'Freedom Convoy': Public safety minister stands by comments about extremist elements after OPP critique
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino stands by his assertion that the "Freedom Convoy" had extremist elements.
A member of the Ontario Provincial Police appeared to question the claim in a document tabled at the Public Order Emergency Commission, the inquiry examining the circumstances surrounding the use of the Emergencies Act.
"I do not know where the political figures are acquiring info or intel on the extent of extremist involvement," OPP Supt. Pat Morris wrote in an email.
On CTV's Power Play, host Mike LeCouteur asked the minister Friday if he stands by the assertion.
"Yes," Mendicino responded. Mendicino has previously cited extremist ties in defence of the government’s decision invoke the Emergencies Act in February.
He continued, saying extremist rhetoric sparked both the convoy in Ottawa and protests across the country.
"You saw figures like Pat King who had close affiliation with the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' say that the only way this was going to end is with bullets," he told LeCouteur.
Supt. Morris testified to the inquiry Wednesday.
Mendicino's name is on the list of witnesses set to testify to the commission.
Mendicino talks about the inquiry in the video at the top of this article.
