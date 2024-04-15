First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians Monday as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and all four Atlantic provinces will receive the first of four instalments Monday if they filed their 2023 taxes by March 15.
Those who filed their taxes since March 15 will see their first instalment on May 15, while those who file after Monday will wait until June or July.
The payments are based on household size and for a family of four range from $190 in New Brunswick to $450 in Alberta.
Ottawa also has just launched a new online estimator that shows how much you should get from the rebates.
In a bid to make the rebates more understandable Ottawa renamed them the "Canada Carbon Rebate" this year but is still negotiating with the big banks about changing how the deposits are labelled when they show up in your account.
Ottawa has been battling with banks about how the deposits are labelled since they moved to quarterly payments for the rebates in 2022.
Many Canadians were confused, or didn't realize they even got the rebate, when payments showed up with vague labels including "EFT deposit from Canada", "EFT Credit Canada." or sometimes just "federal payment."
The federal government asked the banks to help label them with the old moniker — the climate action incentive payment — but some didn't arguing they had a 15 character limit for deposit description.
The deposits will be labelled different depending on where you bank, with some going with the full Canada Carbon Rebate name, others shortening it "CDACarbonRebate" or "Canada CCR/RCC."
In French, the labels could be "Carbone RemiseCA" or "Dépôt direct/Remise canadienne sur carbone."
The rebates are sent to offset what people pay in carbon pricing when they buy fuel so they're not left worse off as a result.
People who do things to lower their fuel use are even better off because they still get the same rebate but pay less in carbon pricing.
The rebate amounts are set annually based on how much carbon price Ottawa expects to collect in each province.
British Columbia, Quebec and Northwest Territories have their own carbon pricing system for consumers so residents there don't receive the federal payment. Yukon and Nunavut use the federal system but have an agreement to distribute the proceeds themselves.
The parliamentary budget officer says about 80 per cent of Canadians get back more from the rebates than they pay.
He also says though that the economic impact of carbon pricing could lower wages over time, erasing that benefit for some Canadians. The government however argues that climate change itself can cause economic harm if it is left unchecked.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
LIVE @ 4 EDT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
LIVE @ 4 EDT Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
Inmate who escaped from N.B. prison has long history of violent crimes
An inmate who escaped from Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., on Saturday evening has a long history of violent crimes and a history of escaping custody.
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March
The annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.
Thousands of dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from Ottawa Valley restaurant
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of "several thousand" dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from an Upper Ottawa Valley restaurant last week.
NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.
Budget 2024 'likely to be the worst' in decades, former BoC governor says
Without having seen it, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge believes that Tuesday's 2024 federal budget from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is 'likely to be the worst budget' in decades.
Canada
-
Inmate who escaped from N.B. prison has long history of violent crimes
An inmate who escaped from Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., on Saturday evening has a long history of violent crimes and a history of escaping custody.
-
Annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in March
The annual inflation rate ticked higher in March compared with February, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
Grocery inflation slows in March, but price growth at restaurants remains strong
Inflation on groceries continued to slow in March, rising just 1.9 per cent compared with a year earlier.
-
LIVE @ 4 EDT
LIVE @ 4 EDT Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
-
'Puppet show': Saskatchewan finance minister apologizes for text to Speaker
Saskatchewan's finance minister was ordered to apologize after she sent the Speaker a text accusing him of letting the legislature devolve into an 'Opposition puppet show' on Monday.
-
Thousands of dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from Ottawa Valley restaurant
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of "several thousand" dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from an Upper Ottawa Valley restaurant last week.
World
-
What's at stake for Canada after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel
Following the Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel over the weekend, Canada should take the threat of Iran and potential escalation of the conflict seriously, one global affairs analyst says.
-
More potential jurors dismissed as Trump's hush money trial enters second day
More potential jurors were dismissed Tuesday from Donald's Trump's hush money case as lawyers worked for a second day to find a panel of New Yorkers to decide whether the Republican will become the first former president convicted of a crime.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel must stop settler attacks on Palestinians, UN human rights office says
The UN human rights office called on Israeli security forces to immediately end their active participation in and support for attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
-
Making deepfake porn without consent could soon be a crime in England
The creation of sexually explicit deepfake content is likely to become a criminal offense in England and Wales as concern grows over the use of artificial intelligence to exploit and harass women.
-
Australia's leader says French worker who intervened in stabbing attack can stay as long as he likes
Australia's prime minister said Tuesday a French construction worker who confronted a man who stabbed six people to death in a Sydney shopping mall is welcome to stay in the country as long as he likes.
