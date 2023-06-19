Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
The Liberals are expected to hold onto seats in Winnipeg and Montreal, said Philippe J. Fournier, the polling analyst behind the 338 Canada polling aggregator website.
The Tories, meanwhile, are poised to hang on in rural Ontario and Manitoba seats, he said -- but their margins of victory in both ridings could be insightful for those looking to read the political tea leaves.
The closest thing to a nail-biter will likely occur in Oxford, a mostly rural riding in southern Ontario that has been a Conservative stronghold for nearly 20 years.
Party infighting has led to "the nastiest campaign that we've ever seen in our riding," said Dave MacKenzie, who announced he was stepping down from the seat in December.
"It's divided our party and our community," he said in an interview.
MacKenzie won in the 2021 federal election with nearly 47 per cent of the vote, a 27-point margin over the Liberal candidate.
But his surprise endorsement of this contest's Liberal candidate, whom he calls "an honest guy," has turned heads -- and Fournier said it could eat into the Conservatives' support.
"It's probably going to be Conservative win, but the fact that it's close (in polls) has to scare some Conservatives," he said.
"They cannot start losing Ontario seats if they want to win the next general election."
MacKenzie said he believes the Conservative party parachuted its candidate Arpan Khanna into the riding without due process.
He alleged that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and House Leader Andrew Scheer meddled in their local association by influencing the nomination process and taking away grassroots power.
Khanna helped Poilievre's campaign in Ontario during the leadership campaign and ran as a candidate for Scheer in a Brampton riding in 2019.
MacKenzie said Khanna's nomination has led to people cancelling their Conservative memberships and clawing back donations.
He said this should be a wake-up call for Poilievre.
"He's not a bad guy, but he's got some cancer around him and he should shake that stuff out," MacKenzie said.
The party did not respond to a request for comment.
But it's clear that the Conservatives would rather the country focus on Portage-Lisgar, where they are looking to stamp out People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier's bid to rejoin the House of Commons.
Bernier has said he wants to give his party a more prominent voice and prove that Conservatives are not strong enough on "cultural battles" that supporters care about. He has campaigned against transgender-inclusive policies and vowed to reopen the abortion debate.
In the last federal election, Bernier's candidate got nearly 22 per cent of the vote in Portage-Lisgar. Prominent Conservative Candice Bergen still won with more than half the vote. She announced last fall she was stepping down.
While it's unlikely that Bernier will be elected, Fournier said, the Conservatives will be eying whether or not his party can grow that margin.
Fournier said the Tories' recent promises to "never go" to the World Economic Forum -- an international organization that has become a the source of rampant conspiracy theories online -- show they are trying to woo back voters who chose the People's Party of Canada last time.
Poilievre himself held a rally in Winkler several weeks ago and revived anti-World Economic Forum slogans, taking aim at Bernier's participation in that event when he was foreign affairs minister under Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper.
Lori Turnbull, an associate professor of political science at Dalhousie University, said she sees this as a key opportunity for Poilievre to show he can rally support from the party's right-most wing.
"That's going to energize people in the Conservative party who are afraid that they are losing votes on the right," she said.
That fear is what led to the ouster of previous leader Erin O'Toole after the last federal election, Turnbull argued.
"It wasn't just because he lost the election. It was because there was the sense that he wasn't doing anything to address the possible bleeding on the right side, and that wasn't gonna be reversed."
Winnipeg South Centre is widely expected to remain a Liberal seat after the death of longtime MP Jim Carr last December.
His son Ben Carr is likely to take his father's seat, Fournier said.
And a prominent Liberal insider, Anna Gainey, is expected to keep Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount red after the retirement of former cabinet minister Marc Garneau.
Gainey is a former party president and served as the policy adviser to two national defence and veterans' affairs ministers.
That experience could put her in a prominent position, suggested Turnbull.
"She's had such a high profile in the party, has been party president and is a good friend of the Trudeaus. Will there be a cabinet position for her?" she said.
"I'd be surprised if she wasn't given a leadership role."
Polls in all four ridings are expected to close at 9:30 p.m. EDT.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
Weekend shootings across U.S. leave 6 dead and dozens injured
A spate of weekend mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and left dozens injured.
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.
Smoky conditions return to Toronto as Environment Canada warns of air pollution due to wildfires
Individuals living in Toronto and other regions of southern Ontario were warned of smoky conditions due to wildfires in the area Sunday.
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Canada
-
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
-
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
-
Most of Ontario remains under fire bans with 3 times as many wildfires reported in 2023
Most of Ontario remains under a provincial fire ban, with three times as many wildfires reported in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.
