued from a ledge below a 63rd Street bridge in Kansas City is recovering well and is expected to be reunited with its owner on Wednesday morning.
-
Massive attack destroys one of Ukraine's largest power plants
A massive missile and drone attack destroyed one of Ukraine's largest power plants and damaged others, officials said Thursday, part of a renewed Russian campaign targeting energy infrastructure.
-
Poland has a strict abortion law - and many abortions. Lawmakers are now tackling the legislation
Poland's parliament is finally holding a long-awaited debate on liberalizing the country's strict abortion law. The traditionally Catholic nation has one of the most restrictive laws in Europe -- but the reality is that many women terminate pregnancies at home with pills mailed from abroad.
-
Biden administration will require thousands more gun dealers to run background checks on buyers
Thousands more firearms dealers across the United States will have to run background checks on buyers at gun shows or other places outside brick-and-mortar stores, according to a Biden administration rule that will soon go into effect.
-
Commercial featuring nuns taking potato chips for communion sparks outrage in Italy
A potato chip commercial that features nuns receiving the crispy snacks for communion is 'blasphemy' and should be taken off the air, according to an Italian Catholic organization.
Politics
-
Foreign interference is 'huge challenge,' French PM says after meeting with Trudeau
Foreign meddling attempts are a 'huge challenge' that require countries to keep their citizens informed, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said Thursday during an official visit to Ottawa.
-
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
-
Higgs says he didn't expect gender policy changes in schools to become national wave
Premier Blaine Higgs says he never expected other provinces to follow New Brunswick's lead on requiring teachers to seek parental consent before using a student's preferred pronouns.
Health
-
Mowi brand smoked salmon recalled due to possible botulism risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating Mowi brand smoked salmon because it may be contaminated with bacteria that causes botulism.
-
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
-
Studies on B.C. safer supply emerge, finding different answers to different questions
Peer-reviewed research is emerging about the possible impacts of British Columbia's safer supply program, which provides prescription alternatives to toxic illicit drugs, with two studies in international medical journals casting the strategy in a different light.
Sci-Tech
-
Instagram begins blurring nudity in messages to protect teens and fight sexual extortion
Instagram says it's deploying new tools to protect young people and combat sexual extortion, including a feature that will automatically blur nudity in direct messages.
-
Parrots can play mobile games for enrichment. Now researchers are studying how to design a bird-friendly tablet
Parrots are smart, with some species found to have the problem-solving skills of a young child. So if small kids can use technology in some capacity, why can’t parrots?
-
Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park named the best place for stargazing
A Canadian national park is the best place in the world for stargazing, says a new report.
Entertainment
-
Kevin Costner breaks silence about ‘Yellowstone’ final season
Many 'Yellowstone' viewers very much want Kevin Costner to return for the remainder of the drama’s final season, and it sounds like he’s not against the idea.
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Business
-
Bankman-Fried appeals FTX fraud conviction, 25-year sentence
Sam Bankman-Fried, facing the prospect of spending much of his adult life behind bars, on Thursday appealed his conviction and 25-year prison sentence for stealing US$8 billion from customers of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded.
-
Entry to housing market feels out of reach for 76% of non-owners: CIBC poll
A new poll done for CIBC says 76 per cent of Canadians who don't own a property say entry to the housing market feels out of reach.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading on broad-based weakness, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
Terry Fox collection including shoes, prosthetic leg to be held at Royal BC Museum
The Royal BC Museum has been named the steward of a collection of Terry Fox's belongings, including the shoes and prosthetic leg he wore during his Marathon of Hope.
-
German museum worker fired after hanging his own art in gallery
For a brief moment, one German man achieved his dream: his artwork hanging in a famous museum.
-
A man's world? Art exhibit about misogyny was only open to women -- until a man complained
A museum in Australia is being forced to allow men into art exhibit originally conceived for women only, after a tribunal ruled it 'discriminatory,' following a complaint by a disgruntled man who was denied entry.
Sports
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
-
Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter charged with stealing US$16M from baseball star in sports betting case
The former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is being charged with federal bank fraud for crimes involving gambling debts and theft of more than US$16 million from the Japanese sensation, federal authorities said Thursday.