-
190 decaying bodies were found at a Colorado funeral home. Owners charged with COVID fraud of US$880K
A couple who owned a Colorado funeral home where authorities last year discovered 190 decaying bodies were indicted on federal charges that they misspent nearly US$900,000 in pandemic relief funds on vacations, cosmetic surgery, jewelry and other personal expenses, according to court documents unsealed Monday.
Politics
-
LIVE @ 4 EDT
LIVE @ 4 EDT Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
-
Joly to Israel: 'Take the win' in thwarting Iran's weekend attack, don't retaliate
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she's urging Israel to de-escalate rising conflicts in the Middle East and not bomb Iran in retaliation for this past weekend's thwarted airstrikes.
-
Singh defends NDP carbon price position -- without directly supporting a consumer levy
The federal leader of the New Democrats is insisting his party's position on carbon pricing remains unchanged.
Health
-
What does science say about the ingredients in functional beverages?
Functional beverages -- or drinks promoted as offering mental or physical benefits beyond hydration -- are growing in popularity around the world. Hundreds of companies have jumped into the market, hoping to get some buzz with trendy and sometimes unfamiliar ingredients.
-
Ontario may not meet LTC direct care target due to staff shortages: document
Difficulties hiring and retaining enough nurses and personal support workers for long-term care homes could mean the Ontario government may not meet its target for the amount of hands-on care residents receive, the minister responsible for the sector was warned.
-
Exercise changes the brain in a way that helps heart health, especially for people with depression
It’s common knowledge that exercise is good for your mental health and your heart health — and now a new study suggests that all three are working together.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA confirms mystery object that crashed through roof of Florida home came from space station
NASA confirmed Monday that a mystery object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station.
-
Your morning coffee may be hundreds of thousands of years old
Using genes from coffee plants around the world, researchers built a family tree for the world's most popular type of coffee, known to scientists as Coffea arabica and to coffee lovers simply as 'arabica.'
-
NASA looks for new ways to return Martian samples to Earth due to budget cuts
NASA is seeking innovative methods that could help retrieve samples collected by the Perseverance rover on Mars in the future.
Entertainment
-
Kevin Hart to headline Edmonton's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Comedian Kevin Hart will headline the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in Edmonton this summer, organizers announced Tuesday.
-
Step inside Emma Roberts' sumptuous L.A. home
While many celebrity homes look less than lived-in, ranging from spotless minimal to ostentatiously palatial, actor Emma Roberts' Hollywood Hills home is made for curling up with a good book -- or several -- with warm tones, comfortable couches, and antique curiosities in each room (also, a lagoon-style pool in the backyard for summer reads).
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex unveils first product from American Riviera Orchard
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has unveiled the first product from her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, sending jars of strawberry jam to influencers and friends.
Business
-
Housing starts down seven per cent in March from February: CMHC
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in March declined seven per cent compared with February.
-
Tim Hortons launches pizza nationally to 'stretch the brand' to afternoon, night
Tim Hortons is launching flatbread pizzas nationally in a bid to pick up more afternoon and evening customers.
-
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
Lifestyle
-
A 9-year-old boy's dream of a pet octopus is a sensation as thousands follow Terrance's story online
The one thing 9-year-old Cal Clifford wanted more than anything since he was a toddler was a pet octopus.
-
How cell phones are killing our kids, and what we can do about it
His new book, “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” essentially calls for a revolution in how parents administer smartphones and social media to their teens.
-
'It was a special game': Edmonton pinball player celebrates high score and shout out from game designer
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
Sports
-
'I just started crying': Blue Jays player signs jersey for man in hospital
An Ontario woman says she never expected to be gifted a Blue Jays jersey for her ailing husband when she sat alone at the team’s home opener next to a couple of kind strangers.
-
Oilers bite Sharks 9-2, McDavid earns 100th assist
Connor McDavid achieved a rare feat as his team was administering a rare beating.
-
Torch and sandals: What to know about the flame-lighting ceremony in Greece for the Paris Olympics
Here's a look at the workings and meaning of the elaborate flame-lighting ceremony held among the ruins of Ancient Olympia ahead of each modern Olympiad.
Autos
-
General Motors to move Detroit HQ to new downtown building, plans to redevelop Renaissance Center
General Motors will move its Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office building next year and work to redevelop its iconic home along the Detroit River, company and city officials confirmed Monday.
-
Nissan says it will make next-generation EV batteries by early 2029
Nissan expects to mass produce electric vehicles powered by advanced next-generation batteries by early 2029, the company said Tuesday during a media tour of an unfinished pilot plant.