-
'A bit of help': Canadian Red Cross funding medical clinics for displaced in Ukraine
Medical intern Alina Manko sits at a desk and speaks with a woman as other patients wait for their turn. Wearing a red vest and cap, Manko is part of a group staffing mobile units funded by the Canadian Red Cross that provide health care in central Ukraine for thousands of citizens displaced by the war with Russia.
-
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
-
Military investigates sexual misconduct allegation against Snowbirds pilot
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating a sexual misconduct allegation against a Snowbirds pilot.
World
-
Russia had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam, drone photos and information show
Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to bring down a Ukrainian dam that collapsed earlier this month while under Russian control, according to exclusive drone photos and information obtained by The Associated Press.
-
At least 6 killed, dozens injured in weekend shootings across U.S.
At least six people including a Pennsylvania state trooper were killed and dozens injured in a string of weekend violence and mass shootings across the U.S.
-
U.K. lawmakers likely to back a scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson over 'partygate'
Britain's House of Commons is likely Monday to endorse a report that found Boris Johnson lied to lawmakers about lockdown-flouting parties in his office, a humiliating censure that would strip the former prime minister of his lifetime access to Parliament.
-
After escaping the Taliban, hundreds of Afghans languish in Albania in a prolonged U.S. visa process
Almost two years since he fled Afghanistan to escape the Taliban takeover, Firooz Mashoof is still haunted by the memory of his last day in Kabul -- the bus that took him to the airport, getting on a packed plane and taking off as gunfire echoed across the city.
-
U.S., China remain at odds on numerous issues as Blinken finishes first day of meetings in Beijing
The United States and China have failed to overcome their most serious disagreements but were able to discuss them in a potentially constructive way and have agreed to continue talks, U.S. officials said Sunday.
-
Nearly 100 die as India struggles with a sweltering heat wave in 2 most populous states
At least 96 people died in two of India's most populous states over the last several days, officials said Sunday, with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heat wave.
Politics
-
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
-
Conservatives have to moderate to win the next election, O'Toole says in exit interview
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole maintains the party will have to moderate if it wants to win a majority government in the next general election, and he 'disagrees' with his caucus colleagues who say otherwise.
Health
-
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
-
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
-
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
Entertainment
-
'The Flash' opens to US$55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace
DC and Warner Bros.' long-in-the-works superhero movie 'The Flash' opened to US$55 million in its first three days in North American theatres, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
-
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
-
The demo tape that launched Prince’s legendary career is now up for auction
For years, the demo tape that launched Prince’s storied career had been tucked away in an attic of the home of the music executive that first signed him. Now, music enthusiasts and Prince fans worldwide have a chance to own the tape as it goes up for auction.
Business
-
High government spending means more inflation? It's complicated, economists say
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to block the federal government's budget bill from passing earlier this month is the latest example of government spending coming under scrutiny amid high inflation.
-
Loneliness, insomnia associated with frequent use of AI systems at work: study
Employees who regularly use artificial intelligence systems have a higher chance of experiencing loneliness, which can result in insomnia, according to a new study.
-
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft's flagship office suite -- including the Outlook email and OneDrive file-sharing apps -- and cloud computing platform. A shadowy hacktivist group claimed responsibility, saying it flooded the sites with junk traffic in distributed denial-of-service attacks.
Lifestyle
-
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.
-
The truth about how often you should wash your hair
A report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have led you rethink your hair care routine. But experts say there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to how often you should wash your hair — or what you can do to maintain it on off days.
-
Do you believe in haunted houses? 40 per cent of Canadians say yes, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Research Co. revealed that nearly two in five Canadians believe haunted houses are real.
Sports
-
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.
-
Soccer project tracking social media abuse identifies 300 people from World Cup posts
A project using artificial intelligence to track social media abuse aimed at players at the 2022 World Cup identified more than 300 people whose details are being given to law enforcement, FIFA said Sunday.
-
'I had no idea they were coming.' Andy Murray surprised by his children as he wins tournament on Father's Day
Andy Murray won his second consecutive tournament on Sunday to increase hopes of successful run at Wimbledon next month, but perhaps the best part of his day came after victory on the Nottingham grass, when he was surprised by his children on Father’s Day.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.
-
Vehicle theft at a 'critical point' in Canada, with car stolen every six minutes: report
A new report highlights the alarming state of vehicle theft in Canada, particularly in Toronto, which has seen triple the amount compared to 2015.