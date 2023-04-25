'Great news': Canadian PM Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Biden running again
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it "great news."
Reporters asked the prime minister on his way in to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill on Tuesday what he thought of Biden's announcement.
"Obviously I think it's great news that president Biden has confirmed that he's going to continue," Trudeau said. "This is a leader that is needed, not just by the United States, but by the world, and I'm looking forward to continuing to work with him for many years."
Biden's re-election run confirmation came in the form of a three-minute video released Tuesday morning, asking Americans to let him and the Democrats "finish the job" decrying Republican "extremists" while footage plays of Biden during his first term as president.
"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we're in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are. The question we're facing is whether, in the years ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do too," Biden said in the video.
"This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for re-election."
Last month Biden visited Canada, where he addressed Parliament and agreed with Trudeau on tackling a number of cross-border irritants while emphasising the importance of shared values to shared prosperity.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, and two military vessels have arrived off its coast as violence in the region continues for a second week.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
'Great news': Canadian PM Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Biden running again
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Prince William got 'very large sum' in phone hack settlement
Prince William, the heir to the throne, quietly received 'a very large sum of money' in a 2020 settlement with the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's media empire for phone hacking, according to court documents aired Tuesday in one of his brother's lawsuits.
Canada
-
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.
-
'Great news': Canadian PM Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Biden running again
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
-
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
-
As Hollywood writers vote to strike, how will this impact Canadian productions?
A potential strike among Hollywood writers could have an impact on Canadian productions, according to one expert.
-
135 cats rescued after being found in Toronto home
More than 100 cats have been rescued from an undisclosed home and are being transported to Toronto.
-
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
World
-
Israel marks Memorial Day plagued by divisions, violence
Israel marked its Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of militant attacks on Tuesday against the backdrop of some of the deepest political divisions in its history and soaring tensions with Palestinians.
-
2 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum
A Russian missile hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.
-
Cesar Chavez's legacy lives on in Biden's new campaign chair
U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that Julie Chavez Rodriguez will chair his re-election campaign.
-
Rape lawsuit trial against Donald Trump set to get underway
For decades, former U.S. President Donald Trump has seemed to shake off allegations, investigations and even impeachments. Now his 'Teflon Don' reputation is about to face a new test: a jury of average citizens in a lawsuit accusing him of rape.
-
Farmers rally over first lady's comments on banning dog meat
Dozens of dog farmers in South Korea rallied Tuesday to criticize the country's first lady over her reported comments that support a possible ban on dog meat consumption.
-
Why is Biden announcing 2024 bid now, and what will change?
U.S. President Joe Biden has formally announced he's seeking reelection. But he's also still the president, with roughly 20 months left in his term regardless of whether he wins a second one on Election Day 2024.
Politics
-
'Great news': Canadian PM Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Biden running again
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
-
Liberal, Conservative campaign operatives to testify on foreign election meddling
Members of the Liberal and Conservative backrooms will step into the spotlight to testify today before a parliamentary committee that's probing allegations of foreign election interference.
-
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
Health
-
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions
North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks' gestation.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
-
Adversity in childhood tied to increased likelihood of Type 2 diabetes in early adulthood: study
It’s common knowledge that our childhood experiences continue to affect us into adulthood, but according to a new study, facing adversity in childhood may also increase your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
Sci-Tech
-
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
-
Huge Titanic plan used in 1912 inquiry into ship's sinking sells for US$243,000
A huge plan of the Titanic used during a 1912 inquiry into the ship's sinking has sold at auction for US$243,000.
-
Tokyo company aims to be 1st business to put lander on moon
A Japanese company is about to attempt what no other private business has done: land on the moon. Tokyo's ispace company put its own spacecraft into orbit around the moon a month ago.
Entertainment
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
-
Harry Belafonte had world's first million-seller album, and other facts to know
Here are some facts about actor-activist Harry Belafonte, who has died at the age of 96.
-
Melissa McCarthy fronts People magazine's 'Beautiful Issue'
Melissa McCarthy is out front on this year's People magazine 'Beautiful Issue.' People revealed McCarthy's selection and the cover for the issue that hits magazine racks on Friday.
Business
-
EU nations seek to end Ukraine farm import standoff
Hoping to maintain a unified stance on Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union on Tuesday looked for a way to satisfy the concerns of member nations facing a destabilizing glut of Ukrainian farm exports.
-
UBS reaps US$28B in new assets in 1Q; Credit Suisse deal looms
Swiss banking giant UBS said Tuesday it took in US$28 billion of net new money for its wealth management business in the first quarter, with $7 billion of that coming in the days after the announcement of its government-backed takeover of ailing rival Credit Suisse.
-
Central banks end crisis offer as bank system fears ease
In a sign fears about the global financial system have eased for now, major central banks are scaling back their offer of emergency dollar loans to banks, a crisis step launched after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S. fed fears about wider troubles.
Lifestyle
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
'They're settling in really well': 3 orphaned bear cubs adjusting to new home at Manitoba rescue
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has some new guests that will be calling the shelter home for the spring and summer months.
-
Royals release new photos of Prince Louis to mark fifth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate have published two new photographs of their youngest son Louis to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.
Sports
-
Wimbledon to house Ukraine's players, fund relief efforts
The All England Club will pay for two rooms for Ukrainian tennis players and their teams during the grass-court season and will donate 1 British pound (about US$1.25) for each ticket sold at Wimbledon to relief efforts in Ukraine -- which could top 500,000 pounds ($620,000) -- after deciding to allow players from Russia and Belarus back into the tournament despite the ongoing war.
-
Former sport minister calls for national inquiry citing abuse, misconduct in sport
Canada's former sport minister is calling for 'real leaders to step up' over fears the country may repeat history if the federal government doesn't launch a national inquiry into sports culture.
-
France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom
Pascale Ribes and other campaigners for the rights of people with disabilities in France have an invite to meet the French president Wednesday. But because she uses a wheelchair, Ribes won't risk traveling by public transport to the conference at the presidential Elysee Palace.
Autos
-
GM, Samsung plan new EV battery cell factory in U.S.
General Motors and South Korea's Samsung SDI plan to invest more than US$3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday.
-
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.