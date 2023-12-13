Politics

    • Guilbeault hails 'monumental' COP28 deal, others warn of 'dangerous distractions'

    Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks to the media at the COP28 UN Climate Summit, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks to the media at the COP28 UN Climate Summit, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
    OTTAWA -

    Canada's environment minister is hailing what he calls the "monumental" outcome of the United Nations climate summit.

    It's the first time the summit of nearly 200 countries has collectively agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems.

    Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada played a leading role in solidifying the deal agreed to on Wednesday to close out COP28 in Dubai.

    The language of the agreement is stronger than a draft floated earlier in the week, though many warned it was undermined by loopholes.

    Liz McDowell, senior campaigns director with environmental group Stand.earth, says the deal is weakened by "dangerous distractions," such as leaving the door open to so-called transitional fuels, and failing to commit wealthy countries to finance the energy transition.

    The federal government made several announcements during the two-week summit, unveiling its emissions cap for the oil and gas industry and draft regulations to drastically cut methane emissions from the sector.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News