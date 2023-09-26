Politics

    • Feds unlock another $20 billion for low-cost rental construction financing: Freeland

    OTTAWA -

    The federal government is unlocking another $20 billion in low-cost financing for the construction of rental housing across Canada, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Tuesday.

    The Canada Mortgage Bonds program, which raises funds for residential mortgage financing, had an annual limit of $40 billion.

    The limit is being increased to $60 billion, with the additional funds aimed at increasing rental construction specifically. This includes apartment buildings, student housing and senior residences.

    The federal governmentsays the new funding will boost rental construction by 30,000 units annually.

    "There is no fiscal impact for the government of Canada as a result of this measure. This is fiscally responsible policy using policy tools at our disposal," Freeland told reporters Tuesday in Ottawa.

    "This is a further measure in our broader and continuing campaign to build more homes for Canadians faster."

    Freeland says the program allows developers to access loans at an interest rate that is one to two percentage points lower than a conventional mortgage.

    The federal government is facing pressure to help alleviate the national housing shortage, including by providing incentives to developers to build more homes.

    The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. estimates the country needs to build an additional 3.5 million homes -- on top of the current pace of building -- by 2030 to restore affordability.

    Meanwhile, the annual rate of housing starts in August came in at about 250,000 units.

    The Liberals also introduced legislation last week to eliminate GST charges on rental developments as Ottawa ramps up efforts to increase the housing supply.

    Experts say the shortage of purpose-built rentals is the most acute and is eroding housing affordability across the country.

    "Our message to builders today is that it's time to get shovels in the ground," said federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser, who was also at the announcement.

    "We are going to leverage all the tools at our disposal to make it easier for you to say yes to build more homes for Canadians," Fraser said.

    "We're going to address the specific challenges at the root of the housing crisis we're living through."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.

    MORE POLITICS NEWS

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign

    Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.

    Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam

    An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News