-
Tesla to lay off more than 10 per cent of staff globally as sales fall
Tesla will lay off more than 10 per cent of its global workforce, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday shows, as it grapples with falling sales amid an intensifying price war for electric vehicles.
Local Spotlight
Ottawa barber shop steps away from Parliament Hill marks 100 years in business
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
'It was a special game': Edmonton pinball player celebrates high score and shout out from game designer
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
'How much time do we have?': 'Contamination' in Prairie groundwater identified
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Young P.E.I. actor fulfills childhood dream to play Anne Shirley
A young actor from Prince Edward Island is getting the chance to fulfill a childhood dream, playing the precocious and iconic Anne Shirley on stage.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested after alleged assault on Vancouver officer at pro-Palestinian protest
Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted a Vancouver police officer during a pro-Palestinian protest last month.
-
Driver taken to hospital after truck crash downs utility pole in Surrey
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say traffic is flowing once again after an overnight crash knocked out a utility pole and forced the closure of 184 Street between 32 Avenue and 40 Avenue.
-
LIVE @ 4 EDT
LIVE @ 4 EDT Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
Toronto
-
'I just started crying': Blue Jays player signs jersey for man in hospital
An Ontario woman says she never expected to be gifted a Blue Jays jersey for her ailing husband when she sat alone at the team’s home opener next to a couple of kind strangers.
-
'Deplorable' conditions see sentences lowered at Toronto South Detention Centre: court
A growing number of judges presiding over Ontario's criminal cases are condemning 'deplorable' jail conditions at the Toronto South Detention Centre, where sentences continue to be shortened over inhumane conditions.
-
An Ontario family waited 3 years for trial in alleged murder of brother. Now they have to wait another year
An Ontario family that has waited three years for a trial in the alleged murder of a loved one has just been told they’ll have to wait another year.
Calgary
-
Canada Pension Plan investment board to host public meeting in Calgary
The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) investment board will be hosting a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 16 at the BMO Centre.
-
Jurors to hear closing arguments in trial for three men charged after Coutts blockade
Closing arguments are scheduled today for three men accused of orchestrating the border shutdown at Coutts, Alta., in early 2022.
-
Okotoks chosen to receive new EV charging stations
A community just south of Calgary is among eight Canadian municipalities that will have new charging stations installed as part of an Earth Day Canada campaign.
Ottawa
-
LIVE @ 4 EDT
LIVE @ 4 EDT Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
-
Thousands of dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from Ottawa Valley restaurant
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of "several thousand" dollars worth of tropical fish stolen from an Upper Ottawa Valley restaurant last week.
-
OPP investigating after human remains found in Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland on Monday.
Montreal
-
Recycling Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof: international competition collects bids
An international competition is hoping to gather new and interesting ways to recycle Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof, which is set to be dismantled this summer.
-
Montreal Canadiens recall Logan Mailloux from AHL
The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Logan Mailloux from the AHL's Laval Rocket.
-
3 people arrested in Quebec City for assault, threats, forcible confinement
Quebec City police say three people were arrested in connection with an alleged assault in the Beauport borough.
Edmonton
-
Tickets issued after large, unleashed dog spotted in front of home where boy was killed by dogs
Two tickets were issued after an unleashed dog was seen in front of a home where a boy died in a dog attack earlier this month.
-
Tamarack Valley shuts Alberta output after gas plant fire
Canada's Tamarack Valley Energy TVE.TO has temporarily shut production of about 6,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) following a fire at a Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO gas plant in Alberta, the companies said on Monday.
-
Kevin Hart to headline Edmonton's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Comedian Kevin Hart will headline the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in Edmonton this summer, organizers announced Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Inmate who escaped from N.B. prison has long history of violent crimes
An inmate who escaped from Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., on Saturday evening has a long history of violent crimes and a history of escaping custody.
-
4 people charged in connection with N.S. man’s 2022 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.
-
Halifax Transit bus involved in three-vehicle crash in city’s downtown
Halifax police have closed traffic on a portion of Barrington Street after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
12-year-old girl finds shotgun on Manitoba beach
Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl found a sawed-off shotgun on the shores of a Manitoba beach.
-
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives to elect new leader in April 2025
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are to select a new leader on April 26 of next year.
-
Manitoba NDP raised and spent more money than the Tories in the election campaign
New figures show Manitoba New Democrats raised and spent more money than the Progressive Conservatives in last year's election campaign.
Regina
-
'Puppet show': Saskatchewan finance minister apologizes for text to Speaker
Saskatchewan's finance minister was ordered to apologize after she sent the Speaker a text accusing him of letting the legislature devolve into an 'Opposition puppet show' on Monday.
