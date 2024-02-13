Fraser announces $176 million in housing deals with more than 60 rural communities
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says the federal government will roll out more than 60 housing agreements with small and rural communities across the country over the next few weeks.
Fraser said in a news conference this morning that the deals are worth $176 million and will help build more than 50,000 housing units over the next decade.
Ottawa has been signing agreements directly with municipalities through its housing accelerator fund, which offers money in exchange for changes to bylaws and regulations that would support more homebuilding.
The Liberal government has pitched the fund as a key pillar of its economic plan as it faces political pressure to address the country's housing crisis.
Fraser says on top of the deals for smaller communities, the federal government has reached 36 agreements to date that will help construct more than 500,000 housing units over the next decade.
That includes a deal with the city of Ottawa worth $176 million announced on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flights cancelled as winter storm heads for Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Some areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
DEVELOPING Liberals enact pre-promised increase to student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses
The federal government says it is increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Wizz: A Tinder-style app for teens could pose sextortion danger, says tipline
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
Why a tracking number mix-up has people across Canada asking Ont. woman where their Stanley cups went
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
Cruise ship with gastrointestinal illnesses docks in Honolulu
A cruise ship dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak is now docked in Honolulu.
Canadian senior with Alzheimer's sexually assaulted while on vacation, family says
Allegations are emerging of a sexual assault against a Canadian senior who was on vacation with her family in the Bahamas last month.
Canada's defence minister reacts to Trump's NATO remarks: 'We're going to hear rhetorical statements'
Canada's defence minister chose his words carefully when asked to respond to Donald Trump's suggestion the U.S. might not protect those NATO allies not spending enough on defence from Russia.
Canada
-
Flights cancelled as winter storm heads for Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Some areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Why a tracking number mix-up has people across Canada asking Ont. woman where their Stanley cups went
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario proposes referendum on provincial carbon tax
The Ontario government says it wants to hear from taxpayers on the future of taxing pollution in the province.
-
National response needed for encampment crisis, evictions must end: federal advocate
Unhoused people have a fundamental right to live in encampments, and that right is violated when authorities tear them down, Canada's housing advocate says.
-
Some GTA college students being paired with seniors with extra space amid housing crisis
Some Canadian post-secondary institutions are looking to pair up students with seniors who have extra living space in response to rising rent prices.
World
-
Canadians trapped in Gaza as Israeli Rafah invasion appears more likely
Expectations of an impending ground invasion are mounting in Rafah in the south of Gaza, following a wave of air attacks that provided cover for an Israeli hostage rescue mission.
-
World enters era of increasing instability, think tank says in latest report
The world has entered an era of increasing instability as countries around the globe boost military spending in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Hamas attack on Israel and China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.
-
Head of UN's nuclear watchdog warns Iran 'not entirely transparent' on atomic program
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that Iran is 'not entirely transparent' regarding its atomic program, particularly after an official who once led Tehran's program announced the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon 'in our hands.'
-
Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire in biggest skirmish since exodus
Armenia said on Tuesday that four of its soldiers were killed by Azerbaijani fire along the two countries' heavily militarized border, the first fatal incident since they began negotiating a deal to end more than 30 years of intermittent war last year.
-
Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are marching to the capital in protest
Tens of thousands of Indian farmers are marching toward the capital to demand guaranteed crop prices, renewing a movement from two years ago that succeeded in getting the government to repeal contentious new agricultural laws.
-
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to put off his election interference trial, claiming immunity
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to extend the delay in his election interference trial, saying he is immune from prosecution on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Liberals enact pre-promised increase to student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses
The federal government says it is increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
-
Minister was warned before lifting international student work limit
Allowing international students to work more than 20 hours a week could distract from their studies and undermine the objective of temporary foreign worker programs, public servants warned the federal government in 2022.
-
EU law on Russian assets is important, Canada working to go further, minister says
The EU's adoption of a law to set aside windfall profits made on frozen Russian central bank assets was an important measure and Canada is working with allies to go further to make Moscow pay for damages in Ukraine, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.
Health
-
WATCH
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
-
Salad kits recalled in Canada due to possible Listeria
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added more salad kits to a recall that started last week due to possible Listeria contamination.
-
Cruise ship with gastrointestinal illnesses docks in Honolulu
A cruise ship dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak is now docked in Honolulu.
Sci-Tech
-
Wizz: A Tinder-style app for teens could pose sextortion danger, says tipline
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
-
'It is just stupid': Tech experts voice concern over drivers using mixed reality headsets
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
-
More Canadians using AI tools, despite 'deep-rooted' fears about the tech: poll
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Entertainment
-
Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling and Oscar nominees both famous and nameless gather for annual luncheon
The casts of “Barbie” and "Oppenheimer gathered Monday for the annual Academy Award nominees luncheon along with other Oscar hopefuls coming together for photos, hugs and congratulations.
-
Timothee Chalamet is coming to Montreal to promote Dune: Part 2
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothee Chalamet will be in Montreal to promote the film Dune: Part 2.
-
Taylor Swift chugs beer, cuddles Blake Lively and gets mobbed as Chiefs beat 49ers in the Super Bowl
Taylor Swift was smothered by her celebrity suite-mates at Allegiant Stadium when her significant other Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs clinched an overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Business
-
Chateau Montebello up for sale as Chinese owner liquidates assets
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
-
BlackBerry says more job cuts coming this quarter as part of ongoing separation
BlackBerry Ltd. says it's taking action to streamline costs, including cutting jobs, as part of the ongoing process to separate two of its business divisions.
-
U.K. beauty chain The Body Shop goes into administration after years of struggles
The Body Shop, the British beauty and cosmetics retail chain, said on Tuesday that it has appointed insolvency administrators after years of financial struggles.
Lifestyle
-
Perth, Ont. hat maker headed to Milan, Italy for Fashion Week
Queen Bee Millinery, located in downtown Perth, has been invited to the first ever International Hat Exhibition in Milan, Italy from Feb. 16 to 18 for Milan Fashion Week.
-
Toronto Zoo reveals results of 2023 Valentine's Day name-a-roach campaign
More than 600 people named a cockroach after an ex-lover or a vexing boss last year, prompting the Toronto Zoo to renew the campaign this Valentine’s Day.
-
Ash Wednesday and Valentine's Day fall on the same day this year: Here's what you need to know
Ash Wednesday, the solemn day of fasting and reflection that signals the start of Christianity's most penitent season, will fall on Valentine's Day this year.
Sports
-
Tiger Woods starts a new year with a new look. Sun Day Red is his new apparel through TaylorMade
Tiger Woods is starting a new year with a new look, announcing Monday evening an extended partnership with TaylorMade Golf to launch a lifestyle brand that will be called Sun Day Red.
-
The Blue Jays have made a big off-season move. That's right, cup holders are coming to some Rogers Centre seats
With the Toronto Blue Jays home opener just weeks away, the franchise is showcasing what changes fans can expect the next time they catch a game at Rogers Centre – and one may be worth raising a glass for…or really, the opposite.
-
'He tested that hip out': Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughs off Super Bowl spat with Travis Kelce
It was footage that quickly became a meme, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughed off his spat with tight end Travis Kelce during the team’s 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Autos
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Toronto ride-hail drivers to strike in wake of making just $6.37 an hour, new report finds
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
-
How a shift to electric vehicles is expected to impact your car insurance
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.