-
The Masters gets underway with Nicklaus, Player and Watson hitting ceremonial first shots
The Augusta National that Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and the rest of golf's greats played during their practice rounds for the Masters was a bit different than what greeted them Thursday after they drove down Magnolia Lane.
Autos
-
Tesla settles case over fatal Autopilot crash of Apple engineer
Tesla has settled a lawsuit over a 2018 car crash that killed an Apple engineer after his Model X, operating on Autopilot, swerved off a highway near San Francisco, court documents showed on Monday.
-
NEW
NEW What are the chances police can find your stolen car? Canadians believe odds are low
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
-
Elon Musk announces Tesla will unveil a 'robotaxi' on August 8
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
Local Spotlight
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Young P.E.I. actor fulfills childhood dream to play Anne Shirley
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
From beginner to Olympian: Meet Canada's youngest male to fence on the world stage
Nicholas Zhang, 17, will be competing at the Paris Olympics in July. He is the youngest Canadian male fencer to ever compete in the category.
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Star Trek superfan turns his home into a Trekkie’s dream
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Ground-breaking Canadian giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. judge rejects bid to throw out Ibrahim Ali's murder conviction
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has rejected an application to throw out the conviction of Ibrahim Ali for the murder of a 13-year-old in Burnaby, B.C., over what his lawyers say were unreasonable delays in getting him to trial.
-
3 teens arrested, charged in connection to 'violent' kidnapping from family home: Vancouver police
Three teens have been arrested and charged in connection to what police say was a "violent home invasion and kidnapping" that happened in East Vancouver last year.
-
Vancouver police release video, photos of purse-snatching suspect
Vancouver police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in connection to a string of purse thefts in the city over the past couple of months.
Toronto
-
Special weather statement issued for Toronto, up to 45 mm of rain expected
A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto, which could see up to 45 millimetres of rain by Friday morning.
-
Man, 30, dead after triple shooting in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars were clearing out early Thursday.
-
Toronto's Gardiner Expressway lanes to be reduced for 3 years starting tonight. How will it affect your commute?
Starting tonight, and for the next three years, Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes in both directions on a downtown stretch of the highway for a three-year rehabilitation project.
Calgary
-
Home prices jumped by 15% in Calgary this year, report says
It became a lot more expensive to buy a home in Calgary this year, new data suggests.
-
LIVE @ NOON
LIVE @ NOON Alberta health minister to announce support for EMS
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange will make an announcement about emergency medical services in the province at noon on Thursday.
-
'Retro ski vibes': Banff hotel opens after $30M makeover
A historic hotel in Banff is now open to the public after undergoing a $30-million makeover.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo boss will not commit to Trillium Line opening date
The head of OC Transpo says construction continues to progress on the new Trillium Line, but she will not commit to an opening date for the new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
'We have reached a tipping point': Ottawa Mission calls for new federal funding to support newcomers
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
-
Two Canadian acts added to Ottawa Bluesfest lineup
Canadian music stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw are coming to Ottawa Bluesfest this summer. Ottawa Bluesfest will run July 4-7 and July 10-14 at LeBreton Flats.
Montreal
-
Quebec justice minister ready to defend secularism law at the Supreme Court, tells Ottawa to 'mind its own business'
Quebec's justice minister says he intends to defend the province's secularism law to the very end, after the English Montreal School Board said it would seek permission to appeal a decision upholding the law to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Measles case confirmed on a plane that landed in Montreal
A person with measles was on board a flight from Turkey that landed in Montreal on April 3, the Quebec Health Ministry and public health authorities have confirmed.
-
Cannabis use on the decline in Quebec: ISQ
The proportion of Quebecers aged 15 and over who have used cannabis fell between 2022 and 2023, according to data released by the Quebec Statistics Institute (ISQ) on Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ NOON
LIVE @ NOON Alberta health minister to announce support for EMS
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange will make an announcement about emergency medical services in the province at noon on Thursday.
-
'Groundbreaking' waste initiative aims to divert 90 per cent of Wetaskiwin waste from landfill
The County of Wetaskiwin is partnering with a Nova Scotia company on a project to transform waste into valuable resources and divert most of its waste away from landfills.
-
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
Atlantic
-
Search for missing N.S. senior continues, police update last known sighting
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.
-
51-year-old man dead after N.B. car crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Canaan Station, N.B., Wednesday morning.