-
Not just flat: What tourism means to Saskatchewan
In Saskatchewan tourism generates over $2.4 billion in yearly spending and employs close to 71,000 people.
-
Here's where to find temporary bus stops in downtown Regina
As the City of Regina continues its 11th Avenue revitalization project – residents can expect to catch the bus at temporary locations in the area during this year's construction season.
Kitchener
-
Driveway paving scammers reported in Waterloo Region
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner explains why something felt "off" about the men who approached her and her neighbours on Friday.
-
Policing costs for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo increased by $51,000
Waterloo Regional Police Services has released the estimated total cost for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the city of Waterloo.
-
Report of person with weapon prompts hold and secure in Delhi
A Delhi, Ont. street was placed in hold and secure Tuesday morning after police got reports of someone with a weapon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police declare suspicious death a homicide
Saskatoon police officers were called to 3206 33rd Street West Monday morning with reports of an “insecure property.” When they arrived, they found a woman dead in the basement.
-
Sask. struggling to recruit and retain specialists, doctor says
Dr. Ana-Maria Bosonea is the only allergist in Saskatoon seeing children under 12, and now she’s moving to Alberta.
-
'Puppet show': Saskatchewan finance minister apologizes for text to Speaker
Saskatchewan's finance minister was ordered to apologize after she sent the Speaker a text accusing him of letting the legislature devolve into an 'Opposition puppet show' on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. driver missing after vehicle pulled into creek
Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing on the weekend after the vehicle he was driving was pulled into a creek near the Quebec border in northern Ontario.
-
Ontario woman charged almost $7,000 for 20-minute taxi ride abroad
An Ontario woman was shocked to find she’d been charged nearly $7,000 after unknowingly using an unauthorized taxi company while on vacation in January.
-
Northern Ont. man acquitted of murder on James Bay coast
A northern Ontario family is devastated after a jury found a Moose Factory man not guilty of a 2021 murder.
London
-
As "bright as the sun': Students describe house fire near Fanshawe College
A number of students have been displaced after a house fire in east London near Fanshawe College. Crews were called to the scene on Prosperity Court late Monday night.
-
Converting office space into affordable housing in downtown London
Sifton Properties, Homes Unlimited (London) and the Anglican Diocese of Huron and St. Paul's Cathedral will be working together on the conversion of an office building to affordable housing.
-
Traffic coming to a crawl on Main Street Exeter
Construction will slow down traffic moving through Exeter for the rest of the year. A reconstruction of the community's main street at the north end of town is underway.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama adds new shows to its 2024 performance lineup
Two new shows are coming to Casino Rama's Entertainment Centre for fans of country music and 80s rock.
-
New Tecumseth prepares for move and grand opening of new Town Hall
The Town of New Tecumseth is preparing for the grand opening of its new Town Hall location.
-
Tribute to late 11-year-old Barrie boy vanishes again
A street sign in Barrie, renamed to honour 11-year-old Chase McEachern's legacy after he died in 2006, has gone missing again from an alleyway at the heart of the city's waterfront.
Windsor
-
Woman arrested in Walkerville porch pirate investigation
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old woman related to a porch pirate investigation in Walkerville.
-
Windsor mother pushes for better addiction transitional supports amid doubling of opioid-related deaths
A new study published in a Canadian medical journal paints a bleak picture around opioid-related deaths in Canada. It shows the number of those deaths has more than doubled over a three-year period when the pandemic hit high gear.
-
LIVE @ 4 EDT
LIVE @ 4 EDT Freeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spending
Canadians will learn Tuesday the entirety of the federal Liberal government's new spending plans, and how they intend to pay for them, when Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the 2024 federal budget.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman facing steep medical bills, uncertain future after Thailand crash
The family of a Victoria, B.C., woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Thailand is pleading for help as medical bills pile up.
-
Planning next bid to rescue B.C. orca calf will take 'few days': Fisheries Department
The Department of Fisheries says planning for a new attempt to rescue an orca calf trapped in a Vancouver Island lagoon will be finalized in the next few days but no date has been set.
-
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
Kelowna
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault Downtown Plaza sees big winter turnout
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is expecting a busy summer at the Downtown Plaza. City officials say the plaza is coming off a successful first winter season, which saw large crowds gathering at the outdoor rink.
-
Soo Greyhounds return home to face Saginaw
The Soo Greyhounds are the talk of the town, as their second-round matchup in the OHL playoffs touches down in the Sault.
-
Thunder Bay police discuss charges against former chief
Thunder Bay Police Service held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the misconduct investigation that led to criminal charges being laid against the city's former police chief.
N.L.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.