Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87.

"Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society," said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

Broadbent was first elected to Parliament in 1968, and served as an MP for 21 years, representing first Oshawa-Whitby, Ont. and then later, Ottawa Centre, Ont. for the New Democrats. He spent 14 of his years in Ottawa as leader of the New Democratic Party, between 1975 and 1989.

"Ed Broadbent was a lifelong champion of our movement and our party. He dedicated his considerable gifts to the project of social democracy, never wavering in his belief that we must build a Canada that serves everyone –not just the rich and powerful," said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in a statement.

Singh said Broadbent was always generous with his time, and helped him "tremendously" when he took the helm of the party in 2017.

"Whenever I asked anything of him—to talk through policy ideas; to help with a challenging political problem or to campaign with me—he always said 'yes,'" Singh said.

Born in Oshawa in 1936, he studied and later taught at a series of universities, and held a PhD in political theory.

Broadbent is also being remembered for his advocacy for justice, equal rights, and democracy in Canada and abroad.

"Ed combined a life-long passion for justice and equality, with a passion for life itself, and all the joys and happiness it has to offer. He was an extraordinary parliamentarian and political leader," said Brian Topp, Broadbent Institute board of directors chair, in a statement, vowing to carry on his work.

"He was a deeply thoughtful intellectual. And he was wonderful company and a most wonderful friend to have. All of those who knew him will miss him," Topp said.

More to come…