-
Higgs says he didn't expect gender policy changes in schools to become national wave
Premier Blaine Higgs says he never expected other provinces to follow New Brunswick's lead on requiring teachers to seek parental consent before using a student's preferred pronouns.
Winnipeg
-
Premier outlines strategy to add 100 new doctors to Manitoba’s health-care system
The province has set a goal of hiring 100 new doctors this year as part of a broader plan to bolster Manitoba’s health-care system.
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
-
Two people hurt during attempted carjackings on Sterling Lyon Parkway: police
Two people have been arrested after police say two people, one a senior, were injured during two attempted carjackings near a busy Winnipeg mall earlier this week.
Regina
-
'A strong message': Five-year-old captivates Regina City Council with pitch to build waterslide elevator
Regina City Council heard from a long list of delegates Wednesday night. However, there was one who stood out perhaps more than anyone else due to her young age. Five-year-old Blake Turnbull hopes to one day be able to ride the waterslides at the newly renovated Wascana Pool.
-
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
-
Regina city council approves $35 million housing project, amid opposition from some residents
In an effort to expand city-wide housing options, a zoning change was approved to allow four units per residential lot after being discussed at length at city hall on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police raid Cambridge, Ont. spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge, Ont. as result of a human trafficking investigation.
-
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont. home
A family in Kitchener, Ont. says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
-
Fatal crash in Caledonia
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Haldimand County.
Saskatoon
-
'Futile': Saskatoon city council, police grapple with perceptions of crime in Fairhaven
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
-
Family seeks justice and support after tragic impaired driving incident
Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son, Darnell, was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him crippled and non-verbal.
-
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
Northern Ontario
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
-
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
London
-
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
-
Accusations fly as Western U teaching assistant strike begins
Two thousand teaching assistants, members of Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Local 610, are picketing at multiple entrances to campus. Reported issues include wages and wage claw backs.
-
'It’s a springtime tradition': Belmore, Ont. kicks off annual maple syrup festival
Over the course of Thursday and Saturday, approximately 5,000 pancake lovers will flow through the doors of the Belmore Community Centre. They’ll come from far and wide for their fill of sweet syrup and friendly banter.
Barrie
-
Police search for missing vulnerable man
Investigators with the York Regional Police are searching for a vulnerable 19-year-old man from Newmarket.
-
Heavy rain, gusty winds and snow predicted for the next 48 hours
Keep an umbrella handy because April showers will soak the region on Thursday before shifting to snow as we head into the weekend.
-
Unlicensed teen accused of stealing car, crashing into parked SUV
A teenager is facing charges after police allege the youth stole a car and crashed it in a south Barrie neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
Parolee now wanted for Windsor home invasion and jewelry heist: Police
Windsor Police are releasing an image of the man they believe was part of a robbery on March 18.
-
$125-million manufacturing boost to create 153 new jobs
The Windsor-Essex manufacturing sector is getting a $125-million boost and 153 new jobs with the expansion of four companies.
-
Police conducting traffic blitzes on these busy Windsor streets
Windsor police are conducting traffic enforcement initiatives at dangerous intersections.
Vancouver Island
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
-
Tiny B.C. town rallies around killer whale calf rescue effort as time ticks away
It's just after 10 a.m., and Yvonne Malanfant has finished brewing a fresh pot of coffee and placing a plate of homemade quesadillas with a side dish of spicy mayonnaise on a table for everybody to share.
-
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Lethbridge
-
Signatures being collected to urge province to step into ongoing woes at Medicine Hat city hall
Medicine Hat's mayor and city council continue to butt heads, and that has some residents asking the province to step in.
-
Downtown focus for first Lethbridge police town hall
Lethbridge police are hosting their first town hall of the year Wednesday night with the focus on the city’s downtown.
-
Mischief trial hears Mounties tried to convince Alberta border protesters to quit
An RCMP officer has described the tenuous, and often fraught, relationship police forged with protesters as they tried to end the COVID-era border blockade in Coutts, Alta.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
From heart attack to transplant: How a northern Ont. man survived health scare
The former CEO of Sudbury’s Science North has a new lease on life these days thanks to the generosity of a heart donor.
-
Heavy rainfall warning in effect across northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for northeastern Ontario, with rain expected to arrive Thursday.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.